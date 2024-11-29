High School

Lake Oswego vs. West Linn: Live score, updates from Oregon high school football state championship

Lakers and Lions played one of the best games of the regular season; the rematch is for a state title

Mike Swanson

Lake Oswego had lost four in a row to West Linn — by a combined 171-35 — before the Lakers' dramatic 21-17 come-from-behind victory in October.
The rematch has arrived between Lake Oswego and West Linn, and it's for a Class 6A Oregon high school football state championship.

Lake Oswego enters the 2024 title game undefeated, while West Linn has just that one loss.

Follow along below for live updates from the 6A state championship game, which starts at 12:30 PT Friday, Nov. 29, at Hillsboro Stadium.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Lake Oswego vs. West Linn state championship game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
