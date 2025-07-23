2025 High School on SI Preseason South Central Football Rankings
Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the South Central Region
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI Preseason South Central Region Rankings
1. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 4 nationally)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 7 nationally)
3. DeSoto (Texas) (No. 21 nationally)
4. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
5. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas)
6. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
7. Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
8. Allen (Texas)
9. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
10. Bryant (Ark.)
Under Consideration
Bixby (Okla.)
De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Jenks (Okla.)
Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
Lee's Summit North (Mo.)
Longview (Texas)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Owasso (Okla.)
