Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 142 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bixby traveling to take on Jenks, and Edmond Memorial playing host to Norman North.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 8 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Yukon vs Westmoore, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owasso vs Broken Arrow at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 8 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Sapulpa vs Capitol Hill, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Stillwater vs Eisenhower at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Marshall vs Guthrie, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byWestern Heights vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 21 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Weatherford vs Crowley, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byFort Gibson vs Wagoner at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Eufaula vs Muldrow, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage Hall vs North Rock Creek at 7:00 PM. The final game,Dickson vs Washington, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 15 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Davis vs Dibble, starts at 7:00 PM. The highlighted by Spiro vs Vian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 14 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Jones vs Perry, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Dickson vs Washington at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 20 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Healdton vs Wayne, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted bySummit Christian Academy vs Hominy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Okemah vs Stratford, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Fairview vs Watonga at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 14 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Maud vs Paoli, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Covington-Douglas vs Garber at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 15 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs Okeene, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Barnsdall, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 12 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Oaks-Mission vs Medford, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
