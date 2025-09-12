High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Yukon Millers vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 5, 2025
Yukon Millers vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 5, 2025 / Ron Lane

There are 53 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend is Union vs Jenks at 7:00 PM.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 51 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area on Friday. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard. The first game, Field Kindley vs Chanute, starts at 6 p.m.. The final game, McAlester vs Ada, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Ada vs McAlester

Adair vs Locust Grove

Afton vs Baxter Springs

Bentonville vs Muskogee

Beggs vs Henryetta

Berryhill vs Bristow

Bishop Kelley vs Springdale

Booker T. Washington vs Central

Broken Arrow vs Mustang

Canadian vs Webbers Falls

Caney Valley vs Erie

Cascia Hall vs Metro Christian

Catoosa vs Verdigris

Chanute vs Field Kindley

Checotah vs Dewey

Chelsea vs Nowata

Cherryvale vs Humboldt

Chouteau-Mazie vs Gore

Claremore vs Oologah

Colcord vs Haskell

Commerce vs Oklahoma Union

Coweta vs Northside

Fort Gibson vs Hilldale

Grove vs Jay

Holland Hall vs Victory Christian

Hominy vs Pawhuska

Hulbert vs Porter

Independence vs Mulvane

Inola vs Sperry

Jenks vs Union

Kansas vs Sequoyah

Kellyville vs Mounds

Ketchum vs Wyandotte

Keys vs Stilwell

Kiefer vs Vian

Lincoln Christian vs Shiloh Christian

Mannford vs Cleveland

McLain Science & Tech vs Webster

Memorial vs Skiatook

Miami vs Vinita

Morris vs Liberty

Morrison vs Woodland

Owasso vs Page

Pawnee vs Stroud

Ponca City vs Will Rogers

Pryor vs Glenpool

Sapulpa vs Yukon

Savanna vs Wilson-Henryetta

Tahlequah vs Wagoner

