High School

Lake Oswego Lakers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

The Lakers will play host to West Linn on Oct. 17 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game

Dan Brood

The Lake Oswego football team, with Hudson Kurland set to return at quarterback, has four regular-season home games in 2025, including state playoff rematches against Central Catholic and West Linn.
The Lake Oswego football team, with Hudson Kurland set to return at quarterback, has four regular-season home games in 2025, including state playoff rematches against Central Catholic and West Linn. / Dan Brood

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, andHigh School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

The Lake Oswego Lakers recently announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Lakers will play four nonleague games, including a Week 0 game at South Medford and a Week 2 game at home against Central Catholic in a rematch of a 2024 Class 6A state semifinal, before opening Three Rivers League play. The Lakers will play host to West Linn on Oct. 17 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, and they’ll play at rival Lakeridge on Oct. 31.

Below is Lake Oswego’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 LAKE OSWEGO LAKERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at South Medford

Sept. 5: Sheldon

Sept. 12: Central Catholic

Sept. 19: at Newberg

Oct. 3: at Tualatin*

Oct. 10: Tigard*

Oct. 17: West Linn*

Oct. 24: at Oregon City*

Oct. 31: at Lakeridge*

* – Three Rivers League game

More football

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon