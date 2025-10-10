High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

Gore Pirates vs Chouteau-Mazie Wildcats - Sep 12, 2025
There are 138 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Yukon traveling to take on Edmond Memorial, and Jenks plays host to Mustang.

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10

This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.

View full OSSAA scoreboard

OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 8 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Westmoore vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 6A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 9 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Stillwater vs Northwest Classen at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 6A-2 scoreboard

OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 15 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Fort Gibson vs Grove, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Noble vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 20 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Catoosa vs Wagoner at 7:00 PM. The final game, Elk City vs Clinton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 20 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage Hall vs Kingfisher at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs Sulphur, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 15 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Comanche vs Dibble, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Atoka vs Vian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 2A-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 13 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Prague vs Kiefer, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Sperry vs Metro Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Marietta vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 2A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 19 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Regent Prep vs Gore, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Woodland vs Hominy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class A-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 23 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Mounds vs Liberty, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Fairview vs Crescent at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class A-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 16 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Laverne vs Pond Creek-Hunter, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Okeene vs Seiling at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.

View full Class B-II scoreboard

OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 12 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Snyder vs Hollis, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Laverne vs Pond Creek-Hunter at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.

View full Class B-I scoreboard

OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 9 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, South Coffeyville vs Welch, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.

View full Class C scoreboard

