Meet Oregon's Top 25 High School Football Linemen Entering the 2026 Season
With the 2026 Oregon high school football season just weeks away, attention turns to the players who often determine championships but rarely receive the spotlight.
Whether protecting quarterbacks, opening running lanes or disrupting offenses from the defensive front, these linemen form the foundation of successful teams. Here are 25 of Oregon's top trench players to watch this fall.
OG/DE Mark Bailey, Silverton, junior
Bailey emerged as a key player on the Foxes’ 5A state champions, with the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder earning first-team all-state on offense and second-team honors on defense.
TE/DL Luke Brainard, Wilsonville, senior
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound 3-star recruit committed to Colorado State in June after catching 20 passes for 249 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior while making 31 tackles (eight for loss).
DL Liam Carmichael, Lake Oswego, senior
The 6-foot, 230-pound edge rusher was a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection who had two sacks for the 6A state champions and is expected to take on a bigger role this fall.
DE Josh Christensen, Lake Oswego, senior
The Three Rivers League defensive lineman of the year and first-team 6A all-state selection committed to Oregon in June after the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder had 12 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.
TE/DL Leofatu Filipe, Thurston, junior
Filipe is one of the fastest risers in the Class of 2028 after a strong sophomore season that saw the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder earn second-team 5A all-state recognition after making 62 tackles (17 for loss) and six sacks. He also caught six passes (two for touchdowns) as part of the tight end rotation.
C/DL Skyler Folau, Marshfield, senior
Folau was a two-way standout for the Pirates, earning first-team 4A all-state honors on offense and third-team on defense after making 52 tackles (5.5 for loss).
OL/DE Brody Fullerton, Henley, sophomore
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder projects as a tight end at the next level but was a stalwart on the offensive line for the 4A runner-up Hornets last season, earning all-Big Sky Conference honorable mention as a freshman.
DE Aidan Galusha, Dallas, senior
Galusha also plays running back for the Dragons, but the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder specializes in wreaking havoc in opposing backfields, winning Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman of the year and 5A first-team all-state with 76 tackles (18 for loss) and nine sacks.
TE/DL Jettson Gillam, Mountain View, senior
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder made the 5A all-state honorable mention list at tight end with 22 catches for 274 yards and three TDs but blew up on the recruiting trails, committing to Washington State in June.
OT/DL Emmett Hunsaker, Sprague, senior
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder anchors the left side of the Olympians’ offensive line as a second-team all-South Central Football Conference selection while also earning honorable mention on defense.
OT/DL Tripp Johansen, Willamette, senior
The recent Montana State commit lit up the recent Metro Area Lineman Challenge as the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder looks to build upon a junior season that saw him make 73 tackles (23 for loss) and 10 sacks to earn 6A all-state honorable mention.
OT/DL Levi Klostreich, Sherwood, senior
A two-way 6A all-state honorable mention selection a year ago, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder made 27 tackles (eight for loss) and six sacks.
OG/DL Max Knapp, Sprague, senior
The 6-foot, 260-pounder is starting to draw interest from local Division III schools after making the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list last fall.
OL/DL Calvin Longoni, Vale, senior
Longoni does a little bit of everything for the 3A runner-up Vikings, making the all-state third team on the offensive line and as a kicker and receiving honorable mention on defense.
OL Colton Lucas, Sandy, senior
The Mt. Hood Conference offensive lineman of the year will be a big piece for the Pioneers as they drop from 6A — where they lost in the Columbia Cup final a year ago — to 5A this season.
OT Dylan Marquez, Lake Oswego, senior
Marquez first broke onto the scene as a sophomore, when he stepped into the starting lineup due to injury to help the Lakers reach the 6A final. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder earned all-Three Rivers League honorable mention last fall and recently was offered by the University of San Diego.
OT Xander Mishkin, West Linn, senior
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder returned to West Linn last year and had an immediate impact, earning second-team 6A all-state honors at tackle, although he’s drawing college interest as a center.
C Asher Olliff, Dallas, senior
Olliff anchored the Dragons offensive line last year, making the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team as he looks to join his father, Tony, who was an all-state selection for Dallas as a senior in 1986.
OL/DL Isaiah Ormond, Tualatin, senior
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was a two-way all-Metro League second-team selection for Mountainside last season (22 tackles, eight for loss, six sacks) before transferring to Tualatin, where he was recently named defensive lineman MVP at the Northwest Showcase and announced his commitment to Eastern Washington.
C Nate Peau, Central Catholic, senior
The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder made the 6A all-state second team last year for the 6A runner-up Rams and is gaining momentum on the recruiting circuit playing alongside the state’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2028 in PJ Tautu.
OT/DL Brock Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
Sahlfeld developed into one of the state’s top linemen last fall, with the 6-foot-2, 255-pounder making the all-state 6A first team while opening holes for 2,000-yard rusher Daniel Heninger.
OL Peter Stanley, Summit, junior
The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder was an all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention pick last year as a sophomore, but he received offers from Washington State and Dartmouth after being named offensive line MVP at the Northwest Showcase in June.
OL/DL PJ Tautu, Central Catholic, junior
Tautu shot up the recruiting ranks to No. 1 in Oregon’s class of 2028 after a sophomore season that saw the 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher put up modest numbers but flash the talent that has drawn offers from Oregon State, Washington, BYU and Arizona.
OL/DL Scottland Telesa, Aloha, senior
Telesa was the Northwest Oregon Conference offensive lineman of the year and a 5A second-team all-state selection, then the 6-foot, 255-pounder showed off his athleticism and footwork by winning the 6A shot put title in May.
TE/DE George VanSandt, Central Catholic, senior
VanSandt is another Ram who didn’t post big numbers over the course of the season as Central Catholic spread the wealth in its attack, but the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder wowed on the camp circuit and committed to Oregon in June.
OG/DT Cade Wilson, Banks, senior
Wilson was a beast at the 3A level, with the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder made the all-state second team on both sides of the ball. Moving back to 4A and the Cowapa League will challenge him and the Braves this fall.
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René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.