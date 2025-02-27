High School

4-time Oregon high school wrestling state champions: 5 seniors seeking entry to exclusive club

Five seniors enter the weekend trying to join the 51 previous wrestlers who won four state championships

René Ferrán

La Pine senior Landyn Philpott is one of five wrestlers who seek a fourth state championship this weekend.
La Pine senior Landyn Philpott is one of five wrestlers who seek a fourth state championship this weekend. / Leon Neuschwander

Six seniors entered the season eligible to join the 51 previous wrestlers who won four state championships.

Unfortunately, Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek suffered an injury that kept him from wrestling at the district meet, leaving five who will arrive for this weekend’s OSAA state championships at Memorial Coliseum.

Four of the five will compete in the 3A meet, with two La Pine wrestlers — Devon Kerr and Landyn Philpott — and two Burns wrestlers — Kale Cornell and Easton Kemper — on the cusp of this accomplishment.

The fifth is Grant Union’s Mallory Lusco, who would become the first girl to win four OSAA state championships if she wins the 4A/3A/2A/1A title at 235 pounds for the second year in a row.

Phoenix’s Emma Truex won her first two titles before the OSAA made girls wrestling an official sport in 2019. West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez’s 2021 title was at the Oregon Wrestling Association’s state meets during the COVID-shortened spring season.

The expansion of the state championships from three classifications to five in 2007 has led to a steady increase in four-time champions. Thirty-two of the 49 members of the four-timer club started their careers in 2007 or later, and four others had part of their careers take place after the change.

Below is the complete list of four-time Oregon champions. (This list includes wrestlers who won championships at the 2021 OWA state tournaments.) 

Name

Years

Weight Classes

David Baker, Parkrose

1948-51

113-120-121-121 pounds

Lee Allen, Sandy 

1949-52

96-104-113-123

Scott Cardwell, Lowell 

1978-81

123-136-141-141

Jeff Cardwell, Lowell

1981-84

123-141-157-168 

Dan Russell, Gresham 

1983-86

123-136-141-157

Dan Casarez, Lowell

1984-88

136-148-157-168 

David Vizzini, Phoenix

1988-91

96-96-115-130 

Heath Harvey, Lowell

1990-93

123-130-136-136

Dustin Leno, Willamina

1992-95

106-123-123-126

Shawn Finnicum, Dayton 

1994-97

136-151-172-185

Talon Hofman, Burns

2001-04

130-140-152-160

Barry Johnson, Dayton

2002-05

119-130-135-140

Zack Giesen, North Valley

2003-06

125-135-160-171

Miguel Baltazar, Culver

2005-08

112-119-125-125

Alec Ortiz, Willamina/Newberg

2006-09

145-171-145-160

RJ Pena, Sprague

2006-09

112-125-140-145

Cy Swartzlander, Burns/Lakeview

2006-09

103-103-119-125

Tommy Siciliano, Newberg

2007-10

103-112-119-125

Zac Cardwell, Lowell

2008-11

152-160-171-189

Mike Rodriguez, Hillsboro

2008-11

119-125-130-135 

Zac Brunson, Churchill

2009-12

135-145-160-170

Joey Delgado, Hermiston

2009-12

103-119-135-138

Brandon Griffin, Sprague

2009-12

160-171-189-182

Quinn Johnston, Gold Beach

2009-12

103-112-135-145

Jared Kasch, Culver

2010-13

103-112-126-120

Lucas Randall, North Marion

2010-13

125-130-138-145

Tyler Berger, Hermiston/Crook County

2011-14

125-132-138-152

Alex Rich, Crescent Valley

2012-15

126-126-132-138

Hans Rockwell, Riverside

2012-15

106-113-126-132 

Samuel Shields-Colbray, Hermiston

2013-16

195-195-195-195

Heath Hartley, Nyssa

2014-17

106-113-120-120

Haydn Maley, Roseburg

2014-17

170-182-195-220 

Layne Van Anrooy, Roseburg

2014-17

138-152-160-160

Travis Wittlake, Marshfield

2015-18

152-160-170-170 

Dax Bennett, Harrisburg

2016-19

132-152-182-170

Legend Lamer, Crescent Valley

2016-19

106-120-138-152

Lorenzo Vasquez, Culver

2016-19

106-113-120-126

Santos Cantu III, Sprague/Crescent Valley

2017-20

195-195-195-195

Beau Ohlson, Mountain View

2017-20

113-126-138-145

Emma Truex, Phoenix

2017-20

126-125-125-125

Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley

2018-21

106-113-126-145 

Ayden Garver, Newberg

2019-22

113-126-145-145

Mauro Michel, Cascade

2019-22

106-113-126-132

James Rowley, Crescent Valley

2019-22

145-160-182-182

Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley

2019-22

106-113-126-126

DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley

2020-23

106-120-132-138

Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley

2020-23

120-152-170-170

Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn

2020-23

145-155-155-155

Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley/Crater

2020-23

182-195-195-220

Mike Miller, Illinois Valley

2021-24

106-106-106-113

Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home

2021-24

106-106-113-120

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon