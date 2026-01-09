Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2025
There are 128 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 9, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 6 O’Dea travels to Eastside Catholic and the Number one team in the state, Rainier Beach, takes on West Seattle on Friday night.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 9
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 24 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 20 Lake Washington vs Woodinville.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 29 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway hosting Meadowdale.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 33 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Ridgefield traveling to No. 11 R.A. Long.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 16 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by No. 4 Eastside Prep hosting Granite Falls.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 32 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The game of the night is Lummi vs Tulalip Heritage.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 19 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 9, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is No 23 Colfax vs Liberty.