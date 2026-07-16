Nike Signs 11 Top High School Football Recruits to NIL Roster

Nike announced the addition of 11 of the nation's top high school football recruits to its growing NIL roster, further expanding the brand's investment in the sport's next generation of stars.

The new class features some of the country's most highly recruited prospects at quarterback, wide receiver, running back, tight end and defensive back. As Nike NIL athletes, they'll receive support through performance training, product development, media opportunities and content creation.

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Nike's New High School Football NIL Class

Quarterbacks

Elijah Haven, Baton Rouge, La. (The Dunham School)

Neimann Lawrence, Plantation/Miami, Fla. (American Heritage High School)

Peyton Houston, Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

Wide Receivers

Jamarin Simmons, Tallahassee, Fla. (Amos P. Godby High School)

Madoxx Davis, Cartersvill, Ga., High School

Quentin Hale, Corona, Calif. (Centennial High School)

Running Back

Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis, Ill., High School

Tight End

Jaxon Dollar, tight end, Denver, N.C. (East Lincoln High School)

Cornerbacks

Jermaine Cobbins, cornerback, Springfield, Tenn., High School

Juju Johnson, cornerback, Long Beach, Calif. (Polytechnic High School)

Gabriel Osborne Jr., cornerback, Mustang, Okla., High School

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USC commit Quentin Hale said becoming a Nike athlete fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"I thank God for putting me in this position," said Hale. "Being a Nike athlete is a blessing and something I never take for granted. Growing up, I always looked up to athletes who represented the Swoosh, so to now be one of them is an honor. This opportunity reminds me that there's no giving up now, I have to make it. I'm going to keep working hard, stay humble, and represent Nike, my family, and everyone who's believed in me the right way."

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LSU Commit Peyton Houston echoed those sentiments on what this honor means to him and his family.

"I'm truly blessed," Houston said. "I've dreamed of becoming a Nike athlete since I was a kid, and now that it's finally happening, I can't help but thank God and my parents, they've been my biggest supporters every step of the way."

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The announcement comes just weeks after the return of Nike's premier high school showcase, The Opening, at the company's world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The event brought together 120 of the nation's top high school football prospects.

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” said Ann Miller, EVP, Global Sports Marketing. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

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Nike also announced the addition of eight college football players to its NIL roster.

As the ever growing and changing world of NIL continues to evolve, Nike's latest class reinforces the company's long-term investment in elite football talent at both the high school and collegiate levels.