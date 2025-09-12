Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 53 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend is Union vs Jenks at 7:00 PM.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area on Friday. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard. The first game, Field Kindley vs Chanute, starts at 6 p.m.. The final game, McAlester vs Ada, starts at 7:30 p.m.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Ada vs McAlester
Adair vs Locust Grove
Afton vs Baxter Springs
Bentonville vs Muskogee
Beggs vs Henryetta
Berryhill vs Bristow
Bishop Kelley vs Springdale
Booker T. Washington vs Central
Broken Arrow vs Mustang
Canadian vs Webbers Falls
Caney Valley vs Erie
Cascia Hall vs Metro Christian
Catoosa vs Verdigris
Chanute vs Field Kindley
Checotah vs Dewey
Chelsea vs Nowata
Cherryvale vs Humboldt
Chouteau-Mazie vs Gore
Claremore vs Oologah
Colcord vs Haskell
Commerce vs Oklahoma Union
Coweta vs Northside
Fort Gibson vs Hilldale
Grove vs Jay
Holland Hall vs Victory Christian
Hominy vs Pawhuska
Hulbert vs Porter
Independence vs Mulvane
Inola vs Sperry
Jenks vs Union
Kellyville vs Mounds
Ketchum vs Wyandotte
Keys vs Stilwell
Kiefer vs Vian
Lincoln Christian vs Shiloh Christian
Mannford vs Cleveland
McLain Science & Tech vs Webster
Memorial vs Skiatook
Miami vs Vinita
Morris vs Liberty
Morrison vs Woodland
Owasso vs Page
Pawnee vs Stroud
Ponca City vs Will Rogers
Pryor vs Glenpool
Sapulpa vs Yukon
Savanna vs Wilson-Henryetta
Sperry vs Inola
Tahlequah vs Wagoner
