2025 High School on SI Preseason South Central Football Rankings

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the South Central Region

René Ferrán

Southlake Carroll sits just outside the High School on SI Power 25 national rankings but is No. 4 in the South Central Region, poised to make the national rankings should someone stumble early.
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).

High School on SI Preseason South Central Region Rankings

1. Duncanville (Texas) (No. 4 nationally)

2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 7 nationally)

3. DeSoto (Texas) (No. 21 nationally)

4. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

5. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas)

6. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

7. Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)

8. Allen (Texas)

9. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

10. Bryant (Ark.)

Under Consideration

Bixby (Okla.)

De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Greenwood (Ark.)

Jenks (Okla.)

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Lee's Summit North (Mo.)

Longview (Texas)

Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)

Owasso (Okla.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

