High School On SI's 2025-26 Oregon Boys Basketball All-State Team
With the Oregon boys basketball season officially in the books, High School On SI Oregon is proud to announce our annual all-state teams.
High School On SI Oregon All-State Boys Basketball Team
First team
Avery Johnson, jr., Sherwood
The Pacific Conference player of the year led the Bowmen to the 6A tournament for the first time and to their first state tourney since 2014, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and three steals to help them place fourth at the Chiles Center.
Jemai Lake, sr., Tualatin
The University of Montana commit and Three Rivers League player of the year helped the Timberwolves win their first 6A state championship since going back-to-back in 2022-23, averaging 20.9 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Bryce Lowenbach, sr., Crook County
The Cowboys reached the first state final in program history riding on the back of their 6-10 post, the Intermountain Conference player of the year who led them to the cusp of the 5A title before falling to Parkrose in overtime as he averaged 23.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 steals.
Adrian “Fuzzy” Montague, sr., Parkrose
Montague bounced from Jefferson to Roosevelt to Parkrose over the course of his high school career, returning to his Northeast Portland roots for his final season to help the Broncos capture their first state championship since 1982, finishing the year by averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals while shooting 49% from the field, 40% from 3 and 83% from the free-throw line.
Zamir Paschal, sr., Central Catholic
Paschal’s junior season was derailed by complications following offseason knee surgery after helping the Rams win the 6A state title in 2024, but he returned this year with a vengeance, winning Mt. Hood Conference player of the year while averaging 17 points and 5.9 rebounds as his team came within seconds of winning another championship.
Pat Vialva Jr., jr., Tualatin
Vialva’s heroics in the Timberwolves’ remarkable come-from-behind win over Central Catholic in the 6A state championship game capped a fantastic junior season that saw him earn first-team all-Three Rivers League honors while averaging 19.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from 3-point range.
Player of the Year
Adrian “Fuzzy” Montague, sr., Parkrose
Coach of the Year
Earl Clark, Benson
When Clark arrived at the Northeast Portland campus in 2013, he probably didn’t think he’d need to wait 13 seasons to make his first appearance at the state tournament, but blessed with a mix of veteran talent led by senior Dache Acelar and promising newcomer Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen, the Astros finally made it to the Chiles Center, upsetting top seed Southridge in the second round and eventually placing fifth at the 6A tournament.
Second team
RJ Barhoum, jr., Clackamas
Aaidyn Bokuro, sr., Newport
Jason Hull, sr., South Wasco County
Miles Novy-Hildesley, sr., Lincoln
Joe Stimpson, sr., Jesuit
Elijah Thompson, jr., Southridge
Third team
Cooper Gagnon, jr., Hidden Valley
Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen, fr., Benson
Lucas LaBounty, sr., Thurston
Jonah Laselle, sr., West Albany
Jaxon Lawson, sr., Canby
Robbie Long III, sr., Central Catholic
Brody Rygh, sr., Sherwood
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René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.