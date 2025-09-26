Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 63 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Bixby vs Jenks at 7:00 PM.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Muldrow, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Barnsdall, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Ada vs McLain Science & Tech
Afton vs Ketchum
Allen vs Talihina
Atoka vs Wilburton
Barnsdall vs Fairland
Bartlesville vs Page
Beggs vs Community Christian
Berryhill vs Cleveland
Bishop Kelley vs Edison
Booker T. Washington vs Durant
Bristow vs Victory Christian
Broken Arrow vs Owasso
Broken Bow vs Glenpool
Bixby vs Jenks
Canadian vs Drumright
Caney Valley vs Christ Prep Academy
Caney Valley vs Nowata
Capitol Hill vs Sapulpa
Catoosa vs Grove
Chandler vs Sequoyah
Checotah vs Locust Grove
Chelsea vs Commerce
Cherryvale vs Riverton
Chouteau-Mazie vs Panama
Claremore vs Tahlequah
Colcord vs Wyandotte
Collinsville vs Del City
Coweta vs McAlester
Cushing vs Skiatook
Dewey vs Metro Christian
East Central vs Shawnee
Edmond Santa Fe vs Union
Eufaula vs Muldrow
Field Kindley vs Independence
Fort Gibson vs Wagoner
Gore vs Mounds
Haskell vs Rejoice Christian
Henryetta vs Morris
Hilldale vs Sallisaw
Holland Hall vs Idabel
Hominy vs Summit Christian Academy
Hulbert vs Hartshorne
Jay vs Verdigris
Kansas vs Keys
Kellyville vs Stroud
Kiefer vs Kingston
Liberty vs Regent Prep
Lincoln Christian vs Stigler
Mannford vs McLoud
Miami vs Oologah
Morrison vs Pawnee
Muskogee vs Ponca City
Oklahoma Union vs Pawhuska
Okmulgee vs Roland
Porter vs Woodland
Poteau vs Stilwell
Salina vs Adair
Sequoyah vs Vinita
Sperry vs Westville
