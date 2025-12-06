Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the championship games.
Class 1A
Royal 21, Cashmere 20
Class 1B
DeSales 26, Liberty Christian 14
Class 3A
O'Dea 21, Mount Tahoma 14
