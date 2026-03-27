High School On SI's 2025-26 Oregon Girls Basketball All-State Team
Two girls breaking state 3-point shooting records.
Three players going over 2,000 career points.
A finish for the ages to a state semifinal game.
The Oregon 2025-26 high school girls basketball season seemingly had it all.
Here, we recognize the best of the best — High School On SI's selections for Oregon's top girls basketball players regardless of classification.
High School On SI Oregon All-State Girls Basketball Team
First team
Mayenabasi Akpan, sr., South Medford
The San Diego State signee has accomplished so much over the course of her career, including averaging a double-double (15.8 points, 11.6 rebounds) during her senior season, but what she might be remembered for most will be the incredible push shot she made at the buzzer to topple Tualatin in the 6A semifinals and lift the Panthers to the title game.
Love Lei Best, soph., Tualatin
The Gatorade player of the year looked to have gotten the defending champion Timberwolves back to the 6A final after hitting two free throws with 5.3 seconds left to put them ahead 55-54 against South Medford. Instead, their title defense ended with a fifth-place trophy, with Best finishing the year averaging 16 points, five assists and 3.8 steals.
Sara Mangan, sr., Southridge
The two-time Metro League player of the year and University of Portland signee broke the state record for career 3-pointers, hitting three in her final game in the second round of the 6A playoffs against Nelson to finish with 362.
Kathryn Samek, jr., Stayton
The Oregon West Conference player of the year took over the leadership role following the graduation of seniors Kenzi Hollenbeck and Haley Butenschoen, averaging a near double-double (14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds) to go with 3.6 blocks and three steals to lead the Eagles to back-to-back 4A state titles.
Payton Starwalt, jr., West Albany
The leader of the 5A state champion Bulldogs broke the state single-season record for 3-pointers, making 136 — including four in their victory over Springfield in the championship game — and averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 steals.
Taylor Young, sr., Crater
The Oregon State signee will go down as one of the best players ever to come out of Southern Oregon. She broke the 5A record by scoring 832 points this year (including a 5A tournament-record tying 36 in a quarterfinal loss to West Albany), averaging 30.1 points, six steals and four steals, shooting 57.5% from the field and 84.6% from the foul line, and finished her career with 2,232 career points (No. 12 all-time), 483 steals and 332 assists, becoming the region’s all-time scoring and steals leader.
Player of the Year
Love Lei Best, soph., Tualatin
Coach of the Year
Brooke Cates, West Linn
It took Cates six years to get the Lions back to the Chiles Center and another to reach the pinnacle of the sport, shredding the doubters and winning the program’s first 6A state championship by defeating South Medford 61-56.
Second team
Kaylor Buse, jr., West Linn
Taylor Donaldson, sr., South Albany
Love Forde, jr., Nelson
Dyllyn Howell, sr., South Medford
Reese Jordan, sr., West Linn
Samarah Massey, sr., Benson
Third team
Ava Bergeson, sr., La Salle Prep
Kendall Dawkins, soph., Tualatin
Nuari Filipe, fr., Springfield
Kiara Green, sr., Century
Frankie Koehnke, fr., Regis
Jayla Lackey, soph., Benson
Makayla Schroeder, soph., Henley
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René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.