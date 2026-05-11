Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/11/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 4-10. Voting closes on Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Carter Infante of Morris Knolls (New Jersey) baseball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Infante needed just 55 pitches to throw a six-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Parsippany.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Nick Bradley, sr., Abington Heights (Pennsylvania) baseball

Bradley stuck out 12, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in a 9-0 shutout of West Scranton. The Auburn signee also hit a home run at the plate.

2. Zacchaeus Brocks, sr., Detroit Catholic Central (Michigan) track

Brocks swept the hurdles races at the Catholic High School League championships with winning times of 13.26 seconds (110 meter hurdles) and 36.75 (300). The Ohio State signee’s 110 hurdles time ranks third in the country this spring.

3. Brody Bumila, sr., Bishop Feehan (Massachusetts) baseball

With a playoff berth on the line, Bumila threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-1 victory over Moses Brown. Bumila, a top prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft, is a Texas signee.

4. Cannon Clark, sr., Green Canyon (Utah) soccer

Clark netted a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Juan Diego.

5. JJ Drennan, sr., Seton Hall Prep (New Jersey) baseball

Seven days after throwing a five-inning perfect game, Drennan struck out 10 en route to a no-hitter against Columbia. The Boston College commit was out away from another perfect game before plunking a Columbia batter. Seton Hall Prep won the game 6-0.

6. Connor Hallden, jr., Liberty (Ohio) baseball

Hallden threw the first perfect game in program history against Campbell Memorial, fanning eight batters over five innings. Liberty cruised to a 15-0 victory.

7. Samakh Leao, jr., Johns Creek (Georgia) soccer

Leao recorded all three of his team’s goals in a 3-0 win over Decatur that sent Johns Creek to the Class 5A championship game.

8. Aiden Livezey, jr., Midlothian (Virginia) soccer

Livezey scored three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Godwin.

9. Trent Lutz, jr., Souderton (Pennsylvania) baseball

Lutz, a Penn State commit, struck out 13 and didn’t allow a hit in a 7-0 win over Central Bucks West.

10. Jacob Madrid, sr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (California) baseball

Madrid belted three home runs in a 7-1 victory over Loyola.

11. Graham Meister, jr., Dwight (Illinois) track

Meister took first place in the shot put (65 feet, 5.5 inches) and discus (153-8) at the Road to Sectionals. The junior’s shot put mark—a new personal record—ranks eighth in the nation this year.

12. Lucas Nawrocki, sr., Aledo (Texas) baseball

Nawrocki, an LSU signee, threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and ripped a home run at the plate in a 3-0 shutout of Paschal.

13. Matthew Perez, jr., Refugio (Texas) baseball

Perez threw a no-hitter as Refugio shut out Three Rivers, 7-0, to clinch the Class 2A Division I area playoff series.

14. Cameron Tucker, sr., Jay M. Robinson (North Carolina) track

Tucker swept the sprints at the 5A West Regional by placing first in the 100 (10.51), 200 (20.95) and 400 (45.93). His 400 time ranks fifth nationally this season. Tucker also ran the anchor leg on Jay M. Robinson’s winning 4X400 relay team that won in 3:22.11.

15. Dylan Yarbrough, sr., San Dieguito Academy (California) track

Yarbrough, a UCLA signee, won the pole vault competition at the Avocado League Championships with a personal record clearance of 17-1. The mark ranks seventh in the country this spring.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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