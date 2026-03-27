High School On SI's 2025-26 Oregon Girls Basketball All-State Team

Two girls breaking state 3-point shooting records.

Three players going over 2,000 career points.

A finish for the ages to a state semifinal game .

The Oregon 2025-26 high school girls basketball season seemingly had it all.

Here, we recognize the best of the best — High School On SI's selections for Oregon's top girls basketball players regardless of classification.

High School On SI Oregon All-State Girls Basketball Team

First team

Mayenabasi Akpan, sr., South Medford

The San Diego State signee has accomplished so much over the course of her career , including averaging a double-double (15.8 points, 11.6 rebounds) during her senior season, but what she might be remembered for most will be the incredible push shot she made at the buzzer to topple Tualatin in the 6A semifinals and lift the Panthers to the title game.

Love Lei Best, soph., Tualatin

The Gatorade player of the year looked to have gotten the defending champion Timberwolves back to the 6A final after hitting two free throws with 5.3 seconds left to put them ahead 55-54 against South Medford . Instead, their title defense ended with a fifth-place trophy, with Best finishing the year averaging 16 points, five assists and 3.8 steals.

Sara Mangan, sr., Southridge

The two-time Metro League player of the year and University of Portland signee broke the state record for career 3-pointers, hitting three in her final game in the second round of the 6A playoffs against Nelson to finish with 362.

Kathryn Samek, jr., Stayton

The Oregon West Conference player of the year took over the leadership role following the graduation of seniors Kenzi Hollenbeck and Haley Butenschoen, averaging a near double-double (14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds) to go with 3.6 blocks and three steals to lead the Eagles to back-to-back 4A state titles.

Payton Starwalt, jr., West Albany

The leader of the 5A state champion Bulldogs broke the state single-season record for 3-pointers, making 136 — including four in their victory over Springfield in the championship game — and averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 steals.

Taylor Young, sr., Crater

The Oregon State signee will go down as one of the best players ever to come out of Southern Oregon. She broke the 5A record by scoring 832 points this year (including a 5A tournament-record tying 36 in a quarterfinal loss to West Albany), averaging 30.1 points, six steals and four steals, shooting 57.5% from the field and 84.6% from the foul line, and finished her career with 2,232 career points (No. 12 all-time), 483 steals and 332 assists, becoming the region’s all-time scoring and steals leader.

Player of the Year

Love Lei Best, soph., Tualatin

Coach of the Year

Brooke Cates, West Linn

It took Cates six years to get the Lions back to the Chiles Center and another to reach the pinnacle of the sport , shredding the doubters and winning the program’s first 6A state championship by defeating South Medford 61-56.

Second team

Kaylor Buse, jr., West Linn

Taylor Donaldson, sr., South Albany

Love Forde, jr., Nelson

Dyllyn Howell, sr., South Medford

Reese Jordan, sr., West Linn

Samarah Massey, sr., Benson

Third team

Ava Bergeson, sr., La Salle Prep

Kendall Dawkins, soph., Tualatin

Nuari Filipe, fr., Springfield

Kiara Green, sr., Century

Frankie Koehnke, fr., Regis

Jayla Lackey, soph., Benson

Makayla Schroeder, soph., Henley