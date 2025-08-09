High School on SI Oregon High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in the Beaver State is less than a month away from starting, and that means it is time to reveal the High School on SI Oregon high school football preseason top 25 rankings.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a look at key players for each team:
1. West Linn Lions
Last season: 11-1, Oregon 6A Open state champion
Player to watch: RB Viggo Anderson, sr.
Anderson seized the starting job in the backfield and provided balance to an attack led by all-state QB Baird Gilroy, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship game and 1,279 yards for the season.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers
Last season: 11-1, 6A Open runner-up
Player to watch: RB/LB LaMarcus Bell, sr.
The Lakers have a loaded roster full of Division I prospects, but the straw that stirs their drink is Bell, a University of Utah commit who ran for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
3. Central Catholic Rams
Last season: 11-1, 6A Open semifinalist
Player to watch: RB KK Sombe, sr.
Sombe is returning this fall after missing last season with a torn ACL; as a sophomore, he was a key player during the team’s 6A title run, rushing for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns.
4. Lakeridge Pacers
Last season: 7-3, 6A Open quarterfinalist
Player to watch: RB Ansu Sanoe, sr.
The University of Washington commit battled through myriad injuries last season; for the Pacers to break through and challenge the big three in the 6A ranks, they’ll need him to have a big year.
5. Wilsonville Wildcats
Last season: 11-2, Oregon 5A state champion
Player to watch: WR/CB Keona Tam, sr.
The Wildcats leaned heavily on Gatorade player of the year QB/S Mark Wiepert last year; with him gone, whoever takes over behind center will look to Tam, an all-state receiver a year ago, as a proven target.
6. Willamette Wolverines
Last season: 8-2, lost in 5A first round
Player to watch: TE/DL Tony Cumberland, sr.
The state’s No. 1 recruit has had a year to learn the system after transferring from Desert Mountain in Arizona after his sophomore season. Now, the University of Oregon commit will help the Wolverines transition to 6A.
7. Nelson Hawks
Last season: 7-3, lost in 6A Open first round
Player to watch: S Chaz Katoanga, sr.
Katoanga switched from cornerback to safety before last season, and his ability to excel in both man and zone schemes make him a valuable member of the secondary.
8. Mountainside Mavericks
Last season: 8-3, 6A Open quarterfinalist
Player to watch: QB Cade Mitchell, sr.
No longer bound by a time-share behind center, Mitchell blossomed as a junior, leading the Mavericks to their first Metro League title and a playoff win.
9. Jesuit Crusaders
Last season: 9-3, 6A semifinalist
Player to watch: WR/DB Joe Stimpson, sr.
The University of Nevada commit offers game-breaking ability in all three phases for the Crusaders, finishing last year with 1,798 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.
10. Sherwood Bowmen
Last season: 8-3, 6A Open quarterfinalist
Player to watch: C/DL Walter Dahme, sr.
The Bowmen need a standout at center for their wing-T to run smoothly, and Dahme fits that bill to a T for the four-time Pacific Conference champions.
11. Tualatin Timberwolves
Last season: 6-4, lost in 6A Open first round
Player to watch: RB/S Cole Hachmeister, jr.
Hachmeister was one of the state’s breakout stars last season, and he should be fully recovered from a hip injury that hampered him during the spring.
12. Mountain View Cougars
Last season: 12-1, 5A runner-up
Player to watch: RB/DE Angel Valenzuela, sr.
Valenzuela has been a two-way standout for the Cougars each of the past two years, which ended each time with a loss to Wilsonville in the state final.
13. Sheldon Irish
Last season: 10-1, 6A Open semifinalist
Player to watch: WR/DB Cam Thomas, jr.
The Irish were hit hard by graduation, so they’ll rely on veterans like Thomas, who was a standout in the secondary in his first varsity season.
14. Henley Hornets
Last season: 11-2, 4A runner-up
Player to watch: QB/LB Joseph Janney, sr.
Janney’s late-season injury hindered the Hornets’ chances of repeating as state champion, but the dual-threat signal-caller showed he’s 100% when he won state titles in the 100 and 200 meters in May.
15. Silverton Foxes
Last season: 10-2, 5A semifinalist
Player to watch: WR/SS Sutton Kuenzi, sr.
The hard-hitting safety was a first-team all-state selection last year who’ll need to become an even bigger presence on offense as the Foxes replace QB Sawyer Teeney, now at the University of Idaho.
16. Tigard Tigers
Last season: 3-8, 6A quarterfinalist
Player to watch: QB Aris Dimick, jr.
The Tigers play in the brutally tough Three Rivers League but can make noise in the postseason, especially if Dimick (1,018 passing yards and 10 touchdowns) takes the next step in his development this fall.
17. Summit Storm
Last season: 6-5, 5A quarterfinalist
Player to watch: QB Andrew Guthrie, jr.
Guthrie underwent some growing pains during his first season behind center, but coach Corben Hyatt is confident his strong-armed signal-caller is ready to reach his full potential this fall.
18. North Medford Black Tornado
Last season: 9-4, Oregon 6A state champion
Player to watch: QB Traeger Healy, sr.
The Black Tornado won their first state championship since 1993 last season with Healy (2,293 passing yards, 24 touchdowns) leading them to victory against their crosstown rival South Medford in the final.
19. South Medford Panthers
Last season: 8-5, 6A runner-up
Player to watch: DL Isa De La Torre, sr.
De La Torre won the state heavyweight wrestling championship last year, and coach Bill Singler expects him to build off that momentum to become a leader on the D-line this season.
20. Marist Catholic Spartans
Last season: 12-1, Oregon 4A state champion
Player to watch: RB Conner Harvey, jr.
Harvey broke out during the second half of the season, balancing the Spartans’ high-powered passing attack with a run threat that led to their first state title since 2009.
21. West Albany Bulldogs
Last season: 9-3, 5A semifinalist
Player to watch: WR/FS RJ Fallows, sr.
The 5A all-state honorable mention safety is ready to have a breakout season on the other side of the ball to help the Bulldogs challenge for their first state title since 2013.
22. Banks Braves
Last season: 10-1, 3A semifinalist
Player to watch: QB/DB Lane Gilbert, sr.
Gilbert will contend for 3A offensive and defensive player of the year honors after making the all-state team on both sides of the ball last season.
23. Cascade Cougars
Last season: 10-2, 4A semifinalist
Player to watch: RB/LB Bryce Kuenzi, sr.
Kuenzi rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 5 ½ games before tearing his ACL, and his absence was dearly felt by the Cougars.
24. Clackamas Cavaliers
Last season: 6-4, lost in 6A Open first round
Player to watch: QB Dylan Brower, sr.
The Cavaliers need another big year from Brower, who completed 127 of 212 passes for 1,969 yards and 26 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in his second season as the starter.
25. Ida B. Wells Guardians
Last season: 7-3, lost in 6A Open first round
Player to watch: TE/LB Asher Schilperpoort, sr.
The Guardians will vie for a third PIL championship with a revamped backfield in their power-T attack, making veterans like Schilperpoort even more valuable this season.