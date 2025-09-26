High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

CJ Vafiadis

Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game.
Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game. / Michael Kinney

There are 63 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Bixby vs Jenks at 7:00 PM.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Muldrow, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Barnsdall, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Ada vs McLain Science & Tech

Afton vs Ketchum

Allen vs Talihina

Atoka vs Wilburton

Barnsdall vs Fairland

Bartlesville vs Page

Beggs vs Community Christian

Berryhill vs Cleveland

Bishop Kelley vs Edison

Booker T. Washington vs Durant

Bristow vs Victory Christian

Broken Arrow vs Owasso

Broken Bow vs Glenpool

Bixby vs Jenks

Canadian vs Drumright

Caney Valley vs Christ Prep Academy

Capitol Hill vs Sapulpa

Catoosa vs Grove

Chandler vs Sequoyah

Checotah vs Locust Grove

Chelsea vs Commerce

Cherryvale vs Riverton

Chouteau-Mazie vs Panama

Claremore vs Tahlequah

Colcord vs Wyandotte

Collinsville vs Del City

Coweta vs McAlester

Cushing vs Skiatook

Dewey vs Metro Christian

East Central vs Shawnee

Edmond Santa Fe vs Union

Eufaula vs Muldrow

Field Kindley vs Independence

Fort Gibson vs Wagoner

Gore vs Mounds

Haskell vs Rejoice Christian

Henryetta vs Morris

Hilldale vs Sallisaw

Holland Hall vs Idabel

Hominy vs Summit Christian Academy

Hulbert vs Hartshorne

Jay vs Verdigris

Kansas vs Keys

Kellyville vs Stroud

Kiefer vs Kingston

Liberty vs Regent Prep

Lincoln Christian vs Stigler

Mannford vs McLoud

Miami vs Oologah

Morrison vs Pawnee

Muskogee vs Ponca City

Oklahoma Union vs Pawhuska

Okmulgee vs Roland

Porter vs Woodland

Poteau vs Stilwell

Salina vs Adair

Sequoyah vs Vinita

Sperry vs Westville

Published
