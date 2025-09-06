Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Ada 41, Ardmore 31
Alva 12, Perry 0
Anadarko 50, Bridge Creek 13
Antlers 32, Coalgate 12
Berryhill 31, Fort Gibson 30
Bethel 50, Luther 34
Bishop McGuinness 22, Bishop Kelley 17
Bixby 56, Page 7
Blanchard 34, Noble 14
Boise City 56, Elkhart 8
Bristow 35, Cushing 31
Broken Bow 26, Durant 23
Canadian 36, Arkoma 20
Carl Albert 34, Midwest City 0
Carnegie 48, Hinton 14
Cashion 27, Velma-Alma 26
Cave Springs 28, Watts 0
Central 14, Memorial 0
Central 27, Heavener 21
Chandler 13, Stroud 8
Chisholm 53, Hennessey 14
Claremore 29, Bartlesville 20
Claremore Christian 50, Welch 12
Colcord 24, Sequoyah 7
Collinsville 34, Oologah 0
Copan 48, Foyil 0
Coweta 21, Wagoner 7
Crescent 14, Morrison 8
Crooked Oak 12, Capitol Hill 6
Cyril 54, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Del City 38, Booker T. Washington 7
Destiny Christian 44, Wilson-Henryetta 24
Dewar 46, Wetumka 0
Duncan 26, Cache 23
Edmond Memorial 35, Deer Creek 7
Edmond North 30, Edmond Santa Fe 7
Elk City 16, Altus 43
Empire 60, Thackerville 0
Fairland 47, Commerce 6
Fairview 23, Kingston 21
Fayetteville 18, Broken Arrow 10
Garber 48, Drumright 22
Glenpool 7, Skiatook 14
Grant 44, Western Heights 6
Gravette 34, Jay 6
Grove 48, Vinita 0
Gruver 46, Texhoma 12
Harrah 33, McLoud 10
Hartshorne 26, Morris 6
Haskell 41, Regent Prep 46
Healdton 41, Walters 6
Henryetta 43, Okemah 8
Hilldale 44, Edison 21
Hobart 36, Watonga 7
Holdenville 44, Wewoka 0
Holland Hall 47, Will Rogers 0
Hollis 48, Balko/Forgan 0
Hooker 39, Guymon 0
Hulbert 2, Caney Valley 0
Jenks 31, Owasso 21
Jones 36, Kiefer 8
Kansas 35, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Kellyville 50, Blackwell 0
Keys 49, Gore 22
Lawton 33, Enid 13
Liberty 45, Summit Christian Academy 21
Life Christian 50, Graham/Dustin 0
Lincoln Christian 35, Heritage Hall 6
Little Axe 34, Elmore City-Pernell 13
Lone Grove 6, Plainview 19
MacArthur 58, Eisenhower 0
Mangum 54, Wilson 18
Marietta 42, Madill 7
Marlow 41, Chickasha 0
McAlester 14, Poteau 21
Medford 48, Covington-Douglas 12
Merritt 14, Mooreland 0
Minco 20, Dibble 12
Muldrow 62, Roland 18
Mustang 44, Yukon 20
Norman 19, Norman North 13
Oaks-Mission 50, Gans 20
Okmulgee 38, Mounds 30
Olive 36, Bowlegs 30
Pawhuska 66, Meeker 13
Pawnee 34, Woodland 20
Perkins-Tryon 70, Dewey 6
Piedmont 34, El Reno 0
Plainview 19, Lone Grove 6
Poteau 21, McAlester 14
Pryor 56, Catoosa 7
Quapaw 0, Wyandotte 40
Quinton 26, Webbers Falls 8
Regent Prep 46, Haskell 41
Ringling 42, Atoka 6
Sallisaw 27, Stigler 0
Sapulpa 24, Tahlequah 14
Seiling 34, Laverne 14
Seminole 34, Checotah 27
Sequoyah 42, Prairie Grove 20
Shawnee 32, Putnam City North 19
Southmoore 19, Westmoore 7
Stillwater 41, Union 15
Stratford 28, Wayne 0
Sulphur 28, Washington 19
Talihina 34, Porter 6
Tecumseh 36, Classen 8
Thomas-Fay-Custer 34, Sayre 6
Tipton 38, Snyder 6
Tonkawa 54, Newkirk 14
Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7
Verdigris 27, Sperry 15
Vian 41, Eufaula 7
Warner 29, Nowata 8
Waukomis 54, Buffalo 6
Weleetka 48, Davenport 14
Wellington 23, Frederick 13
Wyandotte 40, Quapaw 0
