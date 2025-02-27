4-time Oregon high school wrestling state champions: 5 seniors seeking entry to exclusive club
Six seniors entered the season eligible to join the 51 previous wrestlers who won four state championships.
Unfortunately, Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek suffered an injury that kept him from wrestling at the district meet, leaving five who will arrive for this weekend’s OSAA state championships at Memorial Coliseum.
Four of the five will compete in the 3A meet, with two La Pine wrestlers — Devon Kerr and Landyn Philpott — and two Burns wrestlers — Kale Cornell and Easton Kemper — on the cusp of this accomplishment.
The fifth is Grant Union’s Mallory Lusco, who would become the first girl to win four OSAA state championships if she wins the 4A/3A/2A/1A title at 235 pounds for the second year in a row.
Phoenix’s Emma Truex won her first two titles before the OSAA made girls wrestling an official sport in 2019. West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez’s 2021 title was at the Oregon Wrestling Association’s state meets during the COVID-shortened spring season.
The expansion of the state championships from three classifications to five in 2007 has led to a steady increase in four-time champions. Thirty-two of the 49 members of the four-timer club started their careers in 2007 or later, and four others had part of their careers take place after the change.
Below is the complete list of four-time Oregon champions. (This list includes wrestlers who won championships at the 2021 OWA state tournaments.)
Name
Years
Weight Classes
David Baker, Parkrose
1948-51
113-120-121-121 pounds
Lee Allen, Sandy
1949-52
96-104-113-123
Scott Cardwell, Lowell
1978-81
123-136-141-141
Jeff Cardwell, Lowell
1981-84
123-141-157-168
Dan Russell, Gresham
1983-86
123-136-141-157
Dan Casarez, Lowell
1984-88
136-148-157-168
David Vizzini, Phoenix
1988-91
96-96-115-130
Heath Harvey, Lowell
1990-93
123-130-136-136
Dustin Leno, Willamina
1992-95
106-123-123-126
Shawn Finnicum, Dayton
1994-97
136-151-172-185
Talon Hofman, Burns
2001-04
130-140-152-160
Barry Johnson, Dayton
2002-05
119-130-135-140
Zack Giesen, North Valley
2003-06
125-135-160-171
Miguel Baltazar, Culver
2005-08
112-119-125-125
Alec Ortiz, Willamina/Newberg
2006-09
145-171-145-160
RJ Pena, Sprague
2006-09
112-125-140-145
Cy Swartzlander, Burns/Lakeview
2006-09
103-103-119-125
Tommy Siciliano, Newberg
2007-10
103-112-119-125
Zac Cardwell, Lowell
2008-11
152-160-171-189
Mike Rodriguez, Hillsboro
2008-11
119-125-130-135
Zac Brunson, Churchill
2009-12
135-145-160-170
Joey Delgado, Hermiston
2009-12
103-119-135-138
Brandon Griffin, Sprague
2009-12
160-171-189-182
Quinn Johnston, Gold Beach
2009-12
103-112-135-145
Jared Kasch, Culver
2010-13
103-112-126-120
Lucas Randall, North Marion
2010-13
125-130-138-145
Tyler Berger, Hermiston/Crook County
2011-14
125-132-138-152
Alex Rich, Crescent Valley
2012-15
126-126-132-138
Hans Rockwell, Riverside
2012-15
106-113-126-132
Samuel Shields-Colbray, Hermiston
2013-16
195-195-195-195
Heath Hartley, Nyssa
2014-17
106-113-120-120
Haydn Maley, Roseburg
2014-17
170-182-195-220
Layne Van Anrooy, Roseburg
2014-17
138-152-160-160
Travis Wittlake, Marshfield
2015-18
152-160-170-170
Dax Bennett, Harrisburg
2016-19
132-152-182-170
Legend Lamer, Crescent Valley
2016-19
106-120-138-152
Lorenzo Vasquez, Culver
2016-19
106-113-120-126
Santos Cantu III, Sprague/Crescent Valley
2017-20
195-195-195-195
Beau Ohlson, Mountain View
2017-20
113-126-138-145
Emma Truex, Phoenix
2017-20
126-125-125-125
Chance Lamer, Crescent Valley
2018-21
106-113-126-145
Ayden Garver, Newberg
2019-22
113-126-145-145
Mauro Michel, Cascade
2019-22
106-113-126-132
James Rowley, Crescent Valley
2019-22
145-160-182-182
Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley
2019-22
106-113-126-126
DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley
2020-23
106-120-132-138
Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley
2020-23
120-152-170-170
Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn
2020-23
145-155-155-155
Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley/Crater
2020-23
182-195-195-220
Mike Miller, Illinois Valley
2021-24
106-106-106-113
Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home
2021-24
106-106-113-120
