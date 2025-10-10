Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 138 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Yukon traveling to take on Edmond Memorial, and Jenks plays host to Mustang.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 8 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Westmoore vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 9 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Stillwater vs Northwest Classen at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Fort Gibson vs Grove, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Noble vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 20 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Catoosa vs Wagoner at 7:00 PM. The final game, Elk City vs Clinton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 20 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage Hall vs Kingfisher at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs Sulphur, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Comanche vs Dibble, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Atoka vs Vian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 13 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Prague vs Kiefer, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Sperry vs Metro Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Marietta vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Regent Prep vs Gore, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Woodland vs Hominy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 23 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Mounds vs Liberty, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Fairview vs Crescent at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Laverne vs Pond Creek-Hunter, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Okeene vs Seiling at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Snyder vs Hollis, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Laverne vs Pond Creek-Hunter at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 9 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, South Coffeyville vs Welch, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
