Jesuit Girls Lacrosse Voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (6/2/2025)

The Crusaders defeated Grant for the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship

Dan Brood

Congratulations to the Jesuit girls team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of May 19-25.

The Crusaders scored a 13-8 win over Grant in the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship match, played at Lakeridge High School. Jesuit finished the season with a final record of 16-1.

The Crusaders received 31.25% of the vote, beating out the Tigard girls track and field team, which finished second with 25.00%. The Marist Catholic boys tennis team was third with 18.75% and the Wilsonville baseball team was fourth with 12.50%.

Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

