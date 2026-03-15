The 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Saturday, March 14th with Final games for the OSAA top divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 14, 2026

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 8 La Grande vs. No. 6 Marist Catholic - 03/14

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Crook County vs. No. 3 Parkrose - 03/14

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 2 Central Catholic - 03/14

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