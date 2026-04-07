Reigning State Champ Tuttle Football Brings in Dual Threat QB

The Tuttle football team in Oklahoma is gearing up to defend its state title.

Touchdown Friday Night reported that Tevin Cotter – a 5’11”, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback from Kansas – is transferring to Tuttle High School.

Cotter, a sophomore at Liberal High School (KS), threw for 1,906 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2025 season. On the ground, he rushed for 552 yards and nine scores on 102 carries.

Cotter’s impressive sophomore numbers garnered a first-team selection on Kansas’ non-senior all-state team and a All-Western Conference second team nod.

Liberal went 7-3 with Cotter under center last season. Liberal reached the Class 5A regional round before losing 22-16 to Salina South.

Tuttle could potentially have Cotter fill the QB void left behind by Tigers’ star signal caller Cruz Campbell.

Last season, Campbell completed 176-of-246 passes for 3,181 yards, 45 TDs and an interception to guide Tuttle to its fourth state crown in program history. The senior had multiple Division I offers but opted to continue his football career at Division II’s Central Oklahoma.

TD Friday night noted that junior Parker Madison was Campbell’s backup last season. Madison had two passing TDs and a couple of rushing scores for the Tigers.

Tuttle went 14-0 last season, which ended with its first state title since the 2018 season. The Tigers also captured championship crowns in 2001 and 2005.

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