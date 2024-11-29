Lake Oswego vs. West Linn: Live score, updates from Oregon high school football state championship
The rematch has arrived between Lake Oswego and West Linn, and it's for a Class 6A Oregon high school football state championship.
The Lakers' and Lions' meeting in the regular season was one of the games of the year, with Lake Oswego scoring a comeback 21-17 win.
Lake Oswego enters the 2024 title game undefeated, while West Linn has just that one loss.
OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Follow along below for live updates from the 6A state championship game, which starts at 12:30 PT Friday, Nov. 29, at Hillsboro Stadium.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Lake Oswego vs. West Linn state championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
More Oregon high school football news
Tale of the tape: Who has the edge between Lake Oswego and West Linn in Oregon 6A Open football final?
Oregon (OSAA) high school football state championships: scouting reports, scores, live updates
Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win the 2024 state championship games?
Oregon (OSAA) high school football state championship games — matchups, dates, times, locations
Oregon high school football playoffs 2024 state semifinals: Top stars, game by game recap
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports