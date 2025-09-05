High School

Oklahoma High School Football Schedule & Scores (OSSAA) - September 5, 2025

Get OSSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on September 5, 2025

Owasso receiver Tahkari Bethel (14) helped the Rams defeat Bixby on Aug. 30, 2024.
Owasso receiver Tahkari Bethel (14) helped the Rams defeat Bixby on Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Simons, Tulsa World

There are 140 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, September 5, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Oklahoma's top ranked teams, as Jenks takes on Owasso, and Stillwater travels to take on Union.

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025

Oklahoma high school football continues Friday with 15 ranked matchups which promise to bring the action.

Oklahoma City Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 58 Oklahoma City metro football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Stillwater vs Union at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Oklahoma City Metro scoreboard

Sherman Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 23 Sherman metro football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Vernon vs Gainesville, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bells vs Whitesboro, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sherman Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

﻿View full Sherman Metro scoreboard﻿

Tulsa Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 53 Tulsa metro football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Jenks vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

View full Tulsa Metro scoreboard

