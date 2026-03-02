Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – March 2, 2026
The Oregon regular season is over for all but the Class 5A schools, and this week’s playoff games will have a significant impact on the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball state rankings.
However, the results of the final week of the season in the Mt. Hood Conference and Metro League did shake up the top of the rankings a bit. Nelson and Jesuit each took a small hit after losing in title-deciding showdowns with Central Catholic and Southridge, respectively.
Meanwhile, Grant, Newport and West Salem benefitted from the results of the final week to join the rankings.
1. Central Catholic (20-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams won 61-59 at Nelson to claim the outright Mt. Hood Conference title and No. 2 overall seed in the Class 6A state playoffs.
2. Tualatin (19-5)
Last week: 2
The Timberwolves downed rival West Linn by 20 to share the Three Rivers League title.
3. Parkrose (21-3)
Last week: 3
The Broncos are one win away from claiming the outright Northwest Oregon Conference title.
4. Oregon City (22-2)
Last week: 4
The Pioneers ended up sharing the Three Rivers League title with Tualatin.
5. West Albany (21-3)
Last week: 5
The Bulldogs have wrapped up the Mid-Willamette Conference championship.
6. Southridge (20-5)
Last week: 6
The Skyhawks got their revenge on Jesuit and won the outright Metro League title and No. 1 overall seed in the 6A playoffs.
7. Crook County (22-1)
Last week: 7
The Cowboys bounced back from their loss to Summit and are one win away from clinching a share of the Intermountain Conference title.
8. Summit (18-5)
Last week: 10
That IMC title could be shared with the Storm if they also win their regular-season finale.
9. Sherwood (21-4)
Last week: 11
The Bowmen ran the table in the Pacific Conference; now, can they replicate that success in the playoffs and get back to the Chiles Center?
10. Nelson (18-7)
Last week: 8
The Hawks couldn’t pull off the upset of Central Catholic and could face crosstown rival Clackamas in the Round of 16 to earn their first trip to the Chiles Center.
11. Jesuit (18-7)
Last week: 9
The Crusaders couldn’t keep up with a Southridge team bent on revenge but will still be the No. 6 seed in the 6A playoffs.
12. Thurston (19-5)
Last week: 12
The Colts won the Midwestern League title and are now off until Friday’s Round of 16 in the Class 5A state playoffs.
13. North Eugene (21-4)
Last week: 13
The Highlanders are poised to have a home game in the Round of 16 of the 5A playoffs.
14. Benson (19-6)
Last week: 14
The Astros won a share of the PIL title by winning at Roosevelt in the regular-season finale.
15. Westview (16-8)
Last week: 16
Back-to-back wins to close the regular season earned the Wildcats a first-round home game in the 6A playoffs.
16. Canby (17-7)
Last week: 15
The Cougars did stumble at Wilsonville, falling 60-56 to the Wildcats and now needing help to claim a share of the NWOC title.
17. Wilsonville (17-7)
Last week: 17
The Wildcats played spoiler for Canby, winning by four at home to keep their hopes of staying home in the 5A Round of 16 alive.
18. Valley Catholic (24-3)
Last week: 19
The Valiants avoided the fate of their league mate, Westside Christian (which lost at home to Banks as the No. 1 overall seed), surviving in double overtime against Oregon Episcopal to advance to the 3A state tournament.
19. Crater (18-6)
Last week: 21
The Comets avoided a slipup at Springfield but will go on the road for the 5A Round of 16.
20. Clackamas (16-9)
Last week: 22
The Cavaliers climbed into the top eight in the final OSAA rankings to earn two home games on the road to the Chiles Center.
21. Lake Oswego (18-7)
Last week: 23
The Lakers finished third in the Three Rivers League and also will have two potential home games to return to the Chiles Center.
22. Grant (17-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Generals claimed a share of the PIL title by winning at Jefferson and Ida B. Wells in the final week.
23. Portland Christian (27-0)
Last week: 24
The Royals will take their undefeated record to Pendleton for the Class 2A state tournament after crushing Toledo 94-30 in the Round of 16.
24. Newport (19-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Cubs won the Oregon West Conference title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 4A state playoffs.
25. West Salem (15-9)
Last week: Not ranked
The Titans replaced Central Valley Conference rival South Salem this week after beating the Saxons to claim the outright conference title.
Dropped Out
No. 18 Westside Christian
No. 20 South Salem
No. 25 Corvallis
Under Consideration
Cascade Christian
Madras
Marist Catholic
Molalla
Mountainside
Pleasant Hill
Riverside
Sunset
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn