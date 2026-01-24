Reigning Oklahoma State Football Champions Welcome In Top Quarterback
A defending Oklahoma high school football state championship program is bringing in a rising quarterback prospect for the 2026 season.
It was first reported by Super Prep on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Grayson Woodard would transfer from Edmond Memorial High School to Jones High School. Woodard is a Class of 2028 prospect.
Woodard was the junior varsity quarterback at Edmond as a freshman while also serving as the varsity backup. He did not attempt a varsity pass this past season for the Bulldogs, who finished the year 8-4.
Jones Won Class 2A-I State Championship, Finished 14-0 Last Season
Jones, meanwhile, went a perfect 14-0, capping the year off with a 20-14 victory over Washington in the Class 2A-I Oklahoma high school football state playoffs.
The Longhorns are set to graduate starting quarterback Acyn Hansen, who threw for almost 2,700 yards and 33 touchdowns, along with backup quarterback Kash Marinko, who had 182 yards and a touchdown pass. Carlos Hardeman, who had one pass attempt for a TD, also graduates.
Woodard is likely to step in and compete for the starting quarterback job with a roster lacking any real varsity reps coming into the season.