Marist Catholic's McLaughlin Sets a Oregon Girls Soccer State Record
Marist Catholic junior Libby McLaughlin became Oregon's all-time girls soccer assist leader in the Spartans' 3-0 win over Philomath on Sept. 11.
Two Helpers Against Philomath Pushed McLaughlin to the New Mark
McLaughlin had two assists in the defending 4A state champion's victory, pushing her career total to 64 assists, passing former Jesuit standout Kallan Harrington's total of 63 from 2016-19.
Last Season's 4A Player of the Year Also Scored Her 54th Career Goal
McLaughlin was the 4A player of the year as a sophomore in leading Marist Catholic to a state championship.
She also scored in the Philomath match, giving her 54 goals for her career.
"It's crazy. I couldn't have done it without my teammates," McLaughlin told the Eugene Register-Guard. "I'm really proud of myself and everybody on this team. I'm just really happy."
McLaughlin Can Now Take Aim at the National Record
She now has almost two seasons to take aim at the national record of 159 assists set by Bailey Cartwright at Greensburg (Pa.) Central Catholic from 2013-16.