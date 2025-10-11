Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - October 10, 2025
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
Adair 50, Kansas 2
Allen 21, Wewoka 16
Altus 57, Marshall 30
Anadarko 53, Purcell 14
Antlers 41, Morris 6
Arkoma 38, Gans 12
Berryhill 41, Jay 0
Bishop McGuinness 56, Midwest City 8
Boise City 48, Canton 0
Blanchard 56, Tecumseh 21
Broken Arrow 38, Edmond Santa Fe 20
Broken Bow 70, Stilwell 36
Caddo 41, Quinton 24
Carl Albert 56, Noble 7
Casady 28, Kellyville 56
Cascia Hall 42, Vinita 0
Chandler 52, Webster 6
Cherokee 64, Davenport 28
Chisholm 72, Blackwell 0
Choctaw 50, Southmoore 29
Christian Heritage 28, Stratford 6
Claremore 20, Pryor 51
Clinton 17, Elk City 12
Colcord 42, Commerce 28
Community Christian 13, Coalgate 12
Copan 15, Wesleyan Christian 0
Coweta 38, Shawnee 14
Cushing 49, Oologah 21
Davis 42, Tishomingo 19
Del City 53, Hale 0
Depew 52, Foyil 14
Dewar 56, Savanna 0
Dewey 45, Westville 6
Dibble 55, Comanche 0
Drumright 52, Cave Springs 0
Durant 14, Edison 8
Edmond Memorial 37, Yukon 13
Elgin 58, Bridge Creek 13
Empire 62, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Enid 14, Norman 56
Fairland 61, Afton 0
Fairview 49, Crescent 22
Fort Gibson 28, Grove 29
Frederick 24, Hobart 22
Glenpool 17, Poteau 28
Gore 46, Regent Prep 39
Guthrie 42, El Reno 0
Harrah 28, Chickasha 25
Hartshorne 30, Warner 12
Haskell 49, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Heavener 45, Roland 0
Hennessey 49, Meeker 8
Heritage Hall 26, Kingfisher 7
Hilldale 38, Ada 61
Holdenville 52, Beggs 26
Holland Hall 51, Eufaula 21
Hollis 66, Snyder 0
Hominy 32, Woodland 16
Hooker 49, Cashion 28
Hugo 44, Okmulgee 6
Idabel 23, Muldrow 14
Inola 46, Sequoyah 6
Jenks 55, Mustang 48
Jones 42, Crooked Oak 0
Kellyville 56, Casady 28
Ketchum 45, Barnsdall 14
Kiefer 55, Prague 0
Konawa 51, Elmore City-Pernell 22
Laverne 40, Pond Creek-Hunter 16
Lawton 49, Western Heights 0
Liberty 67, Mounds 0
Lincoln Christian 63, Locust Grove 0
Lindsay 2, Lexington 0
Mangum 50, Mooreland 0
Mannford 21, Bristow 18
Marlow 52, Crossings Christian 0
Maud 44, Bowlegs 8
Maysville 46, Paoli 18
McAlester 55, East Central 6
Metro Christian 44, Sperry 0
Moore 40, Deer Creek 24
Morrison 56, Nowata 18
Mount St. Mary 54, Perry 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 15, Temple 0
Muskogee 48, Bartlesville 0
Norman 56, Enid 14
Norman North 30, Union 51
North Rock Creek 21, Pauls Valley 23
Oklahoma Bible 46, Turpin 22
Owasso 52, Westmoore 7
Page 29, Ponca City 7
Pawnee 50, Caney Valley 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52, Garber 28
Pocola 60, Hulbert 8
Porter 43, Summit Christian Academy 20
Poteau 28, Glenpool 17
Pryor 51, Claremore 20
Putnam City North 41, Capitol Hill 0
Quapaw 49, Oklahoma Union 22
Rejoice Christian 51, Panama 0
Ringling 60, Wilson 8
Rush Springs 40, Healdton 32
Ryan 34, Tipton 26
Salina 56, Keys 25
Sallisaw 45, McLain Science & Tech 7
Sasakwa 46, Midway 0
Sayre 28, Merritt 6
Seiling 50, Okeene 28
Sequoyah 48, Central 12
Shattuck 62, Ringwood 6
Southwest Covenant 27, Carnegie 2
Stillwater 63, Northwest Classen 0
Stigler 35, Checotah 14
Stroud 39, Alva 14
Sulphur 53, Lone Grove 21
Talihina 37, Central 12
Thomas-Fay-Custer 48, Apache 3
Tonkawa 32, Pawhuska 8
Tuttle 69, Bethany 0
Union 51, Norman North 30
Valliant 32, Henryetta 0
Verdigris 49, Cleveland 14
Vian 49, Atoka 14
Wagoner 55, Catoosa 20
Walters 33, Okemah 8
Watonga 27, Hinton 14
Waukomis 44, Covington-Douglas 14
Weatherford 49, Cache 28
Welch 12, South Coffeyville 18
Weleetka 58, Cyril 30
Wilburton 41, Spiro 6
Will Rogers 49, Memorial 33
Woodward 21, Douglass 6
Wyandotte 56, Chelsea 6
Wynnewood 28, Minco 20
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.