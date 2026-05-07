Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored by his high school this month. Boynton Beach High School in Florida will honor the two-time NFL MVP with a jersey retirement ceremony.

The event will precede Boynton Beach's spring football matchup against Olympic Heights on May 15th.

Jackson's High School Star Power

Ironically, Jackson didn't play football until his junior year of high school. In fact, the future NFL star attended Santaluces for two years before transferring to Boynton Beach.

Jackson turned out to be a highly-touted high school player at Boynton Beach. He was a successful read-option quarterback who could run and throw the ball equally well.

In two years, Jackson threw for 2,263 yards and 31 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also ran for 1,624 yards and 22 touchdowns, finishing with a quarterback rating of 102.7.

A Viral Play Put Jackson on the Map

Many fans might remember a notable highlight of Jackson juking a defender while at Boynton Beach. The play went viral on various social media platforms, including YouTube and the now-defunct Vine.

Jackson Was a Multi-Sport Athlete

While Jackson may be known more for his work on the gridiron, he also competed for Boynton Beach's track team. One of his achievements was posting a personal record of 11.45 seconds in the 100-meter dash in one track meet.

Jackson was named the Lou Groza Palm Beach County High School Player of the Year in 2014.

With Great Ability Came Multiple College Offers

As a star quarterback in Florida, Jackson was rated three stars by ESPN.com and 247sports, but four stars by Rivals.com. All of the major recruiting companies listed him as a top-20 dual-threat quarterback, with 247Sports ranking him as high as No. 12.

Jackson received offers from both Power Five schools such as Louisville, Florida, Auburn and Clemson, and mid-major programs like Akron, Western Kentucky and Marshall. In the end, he ultimately committed to the University of Louisville.

Jackson's College Rise at Louisville

Jackson continued to be a dominant quarterback with the Cardinals. On December 10th, 2016, he became Louisville's first Heisman Trophy winner in school history, and the youngest-ever recipient of the award at the age of 19 years and 337 days.

Jackson followed that up with another strong season in 2017, becoming a Heisman finalist yet again. However, he finished third in voting, losing out to Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love. Regardless, Jackson was named the men's ACC Athlete of the Year for all conference sports.

Jackson Becomes a Face of the NFL

Jackson was selected 32nd overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. From that moment on, he became a fan favorite and the face of the franchise.

Jackson won his first NFL MVP award in 2019, finishing with 43 total touchdowns (36 passing, seven rushing). He became the second player after Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted unanimously, and the second-youngest player to win the award.

In 2023, Jackson finished the regular season with career highs in pass completions, completion percentage, and passing yards. This led to him winning his second NFL MVP award, becoming the second-youngest player to win multiple MVPs, behind Jim Brown.