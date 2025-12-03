High School

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Oklahoma high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Oklahoma high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

Ada 70, Tuttle 52

Alex 57, Corn Bible Academy 35

Amber-Pocasset 70, Comanche 28

Antlers 45, Haworth 30

Apache 59, Empire 45

Arapaho-Butler 55, Binger-Oney 42

Ardmore 59, Star-Spencer 56

Asher 60, Stonewall 49

Battiest 88, Clayton 25

Berryhill 41, Mannford 39

Bethel 61, Warner 60

Big Pasture 50, Walters 36

Boise City 64, Texhoma 49

Booker T Washington 88, Bishop Kelley 41

Boswell 75, Achille 30

Bridge Creek 67, Pauls Valley 43

Broken Arrow 75, Bartlesville 45

Burlington 50, Buffalo 47

Burns Flat-Dill City 73, Snyder 21

Caddo 82, Turner 37

Calumet 91, The Academy 50

Cameron 60, Leflore 33

Canadian 60, Savanna 52

Canute 89, Geronimo 38

Carl Albert 83, Southeast 49

Carnegie 86, Cement 59

Catoosa 58, Miami 55

Cave Springs 48, Oaks Mission 26

Central (Tulsa) 72, Daniel Webster 64

Central High 69, Sterling 33

Cheyenne/Reydon 45, Hammon 42

Chisholm 86, Cashion 82

Choctaw 85, Edmond Memorial 52

Chouteau-Mazie 85, Porter Consolidated 58

Classen SAS 65, Bishop McGuinness 57

Clinton 58, Harrah 57

Coleman 52, Legacy Christian School 41

Collinsville 82, Will Rogers 39

Coweta 70, Shawnee 58

Crescent 66, Oklahoma Bible 29

Crossings Christian 60, Bethany 50

Dale 78, Latta 59

Davenport 65, Drumright 38

Dewey 55, Chelsea 39

Dickson 90, Lexington 33

Dover 69, Waukomis 60

Drummond 61, Garber 39

Duke 90, Grandfield 30

East Central 105, Durant 54

Edison Prep 100, Nathan Hale 33

Edmond North 50, Deer Creek (Ed) 40

Eufaula 82, Beggs 51

FBC (KS) 62, Yarbrough/Felt 19

Fairview 51, Alva/Freedom 36

Fort Gibson 67, Verdigris 36

Geary 71, Cordell 44

Glencoe 72, Frontier 61

Gore 64, Gans 26

Granite 68, Olustee-Eldorado 39

Grove 54, Jay 53

Guthrie 48, Noble 61

Harding Charter 53, Mount St. Mary 86

Healdton 60, Springer 31

Heritage Hall 70, Christian Heritage 56

Hillsdale Christian 61, Covington-Douglas 38

Hinton 64, Watonga 60

Hobart 59, Sayre 31

Howe 44, Wister 40

Hulbert 43, Haskell 38

Inola 83, Gentry Arkansas 30

Jenks 60, Muskogee 58

John Marshall 89, Harding Fine Arts 32

Kansas 55, Colcord 50

Kellyville 59, Liberty 51

Keota 41, McCurtain 30

Ketchum 62, Afton 43

Kiefer 76, Bristow 46

Kingfisher 65, Merritt 37

Kingston 65, Plainview 20

KIPP Tulsa 77, Okmulgee 66

Midwest City 102, Gymon 37

Lawton 66, El Reno 39

Lindsay 43, Chickasha 37

Lone Grove 50, Byng 48

Luther 50, Pathways 24

Published
