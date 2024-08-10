SBLive Oklahoma All-State baseball 2024: Westmoore’s Connor Cavnar selected as Player of the Year
With another high school baseball season in the books in Oklahoma, it’s time to honor those players who made that season memorable.
SBLive Oklahoma officially announces the All-State baseball teams for 2024. We have named a player, coach and newcomer of the year, along with selecting players to the first- and second-team all-state squads.
Here are the honorees.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Connor Cavnar | Westmoore | Sr.
A four-year starter, Cavnar is thrilled to have played a part in bringing a state title back to Westmoore.
He was born and raised a Westmoore Jaguar. His mother and other cousins also attended Westmoore.
Cavnar is a three-sport athlete, with baseball being his main sport. The other two sports he played were football along with hitting the mats for wrestling.
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to win a state title,” Cavnar said. “I have always wanted to be a Jaguar and Westmoore is a family, not just a team.
“The majority of my friends came from Westmoore and I cannot say thank you enough to the Jaguar community.”
Cavnar was a catcher and played first base some, but he also produced huge numbers on offense, recording 12 home runs, 45 RBIs and had a batting average of .400.
“I feel honored being the guy,” Cavnar said. “The coaches, my teammates and fans rely on me to do a job. I love picking my teammates up and they have picked me up many times.”
In the state championship game against Sand Springs, Westmoore trailed 3-0. But like all season long, Westmoore rallied and won the game, 7-4. Cavnar had one RBI, but was humbled to cheer on his teammates for making plays.
“The energy was awesome, and the entire town supported us,” Cavnar said. “We have been down before and never thought about losing or quitting.
“I know I could have produced more, but it takes a team to win a state title.”
Westmoore missed the state tournament in 2021, but made it in 2022 and 2023. Cavnar loves that he went out as a state champion.
“I have seen highs and lows,” Cavnar said. “But it is amazing to end my career with a state championship. It really was a storybook ending and I could not ask for any more.
“I love playing in front of my town, family and friends. We bonded much more at the start of my summer year.”
Cavnar will now play baseball in college at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
COACH OF THE YEAR
John Morgan | Marlow
Marlow won its first baseball state championship in school history. Morgan led the Outlaws to a 29-7 record and they won 11 of their final 12 games.
Marlow faced adversity this season, too. Last year, assistant Randy Smith took the Duncan job, along with taking his son Brisco Smith, who is a University of Oklahoma signee for baseball.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Kash Mayfield | Elk City | Sr.
One of the state's best players is now a first round draft pick at No. 25, as the San Diego Padres drafted him in the recent Major League Baseball draft.
In his senior year at Elk City, Mayfield only allowed four hits and one earned run while he was on the mound. He did not lose a game on the mound this season and he totaled nine starts. During those nine starts, he recorded 115 strikeouts, tallied a 0.16 ERA and batters hit just .030.
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Holliday | Stillwater | Jr.
Holliday kept up the baseball name of a Holliday family member for Stillwater.
He finished this season with a .409 batting average, a .540 on-base percentage and an .849 slugging percentage. He also tallied five doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBIs and is looking for an even better senior year.
Holliday is a big name, as Ethan is the son of former Major League Baseball outfielder Matt Holliday. His brother, Jackson Holliday, is the 2022 MLB No. 1 draft pick and is currently in his rookie season for the Baltimore Orioles.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Easton Webb | Sand Springs | So.
Webb is a multi-sport athlete, as he also plays football for the Sandites at quarterback.
But for baseball this spring, his pitching abilities were a huge reason the Sandites got to the Class 6A state championship game before falling to Westmoore. Webb threw a complete-game shutout against Owasso in the semifinals in which Sand Springs won the game, 2-0.
He pitched 50 total innings and tallied 74 strikeouts to record a record of 7-1. He had an ERA of 1.4 and held his opponents to a .120 batting average. He will be a junior next year and has such a bright future in front of him.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Owen Hall | Edmond North | Sr.
Hall was incredible for the Huskies and was a second round draft pick in the big leagues. He was the 49th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.
Hall can really throw fast, as he pitches 95-98 miles per hour. He also has tallied 75 strikeouts in just nine starts.
Jackson Farrell | Owasso | Sr.
Farrell did not lose a game on the mound this season, as he was 10-0 with a 0.60 ERA. He allowed only six earned runs and tallied 123 strikeouts and allowed only 15 walks. He also recorded 393 strikeouts.
Farrell heads will take his talents to pitch at the University of Arkansas.
Infielders
Cale Sudderth | Lone Grove | Sr.
Sudderth not only is a great first baseman, but he also was terrific at the plate. Lone Grove made it to the Class 4A quarterfinals and Sudderth helped achieve this accomplishment. He hit seven home runs this season, tallied 44 RBIs and achieved a batting average of .434.
Sudderth also pitched for the Longhorns, where he recorded 118 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.78. He takes his talents to Oklahoma State University.
Marlon Moore | Washington | Sr.
Moore was a fabulous hitter, as he got on base more than half his at-bats and posted a .517 batting average. He hit 13 home runs, along with 63 RBIs on just 61 hits.
Washington won its third Class 3A state title, and Moore had much to do with this accomplishment. Moore pitched as well as he tallied 55 strikeouts and recorded a 2.12 ERA. Moore will play in college at Cowley College (Kansas).
Dax McCaskill | Washington | Sr.
McCaskill got after it at the plate, where he hit 13 home runs and 60 RBIs. He also tallied a .487 batting average and hit 47 home runs. No doubt he played a massive role in Washington winning its third Class 3A state championship in a row.
McCaskill also was a speedster as he stole 17 bases. The 6-foot-2 senior played first and third base in the infield. He will play college baseball at the University of Houston.
Jordan Myers | Broken Arrow | Sr.
Myers was a stud for the Tigers. He tallied 40 hits and recorded four home runs. Along with his fielding responsibilities, he also pitched in four games and threw 28 strikeouts and gave up only nine hits.
In a regular season game against Piedmont, he threw a whopping 15 strikeouts, where the Tigers won, 1-0. He will play in college at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.
Outfielders
Luke Williams | Owasso | Sr.
Owasso is known for producing great baseball players and Williams is one of them. Along with making several catches in the outfield, he also pitched for the Rams. He tallied 103 strikeouts with a 1.28 ERA.
Williams will play college baseball at the University of Arkansas.
Garrett Shull | Enid | Sr.
Shull played a huge part in the Plainsmen getting to the state tournament three seasons in a row. Not only was he fantastic in the outfield, but he also played third base and tallied a .400 batting average.
Shull is committed to play baseball at Oklahoma State University.
Drake Fritto | Choctaw | Sr.
Fritto was excellent at making catches, at the plate and pitching on the mound. He recorded 50 hits, tallied a batting average of .475 and hit 36 RBIs. He threw 27 strikeouts in five games and earned a 1.43 ERA.
Fritto will play college baseball at Cowley College (Kansas),
Catcher
Tanner McMurray | Tulsa Bishop Kelley | Sr.
McMurray not only played catcher, but he also was a pitcher for the Comets. On the mound, McMurray tallied a 2.41 ERA and threw 28 innings. He also was a stellar hitter, as he recorded 35 hits and achieved a batting average of .372.
Utility
Eli Ramirez | Duncan | Sr.
Ramirez was the lead-off hitter for the Demons and he tallied a batting average of .441. He also recorded 52 hits and eight home runs which allowed the Demons to get started on the right foot in most games.
Duncan made it to the Class 5A state title game, but lost to Midwest City Carl Albert. Ramirez takes his talents to the University of Oklahoma.
Eli Willits | Fort Cobb-Broxton | So.
Willits is one of the best players in the state and is only a sophomore. Willits has recorded a batting average of .614. He also hit 10 home runs and tallied 30 RBIs.
The Broncos won both the fall and spring baseball state championships. Willits has two more years of baseball left and is a University of Oklahoma commit.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Kash Ferris | Midwest City Carl Albert | Sr.
Ferris was outstanding on the mound and he did not lose a game while pitching. He missed nearly a month of baseball due to arm soreness, but when he played, he was terrific. He tallied 57 strikeouts in 32 innings of pitching, and recorded an ERA of 1.08.
Eli Buxton | Sand Springs | Sr.
Buxton was clutch for the Sandites all season in helping them eventually reach the 6A championship game. He pitched eight games for 55 innings. During his stints on the mound, he tallied 82 strikeouts and achieved a 2.15 ERA.
Buxton threw in the 6A quarterfinals against Edmond Santa Fe, where the Sandites won 9-3.
Infielders
Samuel Gonzalez | Midwest City Carl Albert | Sr.
Gonzalez was an excellent baseball player during his tenure as a Titan. He could pitch, field and hit.
On the mound, he tallied 46 strikeouts during 40 innings of pitching and he recorded an ERA of 2.60. At the plate, he achieved a batting average of .459, along with 51 hits, 38 RBIs, 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs.
Brisco Smith | Duncan | Jr.
Smith was a huge asset for the Demons this year. They reached the Class 5A state championship game and Smith made great plays to get them there.
Smith won nine games on the mound and tallied 102 strikeouts. The Oklahoma commit also tallied 38 hits and scored 18 runs.
Chago Barham | Duncan | Sr.
Barham was clutch for the Demons all year long, not just at first base, but at the plate, too. He recorded a batting average of .440 while tallying 52 hits, and eight of those hits were home runs.
When he got on base, one could count on him stealing an extra base, as he stole successfully 28 times. Barham will play baseball at Cowley College (Kansas).
Issac King | Tulsa Victory Christian | Jr.
King can play almost anywhere and hits the ball well. He tallied a batting average of .463, and recorded 19 hits. King also tallied 13 RBIs and scored 15 runs.
He also hit two home runs and made many plays in the field to help Tulsa Victory Christian almost make it to the Class 3A state tournament, but lost to eventual state runner-up Perry.
Outfielders
Weston Thomas | Piedmont | Sr.
Thomas made many catches for the Wildcats and also was voted Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He led Piedmont in batting, where he tallied nine home runs, 40 RBIs and posted a .458 batting average.
He will play in college at Cowley College (Kansas).
Blaine Davis | Fort Cobb-Broxton | Sr.
Davis made several plays in the outfield for Fort Cobb and he pitched in the Class B state championship game. He only gave up one run in a defensive battle against Calumet, with Fort Cobb prevailing, 2-1.
Davis will play in college as a Seminole State signee.
Hudson Morgan | Marlow | So.
Morgan is one of the best underclassmen in the state and played a huge part in bringing back a state title to Marlow, when the Outlaws beat Blanchard, 3-2. He plays the infield and pitches as well.
Morgan already has committed to play in college at Oklahoma State University.
Catcher
Max Bushyhead | Mannford | Jr.
He competed in the MLB draft league this summer, where he caught eight runners stealing. He will play baseball in college at the University of Oklahoma and graduated high school early.
Utility
Ritson Meyer | Elgin | So.
Meyer was clutch at the plate for the Owls all season. He recorded a batting average of .415 and tallied 44 hits. He also hit one home run and tallied 29 RBIs.
Meyer was a speedster when he got on base, as he stole 22 bases.
Cole Leach | Hilldale | Jr.
Leach can play almost anywhere and is expecting big things for his senior year. At the plate, Leach hit 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. He stole 16 bases and a .495 batting average.
Leach is committed to play college baseball at the University of Arkansas.
Josh Jennings | @SBLiveOK