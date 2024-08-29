50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football in 2024 (Nos. 20-11)
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and we’re counting down our annual list of the top 50 games on the schedule. Here is Part 4 of that list.
After you see our choices, feel free to let us know which games you’re most excited to see in 2024.
Note: All games 7 p.m. unless noted
20. Sunset at Jesuit, Nov. 1
The Apollos won last year’s Columbia Cup championship. Now, they’re hoping to end the Crusaders’ decade-long dominance of the Metro League and earn their second victory in the series since 1993.
19. Summit at Caldera, Nov. 1
The newest kid on the Central Oregon block is Caldera, and after finishing third in the Intermountain Conference last season, the Wolfpack would love to knock off the crosstown rival Storm and keep moving up the IMC ladder.
18. Seaside at Tillamook, Nov. 1
This coastal rivalry had significant Cowapa League championship ramifications last season — the Seagulls’ 41-35 home win helped them secure a share of the league title with the Cheesemakers and Scappoose.
17. Tualatin at Lake Oswego, Oct. 4
Both teams will try to open the Three Rivers League schedule on the right foot, knowing they can’t afford many missteps if they are to win the title in Oregon’s toughest league.
16. Lake Oswego at West Linn, Oct. 18
These longtime Three Rivers League rivals feature two of the state’s best offenses, with the Lakers led by standout junior running back LaMarcus Bell and the Lions by senior quarterback Baird Gilroy. Lake Oswego will try to end a four-game losing streak in the series.
15. Clackamas vs. Central Catholic, Sept. 26
The first of three games that should decide the Mt. Hood Conference title involves the Cavaliers heading to Hillsboro Stadium to meet the defending 6A champions. The Rams have won the past five meetings, including a 56-14 victory last year.
14. Henley at Marist Catholic, Sept. 13
It’s a Week 2 rematch of last year’s 4A state final, with each team featuring a new head coach — Matt Green for the Hornets and Zach Loboy for the Spartans — and one of the top quarterbacks in the state (Henley’s Joseph Janney and Marist Catholic’s Nick Hudson).
13. Nelson vs. Central Catholic, Oct. 11
If the Rams beat Clackamas, they’ll face Nelson two weeks later with a chance to put a vice grip on yet another Mt. Hood Conference title. The Hawks notched their first 6A playoff win last year but have not challenged Central Catholic in either of their two previous matchups.
12. Summit at Mountain View, Oct. 25
Last season’s 21-6 win by Mountain View in Week 8 — the Cougars’ sixth victory in the past eight meetings with their Bend rivals — clinched the Intermountain Conference championship en route to the 5A final.
11. Clackamas at Nelson, Nov. 1
Did either of these teams — separated by four miles along Highway 212 — knock off Central Catholic? If so, the Battle for Happy Valley could end up deciding the Mt. Hood Conference title. If not, the winner could vault to the top 12 in the OSAA rankings and crash the 6A championship bracket.
