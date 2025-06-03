Jesuit Girls Lacrosse Voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (6/2/2025)
The Crusaders defeated Grant for the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship
Congratulations to the Jesuit girls team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of May 19-25.
The Crusaders scored a 13-8 win over Grant in the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship match, played at Lakeridge High School. Jesuit finished the season with a final record of 16-1.
The Crusaders received 31.25% of the vote, beating out the Tigard girls track and field team, which finished second with 25.00%. The Marist Catholic boys tennis team was third with 18.75% and the Wilsonville baseball team was fourth with 12.50%.
We are currently accepting Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Published