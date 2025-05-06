Oklahoma high school basketball player killed in deadly car accident
According to a 2 News Oklahoma report, Booker T. Washington Hornets basketball player Donald Laster, 15, was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
Laster was on the road with his competitive traveling basketball team, the Oklahoma Chaos, when the accident occurred, per the report.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said that two vehicles had crashed head-on in Franklin County on Highway 169. The report states that both vehicles erupted into flames, with only one student surviving the crash.
Also killed in the fatal car crash was a Bartlesville coach and a Tulsa Public Schools staff member.
Booker T. Washington's administration released a statement on Laster's death:
Dear Booker T. Washington High School Families: It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of a student from our Hornet family. Yesterday, Donald “DJ” Laster tragically passed away in a car accident. We have been in communication with DJ’s family and will share more information as it is available and appropriate. This accident also touched our community in a number of additional ways, as it claimed lives of others known to our students and team members from middle school, as basketball teammates, and as beloved members of our extended family across Tulsa.It is difficult for all of us to face the death of a child or trusted adult. Throughout the day today, a response team from the district’s Student and Family Support Services and partner agencies is present in our building to provide counseling and support to any student or staff member.
Your child may be coming home with questions or worries about this loss. Please feel free to contact the school at (918) 925-1000 if you have any concerns you would like to discuss. Below, we have included a suggested resource that you may contact for immediate support. COPES, a community crisis response unit in Tulsa, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (918)-744-4800 should you or someone you know be in need of immediate support for a mental health crisis. The service is free and available to children and adults alike. For life threatening emergencies, please call 911.We know you join us in extending our heartfelt sympathy to all of those who have been impacted. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have concerns or questions. Sincerely, Dr. Woolridge and the BTW Administrative Team
The Oklahoma Chaos released a photo that was taken on Saturday night before they went on the road. The organization posted the photo on Monday with the following caption:
Coach made us take this picture on the way out Saturday night. We were 3-0 on the weekend, and he wanted us to know the goal was 4-0. Jaimon put this team together with the help of Wayne. We were lead by our floor general Kyrin, and we got our energy from our state championship DJ. We will miss these giants!
The Hornets won Okalahoma's Class 5A state championship this past 2024-2025 season, with Laster playing as a freshman on the team. Laster was a contributor to a Booker T. Washington team that went 24-7.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi