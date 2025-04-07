Lake Oswego Lakers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, andHigh School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
The Lake Oswego Lakers recently announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Lakers will play four nonleague games, including a Week 0 game at South Medford and a Week 2 game at home against Central Catholic in a rematch of a 2024 Class 6A state semifinal, before opening Three Rivers League play. The Lakers will play host to West Linn on Oct. 17 in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, and they’ll play at rival Lakeridge on Oct. 31.
Below is Lake Oswego’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 LAKE OSWEGO LAKERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at South Medford
Sept. 5: Sheldon
Sept. 12: Central Catholic
Sept. 19: at Newberg
Oct. 3: at Tualatin*
Oct. 10: Tigard*
Oct. 17: West Linn*
Oct. 24: at Oregon City*
Oct. 31: at Lakeridge*
* – Three Rivers League game
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App