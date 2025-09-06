High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin (1) celebrates a touchdown with Brady'n Henry (73) during the first half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game
Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin (1) celebrates a touchdown with Brady'n Henry (73) during the first half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game / Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Ada 41, Ardmore 31

Alva 12, Perry 0

Anadarko 50, Bridge Creek 13

Antlers 32, Coalgate 12

Berryhill 31, Fort Gibson 30

Bethel 50, Luther 34

Bishop McGuinness 22, Bishop Kelley 17

Bixby 56, Page 7

Blanchard 34, Noble 14

Boise City 56, Elkhart 8

Bristow 35, Cushing 31

Broken Bow 26, Durant 23

Canadian 36, Arkoma 20

Carl Albert 34, Midwest City 0

Carnegie 48, Hinton 14

Cashion 27, Velma-Alma 26

Cave Springs 28, Watts 0

Central 14, Memorial 0

Central 27, Heavener 21

Chandler 13, Stroud 8

Chisholm 53, Hennessey 14

Claremore 29, Bartlesville 20

Claremore Christian 50, Welch 12

Colcord 24, Sequoyah 7

Collinsville 34, Oologah 0

Copan 48, Foyil 0

Coweta 21, Wagoner 7

Crescent 14, Morrison 8

Crooked Oak 12, Capitol Hill 6

Cyril 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Del City 38, Booker T. Washington 7

Destiny Christian 44, Wilson-Henryetta 24

Dewar 46, Wetumka 0

Duncan 26, Cache 23

Edmond Memorial 35, Deer Creek 7

Edmond North 30, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Elk City 16, Altus 43

Empire 60, Thackerville 0

Fairland 47, Commerce 6

Fairview 23, Kingston 21

Fayetteville 18, Broken Arrow 10

Garber 48, Drumright 22

Glenpool 7, Skiatook 14

Grant 44, Western Heights 6

Gravette 34, Jay 6

Grove 48, Vinita 0

Gruver 46, Texhoma 12

Harrah 33, McLoud 10

Hartshorne 26, Morris 6

Haskell 41, Regent Prep 46

Healdton 41, Walters 6

Henryetta 43, Okemah 8

Hilldale 44, Edison 21

Hobart 36, Watonga 7

Holdenville 44, Wewoka 0

Holland Hall 47, Will Rogers 0

Hollis 48, Balko/Forgan 0

Hooker 39, Guymon 0

Hulbert 2, Caney Valley 0

Jenks 31, Owasso 21

Jones 36, Kiefer 8

Kansas 35, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Kellyville 50, Blackwell 0

Keys 49, Gore 22

Lawton 33, Enid 13

Liberty 45, Summit Christian Academy 21

Life Christian 50, Graham/Dustin 0

Lincoln Christian 35, Heritage Hall 6

Little Axe 34, Elmore City-Pernell 13

Lone Grove 6, Plainview 19

MacArthur 58, Eisenhower 0

Mangum 54, Wilson 18

Marietta 42, Madill 7

Marlow 41, Chickasha 0

McAlester 14, Poteau 21

Medford 48, Covington-Douglas 12

Merritt 14, Mooreland 0

Minco 20, Dibble 12

Muldrow 62, Roland 18

Mustang 44, Yukon 20

Norman 19, Norman North 13

Oaks-Mission 50, Gans 20

Okmulgee 38, Mounds 30

Olive 36, Bowlegs 30

Pawhuska 66, Meeker 13

Pawnee 34, Woodland 20

Perkins-Tryon 70, Dewey 6

Piedmont 34, El Reno 0

Plainview 19, Lone Grove 6

Poteau 21, McAlester 14

Pryor 56, Catoosa 7

Quapaw 0, Wyandotte 40

Quinton 26, Webbers Falls 8

Regent Prep 46, Haskell 41

Ringling 42, Atoka 6

Sallisaw 27, Stigler 0

Sapulpa 24, Tahlequah 14

Seiling 34, Laverne 14

Seminole 34, Checotah 27

Sequoyah 42, Prairie Grove 20

Shawnee 32, Putnam City North 19

Southmoore 19, Westmoore 7

Stillwater 41, Union 15

Stratford 28, Wayne 0

Sulphur 28, Washington 19

Talihina 34, Porter 6

Tecumseh 36, Classen 8

Thomas-Fay-Custer 34, Sayre 6

Tipton 38, Snyder 6

Tonkawa 54, Newkirk 14

Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7

Verdigris 27, Sperry 15

Vian 41, Eufaula 7

Warner 29, Nowata 8

Waukomis 54, Buffalo 6

Weleetka 48, Davenport 14

Wellington 23, Frederick 13

Wyandotte 40, Quapaw 0

