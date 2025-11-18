High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 18, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14, and they continue on November 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the OSSAA high school football playoffs.

The OSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Bixby vs. Union - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Mustang vs. Broken Arrow - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Owasso vs. Yukon - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Jenks vs. Edmond Memorial - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-II Football Bracket

Stillwater vs. Southmoore - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Sapulpa vs. Choctaw - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Page vs. Piedmont - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Muskogee vs. Putnam City - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

MacArthur vs. Del City - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Claremore vs. Bishop McGuinness - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Carl Albert vs. McAlester - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Pryor vs. Newcastle - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Elgin vs. Ada - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Cushing vs. Ardmore - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Tuttle vs. Grove - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Broken Bow vs. Weatherford - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket

Heritage Hall vs. Inola - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Lincoln Christian vs. Kingfisher - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Sulphur vs. Holland Hall - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Cascia Hall vs. Perkins-Tryon - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-I Football Bracket

Jones vs. Sequoyah - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Kingston vs. Marlow - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Washington vs. Kiefer - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Metro Christian vs. Oklahoma Christian - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-II Football Bracket

Stroud vs. Wyandotte - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Adair vs. Holdenville - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Davis vs. Salina - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Vian vs. Dibble - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-I Football Bracket

Fairview vs. Pocola - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Tonkawa vs. Minco - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Wynnewood vs. Pawhuska - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Rejoice Christian vs. Hooker - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-II Football Bracket

Mangum vs. Fairland - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Talihina vs. Healdton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Southwest Covenant vs. Allen - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Hominy vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-I Football Bracket

Laverne vs. Caddo - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Yale vs. Pond Creek-Hunter - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Hollis vs. Quinton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Dewar vs. Waurika - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-II Football Bracket

Seiling vs. Coyle - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Cherokee vs. Cyril - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Weleetka vs. Waukomis - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Wilson vs. Okeene - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class C Football Bracket

Timberlake vs. Maud - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Medford vs. Mountain View-Gotebo - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Ryan vs. Oaks-Mission - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

Sasakwa vs. Tipton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. CT

