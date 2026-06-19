The Oregon Ducks swooped up a brand new recruiting win on the local front, pulling this off as four blue chip talents including five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb take their visit to Eugene.

Yet this Father's Day weekend win on June 19 secures a significant local recruiting victory for coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

Oregon Ducks Land Three-Star Josh Christensen

Oregon Ducks Matayo Uiagalelei | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon lures in future help for Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. The Ducks received a new verbal commitment from three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen, who announce his decision via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Josh Christensen has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 250 DL chose the Ducks over Oklahoma, Washington, and Cal



“Home Grown🏡 #scoducks”https://t.co/BIzTreBOAU pic.twitter.com/Yer8LRyj4P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2026

Christensen comes over via nearby Lake Oswego High. And he's the state of Oregon's No. 2 overall prospect per On3/Rivals and 247Sports, making him a brand new in-state victory for the Ducks.

But unlike the June 19-21 round of recruiting visitors, Christensen walked around the Eugene campus on May 18. He also visited Cal during the month of June, according to Rivals. Cal happens to be led by former Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who's building his own impressive top 25 recruiting class.

But Christensen jump starts what is anticipated to be another epic weekend filled with multiple recruiting wins on the Ducks' side. Oregon pulls in a massive sleeper three-star talent here in compartmentalizing Christensen's game.

How new Oregon Commit Josh Christensen Fits

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon pulls off a sweep here of the top two in-state prospects for the 2027 class. West Linn High cornerback Josiah Molden verbally committed back on April 12 to help kickstart the Ducks' recruiting dominance for this cycle.

Christensen certainly looks like a Ducks-type player. Lanning and Oregon loves going after towering defenders who scale past the 6-5 mark. Uiagalelei represents the next tall defender to draw NFL intrigue to Oregon.

Christensen shoots through gaps with relentless quickness and a keeps his motor hot for four quarters. Even with his towering frame, Christensen can bend and wear down pass pockets. He's defeated blockers with a full-on bull rush thanks to his massive arms. Lanning also clearly loves recruiting defenders who bring long vines and knows how to unleash it on gameday.

Christensen brings a state championship ring in tow to the Eugene campus too, so he comes in as a proven winner. His high school also allows him to attack from either a two or three-point stance.

He didn't draw much double teams, so his ability to take on multiple blocks comes into question. But again, Christensen rises as a nice start to close out June in epic fashion for the Ducks.

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