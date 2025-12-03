Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Oklahoma high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
Ada 70, Tuttle 52
Alex 57, Corn Bible Academy 35
Amber-Pocasset 70, Comanche 28
Antlers 45, Haworth 30
Apache 59, Empire 45
Arapaho-Butler 55, Binger-Oney 42
Ardmore 59, Star-Spencer 56
Asher 60, Stonewall 49
Battiest 88, Clayton 25
Berryhill 41, Mannford 39
Bethel 61, Warner 60
Big Pasture 50, Walters 36
Boise City 64, Texhoma 49
Booker T Washington 88, Bishop Kelley 41
Boswell 75, Achille 30
Bridge Creek 67, Pauls Valley 43
Broken Arrow 75, Bartlesville 45
Burlington 50, Buffalo 47
Burns Flat-Dill City 73, Snyder 21
Caddo 82, Turner 37
Calumet 91, The Academy 50
Cameron 60, Leflore 33
Canadian 60, Savanna 52
Canute 89, Geronimo 38
Carl Albert 83, Southeast 49
Carnegie 86, Cement 59
Catoosa 58, Miami 55
Cave Springs 48, Oaks Mission 26
Central (Tulsa) 72, Daniel Webster 64
Central High 69, Sterling 33
Cheyenne/Reydon 45, Hammon 42
Chisholm 86, Cashion 82
Choctaw 85, Edmond Memorial 52
Chouteau-Mazie 85, Porter Consolidated 58
Classen SAS 65, Bishop McGuinness 57
Clinton 58, Harrah 57
Coleman 52, Legacy Christian School 41
Collinsville 82, Will Rogers 39
Coweta 70, Shawnee 58
Crescent 66, Oklahoma Bible 29
Crossings Christian 60, Bethany 50
Dale 78, Latta 59
Davenport 65, Drumright 38
Dewey 55, Chelsea 39
Dickson 90, Lexington 33
Dover 69, Waukomis 60
Drummond 61, Garber 39
Duke 90, Grandfield 30
East Central 105, Durant 54
Edison Prep 100, Nathan Hale 33
Edmond North 50, Deer Creek (Ed) 40
Eufaula 82, Beggs 51
FBC (KS) 62, Yarbrough/Felt 19
Fairview 51, Alva/Freedom 36
Fort Gibson 67, Verdigris 36
Geary 71, Cordell 44
Glencoe 72, Frontier 61
Gore 64, Gans 26
Granite 68, Olustee-Eldorado 39
Grove 54, Jay 53
Guthrie 48, Noble 61
Harding Charter 53, Mount St. Mary 86
Healdton 60, Springer 31
Heritage Hall 70, Christian Heritage 56
Hillsdale Christian 61, Covington-Douglas 38
Hinton 64, Watonga 60
Hobart 59, Sayre 31
Howe 44, Wister 40
Hulbert 43, Haskell 38
Inola 83, Gentry Arkansas 30
Jenks 60, Muskogee 58
John Marshall 89, Harding Fine Arts 32
Kansas 55, Colcord 50
Kellyville 59, Liberty 51
Keota 41, McCurtain 30
Ketchum 62, Afton 43
Kiefer 76, Bristow 46
Kingfisher 65, Merritt 37
Kingston 65, Plainview 20
KIPP Tulsa 77, Okmulgee 66
Midwest City 102, Gymon 37
Lawton 66, El Reno 39
Lindsay 43, Chickasha 37
Lone Grove 50, Byng 48
Luther 50, Pathways 24