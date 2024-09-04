Vote: Who should be Oklahoma high school Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)
A new school year is upon us in Oklahoma, and with that commences the many achievements athletes will be providing in 2024-25.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for August 26-Sept. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
OKLAHOMA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Tahkari Bethel, Owasso football
A junior wide receiver, Bethel had a big night against defending 6AI champion Bixby. He caught five passes for 146 yards and two TDs and also returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score in the Rams’ dominant 40-21 win against the Spartans.
Jaseir Posey, Pocola football
Posey completed 13-of-16 passes for 278 yards and five TDs while adding 54 yards rushing on seven carries in the Indians’ 54-28 win against Antlers.
Colby Shannon, Comanche football
A quarterback, Shannon passed for 105 yards, but had a much greater night running the ball, carrying it 24 times for 234 yards and scoring five TDs in Comanche’s 31-15 win against S&S Consolidated (Texas).
KD Jones, Jenks football
The junior standout tailback carried the ball 23 times for 187 yards and had three TDs in the Trojans’ 48-3 win against Edmond Santa Fe.
Gavin Salt, Oologah football
A linebacker, Salt was instrumental for a Mustang defense that held Vinita to just 34 yards of total offense in a 27-0 win. He finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Jackson Harris, Sallisaw football
The Black Diamonds’ quarterback completed 15-of-20 passes for 127 yards and a TD while adding 178 yards rushing on 22 carries with two TDs in their 31-14 win against Pryor.
Brodie Grace, North Rock Creek football
A sophomore linebacker, Grace finished with 10 tackles and also intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and recovered another in his team’s 17-7 win against Marlow.
Nolan Yates, Prague football
Yates rushed for 152 yards on nine carries and scored four TDs in the Red Devils’ 60-7 win against Classen SAS.
Grady Adamson, Edmond Deer Creek football
The Antlers’ star quarterback had an impressive season debut. He was 12-of-19 passing for 220 yards and four TDs and also added 59 yards rushing on seven carries with a TD in Deer Creek’s 53-17 win against Bishop McGuinness.
Josiah Woods, OKC Southeast football
Woods rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more touchdowns in the Spartans’ 68-18 win against the OKC Patriots.
Wyatt Geissler, Bethany football
Geissler caught eight passes for 140 yards and three TDs in the Bronchos’ 40-21 win against Noble.
Brady McAdoo, Tuttle football
McAdoo caught four passes for 45 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning 27-yard reception with less than a minute left in the Tigers’ 31-24 win against Guthrie. He also had 12 tackles and an interception on defense.
Destry Lujan, Yukon football
A junior running back/linebacker, Lujan was active in the Millers’ 26-16 win against Del City. He rushed for 59 yards and a TD, while on defense, recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered another fumble.
Caden Knighten, Pauls Valley football
Making his debut with the Panthers after transferring from Wynnewood, Knighten rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and had three TDs as Pauls Valley downed Lindsay, 28-6.
Wyatt Fitzgerald, Oklahoma Christian School football
Fitzgerald threw three TD passes, including a 37-yard Hail Mary to Elijah Winter as time expired in the Saints’ come-from-behind 19-13 win against Christian Heritage Academy. He also passed for 222 yards - 186 of those coming in the second half.
Malikai Miller, Moore football
The Lions’ quarterback completed 71 percent of his passes for 192 yards and two TDs as Moore won the “Moore War” against rival Westmoore, 35-3. He also broke up three passes at defensive back.
Kaeden Goodman, Metro Christian football
Goodman caught six passes for 54 yards and also registered seven tackles in the Patriots’ 21-12 win against Chisholm.
Cleveland Williamson, McAlester football
Williamson intercepted two passes, running one back for a TD, and also had a receiving TD as the Buffaloes began 2024 with a bang, beating Broken Bow, 37-26.
Alex Nathman, Cascia Hall football
Nathman caught five passes for 110 yards and scored three TDs as the Commandos edged Holland Hall, 29-28.
Jackson Still, Colcord football
The Hornets’ quarterback had 272 yards of total offense and was responsible for six TDs in their 40-7 win against Oklahoma Union.
Jason Powders, Henryetta football
Powders, a senior running back, carried the ball just six times but had 213 yards and four TDs as the Knights downed Kellyville, 58-0.
Tayveon Parry-Speight, Tulsa Union football
Parry-Speight rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries and also caught five passes for 58 yards while scoring two total touchdowns as the Redhawks outlasted Bentonville (Ark.) in overtime, 42-35.
Chase Eaves, Pawhuska football
A senior receiver, Eaves had eight receptions for 128 yards, added 21 more yards rushing and scored two total TDs in his team’s 50-6 win against Nowata.
Landen Griffith, Talihina football
The quarterback passed for 282 yards and five TDs and added 175 yards on 20 carries with three TDs as the Golden Tigers defeated Summit Christian, 62-28.
Jeramiah Ssettimba, Broken Arrow football
Ssettimba completed 21-of-30 passes for 292 yards and three TDs and added 39 yards rushing in the Tigers’ 42-21 win against Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber.
Whelan Carson, Perry football
A receiver/linebacker, Carson hauled in six passes for 132 yards and four TDs, while on defense, he had 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Maroons’ 52-12 win against Mannford.
- Buck Ringgold | @SBLiveOK