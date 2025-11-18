Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 18, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14, and they continue on November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the OSSAA high school football playoffs.
The OSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Bixby vs. Union - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Mustang vs. Broken Arrow - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Owasso vs. Yukon - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Jenks vs. Edmond Memorial - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-II Football Bracket
Stillwater vs. Southmoore - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Sapulpa vs. Choctaw - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Page vs. Piedmont - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Muskogee vs. Putnam City - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
MacArthur vs. Del City - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Claremore vs. Bishop McGuinness - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Carl Albert vs. McAlester - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Pryor vs. Newcastle - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Elgin vs. Ada - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Cushing vs. Ardmore - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Tuttle vs. Grove - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Broken Bow vs. Weatherford - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
Heritage Hall vs. Inola - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Lincoln Christian vs. Kingfisher - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Sulphur vs. Holland Hall - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Cascia Hall vs. Perkins-Tryon - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-I Football Bracket
Jones vs. Sequoyah - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Kingston vs. Marlow - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Washington vs. Kiefer - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Metro Christian vs. Oklahoma Christian - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-II Football Bracket
Stroud vs. Wyandotte - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Adair vs. Holdenville - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Davis vs. Salina - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Vian vs. Dibble - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-I Football Bracket
Fairview vs. Pocola - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Tonkawa vs. Minco - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Wynnewood vs. Pawhuska - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Rejoice Christian vs. Hooker - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-II Football Bracket
Mangum vs. Fairland - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Talihina vs. Healdton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Southwest Covenant vs. Allen - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Hominy vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-I Football Bracket
Laverne vs. Caddo - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Yale vs. Pond Creek-Hunter - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Hollis vs. Quinton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Dewar vs. Waurika - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-II Football Bracket
Seiling vs. Coyle - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Cherokee vs. Cyril - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Weleetka vs. Waukomis - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Wilson vs. Okeene - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class C Football Bracket
Timberlake vs. Maud - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Medford vs. Mountain View-Gotebo - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Ryan vs. Oaks-Mission - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
Sasakwa vs. Tipton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT
