Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 105 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Choctaw traveling to take on Bixby, and Carl Albert playing host to Stillwater.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues to kick into full swing.
Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 43 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Shiloh Christian vs Bethany, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Stillwater vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wynnewood vs Allen, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Okalhaoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 34 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Sallisaw, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Choctaw vs Bixby at 7:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Wyandotte, starts at 7:00 PM.
View full Tulsa metro scoreboard
