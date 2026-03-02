Newberg Wins Record 17th State Title to Highlight Oregon (OSAA) Wrestling Championships
Paced by a pair of two-time state champions, the Newberg boys won their third consecutive Class 6A state wrestling title Saturday night as the three-day OSAA championships concluded at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Of the three wrestlers looking to win a fourth individual title, only Harrisburg senior Brody Buzzard completed the feat, winning a 10-4 decision over Siuslaw/Mapleton’s Jacob Mann in the Class 3A 215-pound final to become the 55th four-time boys state champion and capping the Eagles’ team championship.
Newberg (6A), Culver (2A/1A) Keep Pace as Record-Setting Team Champions
Seniors Hezekiah Worthington and Gavin Rangel each won their second championships to pace Newberg’s title run. Rangel returned from a shoulder injury that cost him his junior season to pin Mountainside’s Ethan Stock in the 6A 144 final.
The Tigers and 2A/1A champion Culver continued their tug-of-war for the most state championships. The Bulldogs claimed their 16th all-time Friday night, nearly doubling up runner-up Lowell’s point total, while Newberg’s victory over West Linn was its 17th title — both totals include the 2021 OWA state tournaments contested during the pandemic-shortened season.
Thurston (5A) Ends 24-year Title Drought by Edging ’25 Champion Crater
Midwestern League rivals Thurston and Crater reprised their battle from the previous weekend’s district meet, with the Colts dethroning the defending champion Comets by eight points to claim their first state championship since 2002.
The title race came down to the 150-pound final, where Thurston senior Bill Matheus pulled out an 11-9 decision over Crater junior Aidan Godley — Matheus’ first victory over the two-time champion in five tries this season.
Godley’s classmate, Jeremiah Oliva (126), and Bend 175-pounder Leif Larwin each won their third titles to keep their dreams of becoming a four-time champion alive.
Sweet Home Reclaims 4A Championship
Sweet Home took advantage of 2025 champion Crook County moving up to 5A to reclaim the team title, putting 13 wrestlers on the medals stand — including junior Jesse Landtroop winning his third title — to pull away from runner-up Pendleton.
Seniors Riley Barrett of Philomath at 150 and Tommy Belding of La Grande at 157 capped their careers with their third state championships.
Crook County, La Grande Takes Girls Titles East
The girls state championships crossed the Cascade Mountains as Crook County won its first title in its first year in the 6A/5A meet, while La Grande won its third 4A/3A/2A/1A title, fending off challenges from Harrisburg and Oakridge.
St. Helens junior Jadyn Pense (4A/3A/2A/1A 170) maintained her quest to become a four-time champion by winning her third title with a 2-1 decision over former state champion Izabella Castleberry of Harrisburg, making her one of seven girls to complete undefeated seasons.