2024 Oregon high school football schedules released; Jesuit vs. Tualatin showdown looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Oregon high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming OSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 OSAA state championships taking place November 29-30.
2024 Oregon OSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 OSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 19: First day of practice
- August 29: First jamboree date
- August 30: First contest date
- November 1: Rankings freeze/Cutoff for 6A, 5A, and 1A (8)
- November 2: Rankings freeze/Cutoff for 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A (6)
- November 8-9: All classifications first round
- November 15-16: All classifications quarterfinals
- November 22:-23 All classifications semifinals
- November 29-30: 2024 OSAA football state championships
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Oregon's final 2023 rankings.
Here were the top 5 Oregon teams from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
Fans can be hopeful for some good parity among the top teams in 2024. Of the teams listed above, Central Catholic is the only one that will not have to take on another top 5 opponent during the regular season.
Tualatin will not have the chance to face Central Catholic in the regular season after losing to the Rams in last year's state finals, but the Timberwolves will have a chance to flex their muscles when they host No. 1 West Linn on October 25.
Sherwood may be excited for the 2024 season, but the Bowmen are probably looking forward to November after they take on West Linn and Tualatin back-to-back in September.
Lakeridge has a less intimidating start-of-season schedule, but the Pacers will have to face the same fate as Sherwood when they too host the Lions and Timberwolves on back-to-back weeks in November.
