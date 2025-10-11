High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Mustang vs. Edmond Santa Fe in Oklahoma Varsity high school football showdown - Sep. 2, 2025
Mustang vs. Edmond Santa Fe in Oklahoma Varsity high school football showdown - Sep. 2, 2025 / Ron Lane SBLive

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - October 10, 2025

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Adair 50, Kansas 2

Allen 21, Wewoka 16

Altus 57, Marshall 30

Anadarko 53, Purcell 14

Antlers 41, Morris 6

Arkoma 38, Gans 12

Berryhill 41, Jay 0

Bishop McGuinness 56, Midwest City 8

Boise City 48, Canton 0

Blanchard 56, Tecumseh 21

Broken Arrow 38, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Broken Bow 70, Stilwell 36

Caddo 41, Quinton 24

Carl Albert 56, Noble 7

Casady 28, Kellyville 56

Cascia Hall 42, Vinita 0

Chandler 52, Webster 6

Cherokee 64, Davenport 28

Chisholm 72, Blackwell 0

Choctaw 50, Southmoore 29

Christian Heritage 28, Stratford 6

Claremore 20, Pryor 51

Clinton 17, Elk City 12

Colcord 42, Commerce 28

Community Christian 13, Coalgate 12

Copan 15, Wesleyan Christian 0

Coweta 38, Shawnee 14

Cushing 49, Oologah 21

Davis 42, Tishomingo 19

Del City 53, Hale 0

Depew 52, Foyil 14

Dewar 56, Savanna 0

Dewey 45, Westville 6

Dibble 55, Comanche 0

Drumright 52, Cave Springs 0

Durant 14, Edison 8

Edmond Memorial 37, Yukon 13

Elgin 58, Bridge Creek 13

Empire 62, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Enid 14, Norman 56

Fairland 61, Afton 0

Fairview 49, Crescent 22

Fort Gibson 28, Grove 29

Frederick 24, Hobart 22

Glenpool 17, Poteau 28

Gore 46, Regent Prep 39

Guthrie 42, El Reno 0

Harrah 28, Chickasha 25

Hartshorne 30, Warner 12

Haskell 49, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Heavener 45, Roland 0

Hennessey 49, Meeker 8

Heritage Hall 26, Kingfisher 7

Hilldale 38, Ada 61

Holdenville 52, Beggs 26

Holland Hall 51, Eufaula 21

Hollis 66, Snyder 0

Hominy 32, Woodland 16

Hooker 49, Cashion 28

Hugo 44, Okmulgee 6

Idabel 23, Muldrow 14

Inola 46, Sequoyah 6

Jenks 55, Mustang 48

Jones 42, Crooked Oak 0

Kellyville 56, Casady 28

Ketchum 45, Barnsdall 14

Kiefer 55, Prague 0

Konawa 51, Elmore City-Pernell 22

Laverne 40, Pond Creek-Hunter 16

Lawton 49, Western Heights 0

Liberty 67, Mounds 0

Lincoln Christian 63, Locust Grove 0

Lindsay 2, Lexington 0

Mangum 50, Mooreland 0

Mannford 21, Bristow 18

Marlow 52, Crossings Christian 0

Maud 44, Bowlegs 8

Maysville 46, Paoli 18

McAlester 55, East Central 6

Metro Christian 44, Sperry 0

Moore 40, Deer Creek 24

Morrison 56, Nowata 18

Mount St. Mary 54, Perry 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 15, Temple 0

Muskogee 48, Bartlesville 0

Norman 56, Enid 14

Norman North 30, Union 51

North Rock Creek 21, Pauls Valley 23

Oklahoma Bible 46, Turpin 22

Owasso 52, Westmoore 7

Page 29, Ponca City 7

Pawnee 50, Caney Valley 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52, Garber 28

Pocola 60, Hulbert 8

Porter 43, Summit Christian Academy 20

Poteau 28, Glenpool 17

Pryor 51, Claremore 20

Putnam City North 41, Capitol Hill 0

Quapaw 49, Oklahoma Union 22

Rejoice Christian 51, Panama 0

Ringling 60, Wilson 8

Rush Springs 40, Healdton 32

Ryan 34, Tipton 26

Salina 56, Keys 25

Sallisaw 45, McLain Science & Tech 7

Sasakwa 46, Midway 0

Sayre 28, Merritt 6

Seiling 50, Okeene 28

Sequoyah 48, Central 12

Shattuck 62, Ringwood 6

Southwest Covenant 27, Carnegie 2

Stillwater 63, Northwest Classen 0

Stigler 35, Checotah 14

Stroud 39, Alva 14

Sulphur 53, Lone Grove 21

Talihina 37, Central 12

Thomas-Fay-Custer 48, Apache 3

Tonkawa 32, Pawhuska 8

Tuttle 69, Bethany 0

Union 51, Norman North 30

Valliant 32, Henryetta 0

Verdigris 49, Cleveland 14

Vian 49, Atoka 14

Wagoner 55, Catoosa 20

Walters 33, Okemah 8

Watonga 27, Hinton 14

Waukomis 44, Covington-Douglas 14

Weatherford 49, Cache 28

Welch 12, South Coffeyville 18

Weleetka 58, Cyril 30

Wilburton 41, Spiro 6

Will Rogers 49, Memorial 33

Woodward 21, Douglass 6

Wyandotte 56, Chelsea 6

Wynnewood 28, Minco 20

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma