Final 2025-26 Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

One state championship game went to overtime.

Another ended with one of the wildest finishes in the 107 years of OSAA state tournament history.

The final High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings reflect the results of a fantastic final weekend of the season that saw state champions crowned in the state’s three largest classifications, with a new team ascending to the top.

1. Tualatin (24-5)

Last week: 2

The Timberwolves won the Class 6A state championship in the most improbable fashion possible, with junior Pat Vialva Jr. reprising Bryce Drew and Larry Bird’s heroics on back-to-back plays to lift them to a 70-69 victory over Central Catholic.

2. Central Catholic (24-6)

Last week: 1

Not sure you could have a more gut-wrenching way to lose a state championship? The Rams had one-and-three-quarters hands around the blue trophy before Tualatin snatched it from their grasp.

3. Parkrose (26-3)

Last week: 3

The Broncos won their first state championship since 1982, outlasting Crook County in overtime 65-57 in the 5A title game.

4. Crook County (26-2)

Last week: 5

The Cowboys rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit and a 10-point hole after three quarters and actually held a lead in the final minute of regulation but couldn’t hold off the Broncos.

5. Jesuit (22-8)

Last week: 8

The Crusaders had Central Catholic on the ropes for three quarters before falling to their rivals in the 6A semifinals, then came back to claim third place.

6. Summit (22-6)

Last week: 6

The Storm lost the rubber match against Intermountain Conference rival Crook County in the 5A semifinals before beating Centennial to place third.

7. Sherwood (25-5)

Last week: 7

The Bowmen finished fourth in their first appearance at the 6A state tournament after falling to eventual champion Tualatin in the quarterfinals.

8. Benson (22-7)

Last week: 11

The Astros opened the 6A tournament with a flourish, beating Clackamas 78-71, but losses to Tualatin and Jesuit left them holding the fifth-place trophy.

9. Thurston (22-6)

Last week: 9

The Colts rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to Summit to finish fourth at the 5A tournament, edging Canby in the consolation final.

10. Grant (20-8)

Last week: 16

The Generals laid a solid foundation for the future with their sixth-place finish at the 6A tournament.

11. Marist Catholic (20-7)

Last week: Not ranked

The Spartans came into the 4A state tournament as the No. 6 seed but emerged as state champion for the first time since 2008, erasing a 12-point, first-half deficit to La Grande in the final to pull out a 57-55 victory.

12. Oregon City (24-4)

Last week: 4

A season that began with such promise for the Pioneers ended with an 0-2 finish in their first appearance at the 6A tournament in seven years.

13. Valley Catholic (27-3)

Last week: 13

The Valiants won the 3A title a week ago.

14. Centennial (15-14)

Last week: 18

The Eagles reached the 5A semifinals before falling to eventual champion Parkrose, then Summit to finish fifth in their first state tournament since 1978.

15. Canby (19-9)

Last week: 12

The Cougars lost to eventual champion Parkrose in the quarterfinals but left the 5A tournament with hardware by reaching the consolation final, placing fifth.

16. North Eugene (22-6)

Last week: 10

The Highlanders lost to a pair of Northwest Oregon Conference foes — Centennial and Canby — to go winless at the 5A tournament.

17. Crater (19-8)

Last week: 14

The Comets also went 0-2 at the 5A tournament, losing to Crook County and Thurston.

18. Clackamas (16-11)

Last week: 15

The Cavaliers couldn’t keep the mojo flowing from their double-overtime win that got them to the Chiles Center, losing both their games at the 6A tournament.

19. Southridge (21-6)

Last week: 17

The Skyhawks were eliminated in the 6A second round.

20. Nelson (19-8)

Last week: 19

The Hawks were eliminated in the second round.

21. La Grande (18-11)

Last week: Not ranked

The Tigers arrived at the 4A tournament as the No. 8 seed, then upset No. 1 Scappoose in the quarterfinals on their way to their first final since 2010 before settling for a third runner-up finish.

22. Trinity Lutheran (28-1)

Last week: 22

The Saints won the 2A title a week ago.

23. Scappoose (22-6)

Last week: 20

The No. 1 seed bounced back from their loss to La Grande in the 4A quarterfinals to place fourth.

24. West Albany (22-4)

Last week: 21

The Bulldogs were eliminated in the 5A first round.

25. Westview (17-9)

Last week: 23

The Wildcats were eliminated in the 6A second round.