Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

See every final score from the Washington High School Football championships

Bethel vs Sumner from Oct. 30, 2025 / Vince Miller

The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the championship games.

Class 1A

Royal 21, Cashmere 20

Class 1B

DeSales 26, Liberty Christian 14

Class 3A

O'Dea 21, Mount Tahoma 14

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

