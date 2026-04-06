Defending NJ State Champ St. Joseph Regional Unveils Brutal 2026 Schedule Loaded with Top 25 showdowns

Football schedules for the 2026 high school season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

Recently, defending state champion St. Joseph Regional of Montvale, N.J. announced the following slate of games for 2026. The Green Knights will play nine regular season games, beginning with a Week 1 contest at St. John’s College of Washington, D.C.

State Championship Win in the Meadowlands

St. Joseph, under veteran head coach and alum Augie Hoffmann, celebrated a landmark season in 2025 as they captured the Non-Public A state championship for the first time in seven years. Their 24-21 win over Don Bosco Prep at MetLife Stadium was a tight, dramatic game.

The Green Knights trailed at halftime in the title game before exploding in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns in 21 seconds thanks to Nate Bailey and Lamar Best. The Green Knight defense did the rest, eventually sealing the championship on a key fourth-down stop.

Another Brutal Schedule on Tap

In 2026, St. Joseph will again play one of the most difficult schedules in New Jersey as the 2026 slate features five teams that finished in the Final 2025 High School on SI Top-25 Poll in DePaul (9), Don Bosco Prep (2), St. Peter’s Prep (6), Bergen Catholic and Paramus Catholic (13).

The crucible of New Jersey games begins with a Week 2 matchup at Delbarton, a team that was in and out of the SI Top 25 throughout last season. Next comes a Week 3 contest vs. DePaul, followed by a trip to Ramsey, N.J. to meet Don Bosco Prep.

Don Bosco Prep

A year ago, Don Bosco Prep’s season ended in heartbreak at the hands of St. Joseph. The Ironmen led 14-10 at halftime but were unable to hold off a Green Knight surge in the second half, falling 24-21 in that Non-Public A state title game. A costly turnover on a kickoff, and a hot streak by the St. Joseph offense, changed the course of the game.

Despite the loss, Don Bosco had a strong season, highlighted by defeating rival Bergen Catholic in the playoffs. Despite displaying its usual dose of depth, toughness, and high-level execution, decade-long drought of state titles continues for the Ironmen.

Remaining Schedule

Following a bye week, the Green Knights jump right back into it with a game at Seton Hall Prep followed by home tilts vs. Bergen Catholic and Paramus Catholic.

Rare Three-Loss Season for Bergen Catholic

Bergen Catholic’s 2025 campaign ended in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 31-17 loss to Don Bosco Prep. It was the Crusaders’ first three-loss season since 2019, breaking its four-year streak of annual titles. The Crusaders still defeated four ranked teams throughout the year, showing they remained one of the state’s top programs.

Below is the Green Knights’ 2026 regular season schedule. Dates and times have yet to be determined.

St. Joseph Regional 2026 Football Schedule

Week 0: Open

Week 1: St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

Week 2: at Delbarton

Week 3 at DePaul (9)

Week 4 at Don Bosco Prep (2)

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: At St. Peter’s Prep (6)

Week 7: at Seton Hall Prep

Week 8: Bergen Catholic (3)

Week 9: Paramus Catholic (13)