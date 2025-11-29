Investigation underway into alleged lewd acts involving Owasso HS football players
Owasso Public Schools in Oklahoma announced earlier this week that an investigation has been launched in regard to an alleged incident involving football players, according to reports.
Multiple Oklahoma-based news stations reported that on Nov. 14, Owasso School Resource Officers were notified of the allegations. The Owasso Police Department said an initial investigation showed that an incident report had the allegations as “lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child” – which is a felony.
According to News Channel 8 ABC in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the police report stated that the alleged incident involved two suspects and two victims. Officers were notified that the incident may have occurred on school grounds during a sporting event.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said that since the incident involved minors, further information is unavailable at this time.
Owasso Public Schools provided a statement on Wednesday:
“On Nov. 14, OPS was made aware of an alleged incident involving members of the football program. District officials immediately began an internal review and promptly notified the Owasso Police Department.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our highest priority, and OPS is fully cooperating with the Owasso Police Department to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly.
Because this is an active investigation and in accordance with state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. However, if the investigation confirms wrongdoing, the student(s) involved will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with District policy.”
Amid allegations, the 2025 Owasso football season remains active. The Rams, currently sporting a 10-2 record, won 39-36 over Jenks in the OSSAA 6A-1 semifinals on Friday.
