High School On SI's 2024-25 Oregon girls basketball all-state team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School On SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024-25 high school girls basketball season.
First team
W Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior
The McDonald’s All-American is one of the all-time greats in Oregon girls basketball. She completed a fourth Gatorade state player of the year season by averaging 29 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.8 assists and two blocks per game, with the USC signee's 2,726 career points setting the 6A state record and ranking No. 2 on the all-time state list.
G Macie Arzner, McMinnville, senior
The University of Pittsburgh signee fought through injuries throughout her career, including an ankle injury that cost her several games her senior season, when she won Pacific Conference player of the year honors and led the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state tournament, averaging 24.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
G Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman
Best capped one of the best freshman seasons in state history with a bravura performance at the 6A state tournament, leading the Timberwolves to the first championship in program history while averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 assists and four steals per game.
F Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
After helping the RedHawks volleyball team win the first state championship in a team sport in school history, Donaldson became the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and won Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year honors in leading South Albany to the 5A title game, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
G Taylor Young, Crater, junior
The 5A player of the year fit in seamlessly after spending her first two seasons at South Medford, joining a program for which her mother, Cherrith, was an all-conference player in the late 1990s. She averaged a tournament-best 28.7 points in leading the Comets to the program’s first state championship.
Player of the year
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
Coach of the year
Tal Wold, Stayton
In the two seasons since Wold left Silverton and took over the Eagles, they’ve improved from 13 wins to 19 last season to a 27-1 mark this winter, boasting a suffocating defense that allowed 26.5 points per game en route to their first 4A state championship since 2007.
Second team
P Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
G Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior
G Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson, senior
G Brynn Smith, Willamette, senior
G Sage Winslow, Crater, senior
Third team
F Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, senior
F Hadley Craig, Silverton, senior
F Reagan Heiken, Philomath, sophomore
G Reese Jordan, West Linn, junior
G Sara Mangan, Southridge, junior
P Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior
