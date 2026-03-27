High School On SI's 2025-26 Oregon Boys Basketball All-State Team

With the Oregon boys basketball season officially in the books, High School On SI Oregon is proud to announce our annual all-state teams.

High School On SI Oregon All-State Boys Basketball Team

First team

Avery Johnson, jr., Sherwood

The Pacific Conference player of the year led the Bowmen to the 6A tournament for the first time and to their first state tourney since 2014, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and three steals to help them place fourth at the Chiles Center.

Jemai Lake, sr., Tualatin

The University of Montana commit and Three Rivers League player of the year helped the Timberwolves win their first 6A state championship since going back-to-back in 2022-23 , averaging 20.9 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Bryce Lowenbach, sr., Crook County

The Cowboys reached the first state final in program history riding on the back of their 6-10 post, the Intermountain Conference player of the year who led them to the cusp of the 5A title before falling to Parkrose in overtime as he averaged 23.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 steals.

Adrian “Fuzzy” Montague, sr., Parkrose

Montague bounced from Jefferson to Roosevelt to Parkrose over the course of his high school career, returning to his Northeast Portland roots for his final season to help the Broncos capture their first state championship since 1982, finishing the year by averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals while shooting 49% from the field, 40% from 3 and 83% from the free-throw line.

Zamir Paschal, sr., Central Catholic

Paschal’s junior season was derailed by complications following offseason knee surgery after helping the Rams win the 6A state title in 2024, but he returned this year with a vengeance , winning Mt. Hood Conference player of the year while averaging 17 points and 5.9 rebounds as his team came within seconds of winning another championship.

Pat Vialva Jr., jr., Tualatin

Vialva’s heroics in the Timberwolves’ remarkable come-from-behind win over Central Catholic in the 6A state championship game capped a fantastic junior season that saw him earn first-team all-Three Rivers League honors while averaging 19.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from 3-point range.

Player of the Year

Adrian “Fuzzy” Montague, sr., Parkrose

Coach of the Year

Earl Clark, Benson

When Clark arrived at the Northeast Portland campus in 2013, he probably didn’t think he’d need to wait 13 seasons to make his first appearance at the state tournament, but blessed with a mix of veteran talent led by senior Dache Acelar and promising newcomer Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen, the Astros finally made it to the Chiles Center, upsetting top seed Southridge in the second round and eventually placing fifth at the 6A tournament.

Second team

RJ Barhoum, jr., Clackamas

Aaidyn Bokuro, sr., Newport

Jason Hull, sr., South Wasco County

Miles Novy-Hildesley, sr., Lincoln

Joe Stimpson, sr., Jesuit

Elijah Thompson, jr., Southridge

Third team

Cooper Gagnon, jr., Hidden Valley

Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen, fr., Benson

Lucas LaBounty, sr., Thurston

Jonah Laselle, sr., West Albany

Jaxon Lawson, sr., Canby

Robbie Long III, sr., Central Catholic

Brody Rygh, sr., Sherwood