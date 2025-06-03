Central's Jackson Barba Voted Oregon Baseball Player of the Week
Congratulations to Central’s Jackson Barba for being voted High School On SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 19-25.
Barba, a sophomore right-handed pitcher on the Central team, threw a six-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking two in the Panthers’ 10-0 win at South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
Barba received 53.85% of the vote, beating out Kaeden Cruse, a senior on the Grant team, who finished second with 23.08%. Kruz Schoolcraft, a senior on the Sunset team, was third with 23.08% and Conner Shively, a junior on the Henley team, was fourth with 4.23%.
We are currently accepting Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.