Marist Catholic's McLaughlin Sets a Oregon Girls Soccer State Record

McLaughlin notched her 64th career assist in a win over Philomath on Sept. 11.

Marist Catholic’s Libby McLaughlin became the state's all-time assists leader in just the fourth game of her junior season.
/ Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marist Catholic junior Libby McLaughlin became Oregon's all-time girls soccer assist leader in the Spartans' 3-0 win over Philomath on Sept. 11.

Two Helpers Against Philomath Pushed McLaughlin to the New Mark

McLaughlin had two assists in the defending 4A state champion's victory, pushing her career total to 64 assists, passing former Jesuit standout Kallan Harrington's total of 63 from 2016-19.

Last Season's 4A Player of the Year Also Scored Her 54th Career Goal

McLaughlin was the 4A player of the year as a sophomore in leading Marist Catholic to a state championship.

She also scored in the Philomath match, giving her 54 goals for her career.

"It's crazy. I couldn't have done it without my teammates," McLaughlin told the Eugene Register-Guard. "I'm really proud of myself and everybody on this team. I'm just really happy."

McLaughlin Can Now Take Aim at the National Record

She now has almost two seasons to take aim at the national record of 159 assists set by Bailey Cartwright at Greensburg (Pa.) Central Catholic from 2013-16.

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

