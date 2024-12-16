Stillwater's Ethan Holliday named top 2025 MLB draft prospect: One of three Oklahoma preps in Pipeline's Top 100
Just in time for the holidays, Ethan Holliday recently was gifted a big honor from Major League Baseball's draft experts.
Holliday, 17, a powerful left-handed hitting, 6-foot-4, 200-pound specimen who throws right and primarily plays shortstop at Stillwater High in Oklahoma, was named MLB Pipeline's No. 1 amateur prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 amateur draft prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft. He is currently committed to Oklahoma State - a place where his grandfather, Tom Holliday, served as head coach for 26 years and his uncle, Josh Holliday, currently serves as head coach.
He joins fellow Oklahoma prep shortstops Eli Willits (No. 11, Fort Cobb-Broxton) and Carson Brumbaugh (59, Santa Fe) in the top 100.
Speaking of MLB pipelines, the Holliday name has become just that over the last two decades. The son of storied seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, Ethan's ranking comes in one spot ahead of his older brother, Jackson Holliday, who earned the No. 2 draft prospect ranking ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft by MLB Pipeline - one spot behind current Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones.
Ballyhooed since the amateur ranks, Jackson, 21, eventually became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by Baltimore and raced through its minor league system before making his MLB debut this season - hitting five home runs over 190 at-bats for the Orioles.
According to MLB Pipeline, scouts aren't the only ones who think Ethan might have the brightest future, pointing out Jackson himself has stated "his younger brother is better than he was at the same stage," while also noting "Ethan is more physical and powerful than Jackson and much more closely resembles their father."
In his first mock draft of the season, MLB.com's Jim Callis picked Holliday to go No. 1 overall to the Washington Nationals - who secured the top pick at the MLB Owner's Meetings last week. It's Washington's first time having the No. 1 overall pick since selecting Bryce Harper in 2010.
ELI WILLITS, (INF, Fort Cobb-Broxton, No. 11)
Like his Oklahoma peers on this list, Eli Willits (6'1, 165) also brings a load of talent and strong bloodlines to the table. Eli's father, Reggie Willits, was a seventh-round pick out of Fort Cobb-Broxton in 2003 by the Los Angeles Angels and played nine years professionally - including parts of six seasons in the big leagues with the Angels.
Eli Willits is currently committed to Oklahoma, where Reggie is associate head coach under Skip Johnson and brother Jaxon is a sophomore infielder.
Praised for his ability to make contact, MLB Pipeline gives Willits a 60-grade hit tool and an overall 55 grade on the MLB 20-80 scale - comparing him to current New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe "with better physical tools at the same stage." The site also notes Willits is likely to be the youngest player available on draft day at 17 years, seven months.
MLB.com recently mocked Willits to the Cincinnati Reds at No. 9 overall, calling him a "polished switch-hitter who just keeps getting better in all phases of the game."
CARSON BRUMBAUGH (INF, Santa Fe, No. 59)
Listed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Carson Brumbaugh is almost the same listed playing height and weight as his father - former 16-year pro and MLB outfielder Cliff Brumbaugh. But unlike his father, Carson enters his senior season with a lot more eyes glued to his performance.
Possessing a fastball that ticks into the upper-90's and double-digit home run power, Brumbaugh has reportedly left some scouts waffling over whether he's a position player or a pitcher going forward.
Both are good questions to have, apparently, as MLB.com has Brumbaugh possibly sneaking into the second round of the 2025 draft if he can bounce back from a broken hamate bone that caused him to miss time during showcases last season.
"A right-handed hitter, Brumbaugh already possesses solid raw power thanks to his bat speed and the strength in his 6-foot-2 frame," Callis wrote. "He also has a knack for putting the barrel on the ball and should have 20-homer power once he's completely developed."
Brumbaugh is committed to Arkansas.
The 2025 MLB Amateur Draft is slated for June 13-15 in Atlanta, coinciding with the league's annual All-Star festivities.