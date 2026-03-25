Elite Sprinters, Distance Standouts and Future Champions Eye Hayward Field as Oregon's Boys Track Season Begins

The spring sports season in Oregon has just begun, and with spring break in full swing, High School On SI wants to take a look at some of the top returning players around the state.

Here are the top boys track and field athletes to watch this season looking to make it to Hayward Field in late May.

Sprinters & Hurdlers

Oli Beauregard, jr., Delphian

Personal bests: 100 meters, 10.94 seconds; 110 hurdles, 14.70; 300 hurdles, 39.05

Beauregard broke three Class 2A sophomore class records on his way to winning state titles in the 100 and 110 hurdles and finishing second in the 300 hurdles at Hayward Field.

Marcus Burton, sr., Tigard

Personal bests: 100, 10.67; 200, 21.71; Long jump, 19 feet, 11.5 inches

Burton made a big jump last spring, cutting over 1.5 seconds off his personal-best in the 200 and nearly a half-second in the 100, making the podium at the 6A state meet in the latter by placing sixth. He also anchored the Tigers 4x400 to a runner-up finish at state.

Trace Chenoweth, jr., Summit

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.80; 300 hurdles, 41.27

Something clicked for Chenoweth toward the end of his sophomore season. He went under 15 seconds in the 110 highs for the first time in winning the Intermountain Conference district meet, then after eking his way into the finals at the 5A state meet, he edged Centennial’s Khen San by nine-hundredths of a second to win the title.

Waylon Clarke, soph., Caldera

Personal bests: 100, 10.90; 200, 21.90; Long jump, 22-8.5

Clarke had quite the start to his high school career, finishing second in the 100 at the 5A state meet and fourth in the 200 — breaking the 5A state freshman record in the final — while anchoring the Wolfpack 4x100 to a fifth-place finish.

Ethan Codddington, sr., Tualatin

Personal bests: 100, 10.77; 200, 21.61

Coddington moved onto the all-time top 50 list in the 200 and qualified for the 6A state meet for the first time individually, missing by two-hundredths of a second of qualifying for the final. He did run the second leg on the Timberwolves’ sixth-place 4x100 team.

Elijah Davidson, jr., Damascus Christian

Personal bests: 100, 11.51; 110 hurdles, 14.96; 300 hurdles, 40.39

Davidson swept the 1A state hurdles titles last season, with his winning time in the 110 hurdles moving him to No. 8 on the 1A all-time list. He also ran the second leg on the Eagles’ state champion 4x100 relay.

Joseph Donnelly, sr., Central Catholic

Personal bests: 100, 10.48; 200, 21.31; Long jump, 23-9.5; Triple jump, 45-4.5

Donnelly has been one of the state’s top sprinters and jumpers the past two years, with the only thing missing from his resumé being a gold medal from the 6A state meet. He’s finished third in the long jump twice, and last year he was runner-up to Jesuit’s Grant Valley in the 100 final after moving to No. 6 on the all-time list with his win at the Mt. Hood Conference district meet.

Bronx Ely, soph., Grants Pass

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 15.39; 300 hurdles, 38.92

Ely broke the 6A freshman record in the 300 hurdles in the state final last year, when he tried to chase down Newberg’s Dax Duggan down the homestretch at Hayward Field. A month later, Ely took second in the 400 hurdles in the 15-16 division at the Junior Olympic state championships.

Brock Estes, soph., Tualatin

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.84; 300 hurdles, 41.92; High jump, 6-2.25

While Ely broke one 6A freshman hurdles record at the state meet, Estes broke the other while placing third in the 110s final.

Deryk Farmer, sr., Cascade Christian

Personal bests: 100, 10.94; 200, 21.88; Long jump, 22-1

Farmer went out for track for the first time last year — and all he did was win 3A state titles in the 100 and 200 , moving into the all-time 3A top 10s in both events, as well as take second in the long jump and anchor the runner-up 4x100 relay.

Rowan Finlay, sr., Corvallis

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.31; 300 hurdles, 38.02

Finlay bounced back from being disqualified from the prelims in the 110 hurdles at the 5A state meet to win his first title in the 300s, moving into the 5A all-time top 10 with his victory and giving him six state medals for his career.

Logan Gutches, sr., Corvallis

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 15.28; 300 hurdles, 39.53; Long jump, 21-4

Gutches transferred from Sunrise Christian Academy in Colorado after his sophomore year, competing for the Spartans for the first time last spring and placing fourth at the 5A state meet in both hurdles races.

Ryder Jackson, sr., Seaside

Personal bests: 100, 10.83; 200, 21.72

Jackson has finished second at the 4A state meet in the 100 each of the past two years, and he added a silver medal in the 200 last May after finishing sixth as a sophomore.

Joseph Janney, sr., Henley

Personal bests: 100, 10.74; 200, 21.48; Long jump, 21-8

Injuries robbed Janney of his sophomore track season, and a knee injury hampered him at the end of his junior football season, but he looked 100% healthy when he arrived at Hayward Field last May for the 4A state meet, when he won titles in the 100 and 200 and moved to No. 2 on the all-time 4A list in the 100.

Tyler Marshall, sr., Ida B. Wells

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.60; 300 hurdles, 39.45

Marshall made the podium in the high hurdles at every meet he ran as a junior, culminating with a runner-up finish at the 6A state championships to go along with a fourth-place showing in the 300s.

Elliot Platt, sr., Franklin

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.73; Long jump, 21-10.25

Over the final month of his junior season, Platt cut over two seconds off his personal-best time in the 110 hurdles, finishing the year with a fourth-place medal at the 6A state meet. He also took third at the Junior Olympic state meet and fifth at regionals.

Coen Rushton, jr., Marist Catholic

Personal bests: 200, 22.64; 400, 49.12

Rushton shaved 1.5 seconds off his personal-best in the 200 and 3.5 seconds in the 400 last year, winning Sky-Em district titles in both events and finishing second in the 400 at the 4A state meet.

North Salem’s Braxton Singleton | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Braxton Singleton, sr., North Salem

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 14.77; 300 hurdles, 41.21

Singleton’s future lies on the football field after committing to the University of Oregon , but after putting in a lot of work last spring on his hurdling technique, he won the 6A title in the 110 hurdles in his first appearance at the state meet.

Colin Smith, jr., Oregon City

Personal bests: 100, 10.82; 200, 21.64; 400, 47.81

Smith cut a second off his personal-best in the 200 in placing third at the 6A state meet and 2.5 seconds in the 400 as he placed second, but his biggest claim to fame was running the third leg on the state-record 4x100 relay at the Three Rivers League district meet — the same quartet went on to win a state title.

Carter Wachs, jr., Redmond

Personal bests: 100, 10.69; 200, 21.80

Wachs broke the 5A sophomore record in the 100 at the Intermountain Conference district meet, going on to win the state title in the event while placing second in the 200 and taking home medals in the 4x100 (second) and 4x400 (eighth).

Distance

Boston Brown, jr., Delphian

Personal bests: 1500 meters, 4 minutes, 12.87 seconds; 3000, 9:02.51

Brown broke out last spring for the Dragons, cutting over 50 seconds from his career-best in the 1,500 and over 90 seconds from his 3K time and placing third at the Class 2A state meet in the 1,500 and second in the 3,000.

Ty Cirino, sr., Central

Personal bests: 800, 1:56.72; 1500, 3:54.21; 3000, 8:20.84

Cirino has finished in the top three in the 1,500 and 3,000 at each of the past two 5A state meets and won his third Mid-Willamette district cross country title in November, followed up with a career-best third-place finish at state — his third podium finish.

Garrett Faught, soph., Crater

Personal bests: 1500, 4:01.47; 3000, 8:47.04

Faught didn’t do anything spectacular during his freshman year on the track, but it was his performance during the cross country season, winning the 5A state title and placing second at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, that announced he’ll be the next runner to watch off the Comets’ assembly line of distance runners.

Ronan Gantzos, sr., Oregon Episcopal

Personal bests: 1500, 3:54.08; 3000, 8:37.35

Gantzos won 3A state championships in the 1,500 and 3K as a sophomore, then narrowly lost to Siuslaw senior Clayton Wilson in a matchup of returning champions — Wilson won 2A titles at Reedsport in 2024 — in both races last year. Gantzos won his third state cross country medal in November by placing fifth.

Liam Gibson, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Personal bests: 400, 51.93; 800, 1:56.83

Gibson steadily whittled down his event schedule during the season so he could focus on the 800, running a personal-best at the district championships and winning a 3A state title the following weekend at Hayward Field.

Paul Hretcanu, jr., Tigard

Personal bests: 800, 1:51.86; 1500, 3:59.76

Hretcanu won Three Rivers League district titles in the 800 and 1,500 but dropped the longer race for the 6A state meet. Good decision, as he was fresh for the final at Hayward Field and ran a four-second personal-best to win the title and move to No. 24 on the all-time list . He also ran the third leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay. In the fall, he won his third Three Rivers League district cross country title and finished a career-best 15th at state.

Wyatt Jacobson, sr., Knappa

Personal bests: 1500, 4:08.96; 3000, 8:59.50

Jacobson twice finished second in the 3K and took second in the 1,500 as a sophomore before finally breaking through last year to win both 2A titles last year. He also completed his steady climb up the 2A/1A cross country podium this fall, winning his first title after taking third as a sophomore and runner-up as a junior.

Jonah Lyman, sr., Joseph

Personal bests: 1500, 4:14.58; 3000, 9:12.09

Lyman won his third medal in the 3,000 at the 1A state meet last year, finishing second for the second straight year after placing fifth as a freshman. He also took third in the 1,500, improving upon his fifth-place finish as a sophomore.

Ashenafi McKinnis, jr., North Eugene

Personal bests: 1500, 4:05.54; 3000, 8:29.08

McKinnis qualified for the 5A state meet for the first time last spring, placing seventh in the 3,000, then returned to Hayward Field three weeks later and won the Emerging Elite 3K at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Maxwell Miracle, jr., Crater

Personal bests: 800, 1:52.70; 1500, 3:55.95

With Josiah Tostenson and Tayvon Kitchen dominating the longer distances at the 5A state meet last year, Miracle was the Comets’ middle distance threat , improving from 15th as a freshman in the 800 to fourth last year while later moving onto the all-time top 50 in the event. Earlier this month, he ran unattached at the Linfield Icebreaker event, finishing second against a field of mostly collegiate runners.

Kruz Mogel, sr., Clackamas

Personal bests: 400, 50.79; 800, 1:52.91

Kruz didn’t become a basketball standout like his older sisters , but he could end his career a state champion like they were for the Cavaliers if he can find a way to outduel Tigard’s Paul Hretcanu after the two finished a second apart at the 6A meet a year ago, when Mogel ran a three-second PB and improved upon his fourth-place finish from his sophomore year.

Mason Morical, sr., Caldera

Personal bests: 800, 1:54.82; 1500, 3:53.65; 3000, 8:20.42

Morical has won seven medals at OSAA 5A state championships during his career — four at Hayward Field, including a runner-up finish in the 3K last spring to go with a sixth-place medal in the 1,500, and three at Lane Community College, placing fifth at the cross country championships in November.

Marist Catholic’s Corbin Sage | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin Sage, jr., Marist Catholic

Personal bests: 800, 1:58.01; 1500, 3:56.88; 3000, 8:52.96

Sage dropped down from the 3,000, in which he placed eighth at the 4A state meet as a freshman, to the 1,500 last spring. He took a month off before the Sky-Em district meet, then won district and state titles before setting the school record two weeks later at the Portland Track Festival. In November, he won his first state cross country title .

Malachi Schoenherr, sr., Sheldon

Personal bests: 1500, 3:52.21; 3000, 8:07.82

The Brigham Young commit won the 6A 3K title as a sophomore and the state cross country title as a junior, then came back last spring to place fifth in the 3,000 and fourth in the 1,500 at the state meet. He returned a month later to earn All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the 3K at Nike Outdoor Nationals and was runner-up at the state cross country meet in November.

Yosuke Shibata, jr., South Eugene

Personal bests: 800, 1:54.13; 1500, 3:55.02; 3000, 8:39.04

Who was it that denied Schoenherr a repeat 6A cross country title? That would be his crosstown rival who completed a dominant late-season stretch to become the first Axe runner since 2014 to win a state title. Shibata now looks to improve upon his third-place finish in the 800 and sixth in the 1,500 at his first trip to Hayward last spring.

Jaxson Stovall, sr., Marshfield

Personal bests: 1500, 4:03.63; 3000, 8:52.93

Stovall overcame the disappointment of being disqualified from the 3K at the 4A state meet last spring to place fourth in the 1,500 to win his first state medal. He came back this fall to finish runner-up at the state cross country championships.

Diego Velazquez, jr., Tillamook

Personal bests: 1500, 4:08.11; 3000, 8:56.30

Velazquez shaved over a half-minute off his personal-best in the 3K last year, capping his season with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet, followed by placing sixth in the 1,500.

Jayden Warner, sr., Warrenton

Personal bests: 1500, 4:01.20; 3000, 8:43.84

Warner etched his name in the record books in the fall , becoming the sixth boy to run the Lane Community College course in under 15 minutes to win the 3A state cross country title. The University of Oregon commit now hopes to make more history at his future home after placing third in the 1,500 and 3,000 at the state meet last spring.

Jackson Welsh, sr., Jesuit

Personal bests: 800, 1:53.82; 1500, 3:57.84; 3000, 8:37.62

Welsh has battled injuries throughout his career and considered quitting the sport before turning out, placing eighth at the 6A meet in the 800 as a sophomore. He won the Metro district title last year but didn’t finish his prelim at state, but he’s primed for a big senior season after placing fourth at the state cross country meet to help the Crusaders repeat as team champions.

Kellen Williams, sr., Jesuit

Personal bests: 1500, 3:50.17; 3000, 8:22.52

The Notre Dame commit is the leader of the Crusaders’ distance cadre, breaking a 30-year-old school record in the mile (4:07.61) at the Jesuit Twilight Relays and finishing second in the 1,500 and 3K at last year’s 6A state meet. He took third at November’s state cross country meet to lead them to a second consecutive title, then finished sixth at NXR Northwest Regionals to lead Jesuit to the team title

Throwers

Hayden Arthur, sr., Columbia Christian

Personal bests: Discus, 129-9; Javelin, 186-1

Arthur broke the 2A junior record in the javelin with his fourth-place finish at the Jesuit Twilight Relays in April, then won his first state title a month later — one of four medals he won (discus, fourth; 4x100, second; 4x400, sixth). He later won All-America honors in the javelin with a seventh-place finish at Junior Olympic nationals.

James Barnett, sr., Blanchet Catholic

Personal bests: Shot put, 53-2.5; Discus, 164-0

Barnett has won four medals at the 3A state meet during his career, placing seventh in the discus as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore while taking fifth in the shot that year and sixth last season.

Alex Fiannaca, sr., Cascade Christian

Personal bests: Javelin, 179-3

Fiannaca moved up from a fourth-place finish at the 3A state meet as a sophomore to a runner-up showing last year, throwing a 13 ½-foot personal-best at Hayward Field.

Brogan Hedgepeth, jr., La Grande

Personal bests: Shot, 53-10.25; Discus, 180-10

Hedgepeth blossomed last year as a sophomore, pushing his personal-bests out in the shot put by 9 ½ feet and the discus by 29 feet, finishing third at the 4A state meet in the shot and improving from third to second in the discus.

Cayden Hernandez, sr., Crow

Personal bests: Shot, 45-6.5; Discus, 153-2

Hernandez qualified for the 1A state meet for the first time in the shot put and discus, and while he didn’t make the podium in the former, he finished runner-up in the discus with a 7-foot PB.

Bekham Hibbert, sr., La Grande

Personal bests: Shot, 55-2.25; Discus, 142-10

Hibbert has posted back-to-back runner-up finishes in the shot put at the 4A state meet, adding his first medal in the discus when he placed sixth after throwing a 9-foot PB at the Greater Oregon district meet.

Chris Humphreys, sr., Heppner

Personal bests: Javelin, 178-8

Humphreys finished second to Columbia Christian’s Hayden Arthur at the 2A state meet last May, but after placing third in the Emerging Elite division at Nike Outdoor Nationals, he got the better of Arthur at Junior Nationals, placing sixth by 35 centimeters (14 inches).

Emmett Hunsaker, jr., Sprague

Personal bests: Shot, 52-2.5; Discus, 141-5

Hunsaker qualified for the 6A state meet for the first time in both his throws last spring, but it was in the shot that he made his biggest leap, improving by almost five feet over the final month and placing third at Hayward Field.

Jonas Jacobson, jr., Westside Christian

Personal bests: Shot, 52-0; Discus, 142-11

Jacobson made big strides in his sophomore season, improving his PB in the shot by almost nine feet to place third at the 3A state meet while bettering his mark in the discus by over 23 feet and taking fourth at state.

Cooper Kanalos, soph., Caldera

Personal bests: Shot, 50-8

Kanalos broke the 5A freshman record with his victory at the Intermountain Conference district meet, then came back a week later to finish second at the state meet.

Nathan Lindbloom, sr., Crater

Personal bests: Javelin, 183-8

Lindbloom came out of nowhere as a sophomore to win the 5A state title with a 24-foot PB, then came back last year and repeated last year with another personal-best — albeit this one less than two feet but enough to hold off Redmond senior Mason Thynes and become the first 5A boy to win back-to-back javelin titles.

Mountainside’s Cade Mitchell | Dan Brood

Cade Mitchell, sr., Mountainside

Personal bests: Javelin, 187-3

Mitchell will head to the University of New Mexico after graduation to play football for the Lobos , but before then, he will go for his first 6A title in the javelin after placing fifth as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.

Kaleb Moore, sr., Junction City

Personal bests: Shot, 62-3; Discus, 179-8; Javelin, 179-10

Moore might be the best all-around thrower in the state, placing in all three events at the 4A state meet last May — including repeating as gold medalist in the shot put, taking third in the discus and fifth in the javelin. Over the summer, he broke the 4A state record in the shot (No. 16 overall) at the Junior Olympic regional meet and won All-America honors at Junior Nationals in the shot (second) and discus (sixth).

Greyson Murff, jr., Lincoln

Personal bests: 110-meter hurdles, 14.87 seconds; Shot, 48-10.75; Discus, 156-4

Murff is an aspiring decathlete who excels in the hurdles (placing fifth at the 6A state meet last year) and the throws — specifically the discus, throwing personal-bests at back-to-back meets last spring, including at state to become the first Lincoln thrower to win the discus title.

Dennis Odom, jr., Forest Grove

Personal bests: Shot, 55-1; Discus, 152-6

Odom won the Pacific Conference district title in the shot last spring and placed fourth at the 6A state meet — just a taste of what was to come. He threw 55-1 at a SuperThrowers club event last month and went 57-6.25 indoors at Eastern Oregon’s high school invitational.

Derek Olivo, jr., McNary

Personal bests: Shot, 52-6; Discus, 167-5; Javelin, 206-5

Olivo enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign , becoming the 49th boy to break 200 feet with the IAAF javelin in April en route to winning the 6A state title while also placing second in the discus. He returned to Hayward a month later and earned All-America honors in the javelin with a sixth-place finish at Nike Outdoor Nationals, moving to No. 22 on the all-time list.

Josiah Peters, sr., Philomath

Personal bests: Javelin, 181-2

Over the past two seasons, Peters has established himself as one of the state’s top javelin throwers, placing third at the 4A state meet as a sophomore and runner-up last spring.

Landon Reid, sr., Columbia Christian

Personal bests: Shot, 44-0; Discus, 155-8

Reid’s future might lie in throwing the hammer — he finished fifth at the Junior Olympic regional championships last summer — but he won the 2A state title in the discus last May, completing a climb that saw him place eighth as a freshman and third two years ago.

Milo Swinth, sr., Cleveland

Personal bests: Shot, 51-6; Discus, 159-4

Swinth had a breakout junior season for the Warriors, qualifying for the 6A state meet for the first time and placing sixth in the shot and fifth in the discus. In March, he traveled to New York and placed second in the shot at Nike Indoor Nationals with a throw of 54-1.

Scottland Telesa, jr., Aloha

Personal bests: Shot, 53-9.75; Discus, 143-10

Telesa won a Metro League district title in the shot as a freshman but failed to make the podium at the 6A state meet. He repeated as district champion last year, and this time, the moment wasn’t too big for him as he finished second to Lincoln’s Brady Holland while also placing seventh in the discus, throwing PBs in both events.

Jumpers

Aaidyn Bokuro, sr., Newport

Personal bests: Long jump, 21 feet; Triple jump, 44-11.5 (45-7w)

Bokuro rode the wind to his first 4A state championship in the triple jump — although his best legal mark of 44-11.5 also would have won him the title — after finishing runner-up as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore.

Chace Braden, sr., Sandy

Personal bests: 100, 11.03; High jump, 6-0; Long jump, 23-5

Braden couldn’t build off a strong middle of his season that included a fifth-place finish in the long jump at Jesuit Twilight Relays and his first 23-foot jump a week later, failing to advance to the finals at the 6A state meet. His personal-best jump at a summer meet moved him into the top 50 on the all-time list .

Chase Borden, sr., Oregon City

Personal bests: 100 meters, 10.80 seconds; High jump, 6-2.25; Long jump, 22-0.25

Borden ran the second leg on the state-record breaking (at the Three Rivers League district meet) and 6A champion 4x100 relay, but his only individual medal came in the long jump, in which he placed fourth after finishing sixth as a sophomore.

Noah Brown, jr., Bandon

Personal bests: Pole vault, 13-8.5

Brown saved his best for last as a sophomore, clearing a personal-best at the 2A state meet to become the first Bandon vaulter to win the title since Hunter Angove in 2022 and improve upon his third-place finish as a freshman.

Jayden Churchwell, sr., Yoncalla

Personal bests: High jump, 6-6.75; Long jump, 20-3; Triple jump, 41-8

Churchwell reclaimed the 1A state high jump title he won two years ago and relinquished as a sophomore, outdueling Elkton senior Bodee Block to do so, while also taking home sixth-place medals in the long and triple jumps.

Joseph Clevenger, sr., South Medford

Personal bests: High jump, 6-6

Clevenger has finished third at each of the past two 6A state meets and placed fourth in the Emerging Elite division at Nike Outdoor Nationals last June.

EJ Cozart Jr., sr., Jefferson

Personal bests: 100, 10.97; 300 hurdles, 39.75; Long jump, 24-0

Cozart finished his junior season with a flourish, winning the 6A state title — the first Jefferson long jumper to win state since Bill Nickleberry in 1965 — placing fourth in the Emerging Elite division at Nike Outdoor Nationals and third at the Junior Olympic regional meet.

Silverton’s Caden Druliner | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Druliner, jr., Silverton

Personal bests: High jump, 6-6.25; Long jump, 22-3

Druliner went out for track for the first time last spring and immediately took to high jumping, going over 6-6 at just his fourth meet and clearing his personal-best height in placing second at the 5A state championships.

Topher Gabel, jr., Sandy

Personal bests: High jump, 6-10.25; Long jump, 21-4

Gabel won the Mt. Hood district high jump title as a freshman, but it wasn’t until last spring that he took off. He jumped a PB at his second meet of the season, won the Jesuit Twilight Relays by clearing 6-10, and only lost for the second time all year at the 6A state meet to South Salem’s Calvin Stewart via tiebreaker . He then cleared his personal-best a month later in placing seventh at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Derek Goulart, sr., The Dalles

Personal bests: High jump, 6-6

Goulart has won back-to-back Tri-Valley district titles and medaled twice at the 4A state meet, finishing fifth as a sophomore and fourth last year.

Will Johnson, sr., Siuslaw

Personal bests: Pole vault, 14-3.25; Long jump, 21-11.25; Triple jump, 45-0.5

Johnson has won 10 medals during his first three trips to Hayward Field for the 3A state championships, with the only gold coming as the opening leg of the state champion 4x100 relay as a sophomore. He has three third-place medals, including two in the triple jump as a freshman and junior.

Caleb Lofdahl, sr., Newberg

Personal bests: Pole vault, 15-5

Lofdahl is poised to have a big senior season after breaking out last spring, improving his personal-best by over two feet and placing fourth at the 6A state meet and seventh in the Emerging Elite division at Nike Outdoor Nationals. He went over 15 feet for the first time indoors in January and cleared his outdoor PB at a season-opening meet March 18.

Justin Parsons, jr., Caldera

Personal bests: Long jump, 23-4.5; Triple jump, 43-2.5

Parsons improved his personal-best in the long jump by over three feet and placed third at the 5A state meet while also adding the triple jump to his slate, winning the Intermountain district title and taking sixth at state.

Wyatt Parsons, sr., Weston-McEwen

Personal bests: 100, 10.97; 200, 22.68; Long jump, 21-2.5

Parsons had been primarily a sprinter during his first two seasons with the TigerScots, but he picked the long jump back up for the first time since middle school last spring and went on to win the 2A state title with a personal-best leap in the final, adding it to a silver medal in the 100 and eighth-place finish in the 200.

Hudson Pearson, jr., Sandy

Personal bests: 100, 10.95; Long jump, 23-6; Triple jump, 46-6

Pearson went 46-6 the first time he ever triple jumped in competition and chased that mark the rest of the year, and while he failed in that quest, he went on to place fifth at the 6A state meet in the long jump and anchor the fourth-place 4x100 relay team.

Teddy Ratliff, sr., Catlin Gabel

Personal bests: Pole vault, 14-7.25

Ratliff competes in the decathlon during the offseason, but for the Eagles, he specializes in the hurdles and pole vault, qualifying for the 3A state meet as a vaulter all three years and winning the title for the first time last May — the school’s first pole vault title — while climbing to ninth all-time among 3A vaulters.

Silvestre Rico, sr., Adrian

Personal bests: Long jump, 22-4; Triple jump, 42-11

Rico might feel a bit snake-bitten about visiting Hayward Field, having finished second in the 1A long and triple jumps at each of the past two state meets. He also ran the second leg on last year’s runner-up 4x100 relay.

Elijah Schaal, sr., Valley Catholic

Personal bests: 110 hurdles, 15.86; High jump, 6-6; Long jump, 21-5.5; Triple jump, 44-10.75

Schaal has steadily added to his repertoire during his Valiants career. He started with the high jump, making the 3A state podium in his first three seasons (sixth, fourth, fourth), then adding the triple jump as a sophomore (third- and fifth-place finishes) before qualifying in the high hurdles (fourth) and long jump last spring.

Calvin Stewart, sr., South Salem

Personal bests: High jump, 6-9.75; Long jump, 21-8.75

Stewart first burst onto the scene at the 6A state meet as a sophomore when he jumped a PB and finished second to North Medford’s Houston Klug. He reset his personal-best in his first meet last spring, set it again in winning the Oregon Relays three days later, then returned to Hayward Field and came up with a clutch jump to become the first Saxon to win the title since Doug Brown won back-to-back in 1963-64.

Gavin Williams, sr., Madras

Personal bests: 100, 11.04; Long jump, 21-2.5 (21-8.75w); Triple jump, 43-8

Williams has won three triple jump medals at the 4A state meet during his career — including a silver medal as a sophomore and sixth place last year — to go with silver medals in the 4x100 the past two years and a third-place finish in the long jump last year.