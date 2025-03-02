Newberg wins record 15th OSAA (Oregon) 6A wrestling state championship
PORTLAND — Go ahead and remove the asterisk from the record books.
The Newberg wrestling team had 15 big-school state championships entering this weekend’s OSAA tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but one came in 2021 at the OWA state meet held during the culminating week set up because of COVID regulations.
Thus, the Tigers officially shared the record for team championships with Lowell — that is, until Saturday night, when they staved off 2023 champion West Linn to successfully defend their Class 6A title and break the tie atop the OSAA list.
They didn’t dominate the meet like in their three most recent title runs, with their 27-point margin of victory the closest of their four championships since 2009.
“We were really good as a team this weekend,” said sophomore Sawyer Keinonen, who pinned top seed Nico Farinola of Lincoln in 65 seconds to win the 126-pound title. “A lot of people were doubting us, but as a team, we got it done. We work really hard — I think harder than any other team here — and I think that showed.”
Keinonen, who lost in the finals last year to West Linn’s Colby Cook, was one of three individual champions — joined by junior Kiah Worthington (106) and repeat winner Gus Amerson (157) — and nine Tigers to stand on the medals podium.
“Leaving here feeling good is definitely way better than leaving here on a bad note,” Keinonen said, smiling. “Just finishing the season strong — it just feels great, honestly. I’m so excited.”
West Linn had eight wrestlers make the podium, including senior Oscar Doces winning his third title in the 144 final and freshman Darion Johnson denying Roseburg junior Drew Dawson his third with a 9-4 decision.
Roseburg finished in third place for the second consecutive season, and Sprague returned to the trophy spots for the first time since 2022 with its fourth-place finish.
South Medford senior Bridger Foss won his second title at 175, and Grants Pass senior Owen Hull concluded his comeback from an injury that cut short his junior season to win a second title at 165.
Defending 215 champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego fell in the semifinals, and Nelson senior Dominic Macon’s bid to complete a second consecutive undefeated season ended when Isandre De La Torre of South Medford escaped with 19 seconds left for a 3-2 victory in the 285 final.
Class 5A boys
Crater and Thurston turned the state meet into a reprisal of their Midwestern League district rivalry, and this time, the Comets came out on top when it mattered most.
Five of the eight Comets who reached the finals went home champions, and four others made the medals stand to help them edge the Colts by 25.5 points and win their first state title since 2017.
“Winning this team title is amazing,” said sophomore Jeremiah Oliva, who won his second gold medal with a 16-1 technical fall over Thurston’s Mason Hakki. “I don’t know if any emotions can describe that feeling.”
Brothers Lukas and Michael Salas Sanchez won back-to-back titles for the Colts at 106 and 113 pounds, leading 13 Thurston wrestlers on the podium.
Canby finished third for its first team trophy since 2009, and Redmond placed fourth.
Class 6A/5A girls
Thurston successfully defended its title and won its fourth championship in the past six seasons despite not having an individual titlist.
The Colts had two finalists and five placers to hold off Redmond by 9.5 points. The Panthers narrowly missed their first team title despite having junior Mia Pedersen (120) and senior MacKenzie Shearon (145) win their weight classes.
Dallas, led by three-time champion Polly Olliff (115), finished third, and Forest Grove’s fourth-place finish was paced by titles from seniors Kailea Takahashi (125) and Kennedy Blanton (140).
RESULTS
5A Boys
106
1st Place - Lukas Salas-Sanchez of Thurston
2nd Place - Shane Smoker of Crater
3rd Place - Alexander Nunez of Dallas
4th Place - Conner Hoyt of West Albany
5th Place - Brayden Martinez of Crater
6th Place - Jacob Smoker of Caldera
Championship Match
Lukas Salas-Sanchez (Thurston) 38-3, Fr. over Shane Smoker (Crater) 31-15, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Alexander Nunez (Dallas) 21-10, Fr. over Conner Hoyt (West Albany) 41-12, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Brayden Martinez (Crater) 26-12, Fr. over Jacob Smoker (Caldera) 21-7, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
113
1st Place - Michael Salas Sanchez of Thurston
2nd Place - Aiden Welsick of Centennial
3rd Place - Sebastian Romero of McKay
4th Place - Nathan Ramirez of Dallas
5th Place - A.J. Perez of Crater
6th Place - Hunter Danks of Mountain View
Championship Match
Michael Salas Sanchez (Thurston) 46-0, So. over Aiden Welsick (Centennial) 43-10, So. (TF-1.5 5:23 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Sebastian Romero (McKay) 45-6, Jr. over Nathan Ramirez (Dallas) 31-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)
5th Place Match
A.J. Perez (Crater) 18-9, Fr. over Hunter Danks (Mountain View) 32-15, So. (Dec 5-3)
120
1st Place - Jeremiah Oliva of Crater
2nd Place - Mason Hakki of Thurston
3rd Place - Aiden Nelmes of Mountain View
4th Place - Conner Farlow of Hood River Valley
5th Place - Owen Hoyt of West Albany
6th Place - Trey Smith of Canby
Championship Match
Jeremiah Oliva (Crater) 41-1, So. over Mason Hakki (Thurston) 27-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Aiden Nelmes (Mountain View) 44-8, Jr. over Conner Farlow (Hood River Valley) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Owen Hoyt (West Albany) 43-8, Sr. over Trey Smith (Canby) 43-8, So. (Fall 3:43)
126
1st Place - Colton Hankey of Crescent Valley
2nd Place - Ryder Lee of Redmond
3rd Place - Joseph Johnson of Dallas
4th Place - Truman Winningham of Thurston
5th Place - Sawyer Greenstreet of Thurston
6th Place - Dean Williams of Canby
Championship Match
Colton Hankey (Crescent Valley) 34-4, So. over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 32-10, Sr. over Truman Winningham (Thurston) 27-11, So. (MD 15-3)
5th Place Match
Sawyer Greenstreet (Thurston) 23-11, Fr. over Dean Williams (Canby) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 5:20)
132
1st Place - Joey Hutchins of Crater
2nd Place - Sully Hill of Dallas
3rd Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond
4th Place - Sean Regas of Thurston
5th Place - Alexander V Ho of Parkrose
6th Place - Tyler Bloomfield of West Albany
Championship Match
Joey Hutchins (Crater) 43-0, Sr. over Sully Hill (Dallas) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Billy Jackson (Redmond) 47-6, Sr. over Sean Regas (Thurston) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Alexander V Ho (Parkrose) 26-6, Sr. over Tyler Bloomfield (West Albany) 39-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
138
1st Place - Jaret Hickey of Crater
2nd Place - Holton Halstead of Thurston
3rd Place - Mason Thynes of Redmond
4th Place - Jaxon Harada of Thurston
5th Place - Thomas Wippel of Eagle Point
6th Place - John Browning of Redmond
Championship Match
Jaret Hickey (Crater) 40-1, Jr. over Holton Halstead (Thurston) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 14-8)
3rd Place Match
Mason Thynes (Redmond) 41-11, Sr. over Jaxon Harada (Thurston) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
Thomas Wippel (Eagle Point) 28-12, So. over John Browning (Redmond) 38-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
144
1st Place - Aidan Godley of Crater
2nd Place - Matthew Young of Canby
3rd Place - Jaden Ellis of Thurston
4th Place - Tyler Basey of Dallas
5th Place - Denny Dean Jr of Caldera
6th Place - Flynn Brandrup of Hillsboro
Championship Match
Aidan Godley (Crater) 37-3, So. over Matthew Young (Canby) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
Jaden Ellis (Thurston) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Basey (Dallas) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 12-9)
5th Place Match
Denny Dean Jr (Caldera) 36-6, Sr. over Flynn Brandrup (Hillsboro) 31-6, Sr. (M. For.)
150
1st Place - Eric Larwin of Bend
2nd Place - Jaxon Godley of Crater
3rd Place - Jesse Hernandez of Putnam
4th Place - Bill Matheus of Thurston
5th Place - William Doman of Canby
6th Place - Clayton Waldron of Mountain View
Championship Match
Eric Larwin (Bend) 32-0, Sr. over Jaxon Godley (Crater) 38-3, Jr. (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match
Jesse Hernandez (Putnam) 36-6, Sr. over Bill Matheus (Thurston) 39-11, Jr. (MD 17-9)
5th Place Match
William Doman (Canby) 28-13, So. over Clayton Waldron (Mountain View) 29-11, Jr. (MD 20-11)
157
1st Place - Kutter Christensen of Crater
2nd Place - Gannon McNulty of Redmond
3rd Place - Arturo Echeverria of Hillsboro
4th Place - Colton Annis of Thurston
5th Place - Seth Wynn of Lebanon
6th Place - Eric Marin-Ramirez of Putnam
Championship Match
Kutter Christensen (Crater) 18-1, Jr. over Gannon McNulty (Redmond) 34-6, So. (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match
Arturo Echeverria (Hillsboro) 22-4, So. over Colton Annis (Thurston) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Seth Wynn (Lebanon) 42-4, Jr. over Eric Marin-Ramirez (Putnam) 27-19, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
165
1st Place - Bo Zurcher of Silverton
2nd Place - Ryland Walters of Crater
3rd Place - Gavin Pogue of Eagle Point
4th Place - Zechariah Halsey of Lebanon
5th Place - James Keinonen of Canby
6th Place - Emmett Curl of Hillsboro
Championship Match
Bo Zurcher (Silverton) 43-4, Sr. over Ryland Walters (Crater) 43-5, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Pogue (Eagle Point) 36-7, Jr. over Zechariah Halsey (Lebanon) 34-8, Jr. (MD 15-7)
5th Place Match
James Keinonen (Canby) 47-7, Sr. over Emmett Curl (Hillsboro) 26-13, So. (Fall 5:28)
175
1st Place - Leif Larwin of Bend
2nd Place - Isaiah Parsons of Canby
3rd Place - Justice Edmiston of West Albany
4th Place - Grady Cox of Lebanon
5th Place - Ethan Powell of Redmond
6th Place - Bryce Johnson of Thurston
Championship Match
Leif Larwin (Bend) 44-1, So. over Isaiah Parsons (Canby) 26-3, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
3rd Place Match
Justice Edmiston (West Albany) 37-11, Fr. over Grady Cox (Lebanon) 43-10, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Ethan Powell (Redmond) 22-12, Sr. over Bryce Johnson (Thurston) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
190
1st Place - Carson Langford of Dallas
2nd Place - Orinn Hubbard of Redmond
3rd Place - Henry Samoylich of West Albany
4th Place - Efran Ybarra of South Albany
5th Place - Aiden Ojeda of McKay
6th Place - Langston Belding of Mountain View
Championship Match
Carson Langford (Dallas) 39-4, Fr. over Orinn Hubbard (Redmond) 41-10, Sr. (MD 15-1)
3rd Place Match
Henry Samoylich (West Albany) 46-10, Sr. over Efran Ybarra (South Albany) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:08 (18-2))
5th Place Match
Aiden Ojeda (McKay) 24-13, Sr. over Langston Belding (Mountain View) 14-21, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
215
1st Place - Jackson Doman of Canby
2nd Place - Brash Henderson of Silverton
3rd Place - Travis Ege of Crater
4th Place - Jarrett Kelly of Canby
5th Place - Giovanni Gonzales of Crater
6th Place - Porter Keeney of Central
Championship Match
Jackson Doman (Canby) 46-0, Sr. over Brash Henderson (Silverton) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Travis Ege (Crater) 34-7, Jr. over Jarrett Kelly (Canby) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
Giovanni Gonzales (Crater) 14-10, Sr. over Porter Keeney (Central) 33-11, Sr. (M. For.)
285
1st Place - Isaac Jordan of Lebanon
2nd Place - Brian Cortez of Eagle Point
3rd Place - Peighton Rofinot of Thurston
4th Place - Alexander Maurer of Canby
5th Place - Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana of Ashland
6th Place - Lukas Quade of Bend
Championship Match
Isaac Jordan (Lebanon) 47-3, Sr. over Brian Cortez (Eagle Point) 37-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Peighton Rofinot (Thurston) 34-10, Sr. over Alexander Maurer (Canby) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana (Ashland) 20-14, Sr. over Lukas Quade (Bend) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 3:27)
Team Scores
1, Crater, 289
2, Thurston, 263.5
3, Canby, 182.5
4, Redmond, 138.5
5, Dallas, 128.5
6, West Albany, 100.5
7, Bend, 79.5
8, Lebanon, 77.5
9, Eagle Point, 67
10, Mountain View, 65.5
11, Hillsboro, 60
12, Silverton, 58.5
13, McKay, 49.5
14, Centennial, 41
15, Hood River Valley, 34
16, Crescent Valley, 32
17, Caldera, 29.5
18, Putnam, 26.5
19, South Albany, 21
20, Ashland, 17
6A Boys
106
1st Place - Kiah Worthington of Newberg
2nd Place - Jacob Jump of Newberg
3rd Place - Anthony Diaz of Oregon City
4th Place - Caden Burnett of Sherwood
5th Place - Max Bell of West Linn
6th Place - Yandel Basham of North Salem
Championship Match
Kiah Worthington (Newberg) 46-4, Jr. over Jacob Jump (Newberg) 40-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (17-0))
3rd Place Match
Anthony Diaz (Oregon City) 48-5, So. over Caden Burnett (Sherwood) 28-11, So. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
Max Bell (West Linn) 25-7, So. over Yandel Basham (North Salem) 28-12, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
113
1st Place - Darion Johnson of West Linn
2nd Place - Drew Dawson of Roseburg
3rd Place - Caleb Enoch of Clackamas
4th Place - Andres Mendoza of Sprague
5th Place - Aaron Burke of Sandy
6th Place - Brandon Kojiro of Sunset
Championship Match
Darion Johnson (West Linn) 35-7, Fr. over Drew Dawson (Roseburg) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Enoch (Clackamas) 45-2, So. over Andres Mendoza (Sprague) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Aaron Burke (Sandy) 36-10, Jr. over Brandon Kojiro (Sunset) 35-9, Sr. (MD 18-4)
120
1st Place - Jorge De La Rosa of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Carter Dawson of Roseburg
3rd Place - Jack Olsen of Roseburg
4th Place - Elijah Borrayo of Lincoln
5th Place - Garrett Head of Barlow
6th Place - David Wheeler of West Linn
Championship Match
Jorge De La Rosa (Forest Grove) 48-2, So. over Carter Dawson (Roseburg) 18-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Jack Olsen (Roseburg) 29-11, So. over Elijah Borrayo (Lincoln) 36-4, So. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
Garrett Head (Barlow) 34-4, Sr. over David Wheeler (West Linn) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:05)
126
1st Place - Sawyer Keinonen of Newberg
2nd Place - Nico Farinola of Lincoln
3rd Place - Joseph Borraggine of North Medford
4th Place - Kingston Meadors of Newberg
5th Place - Olin Storlie of Barlow
6th Place - Brody Lybarger of Mountainside
Championship Match
Sawyer Keinonen (Newberg) 44-9, So. over Nico Farinola (Lincoln) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 1:05)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Borraggine (North Medford) 28-9, Sr. over Kingston Meadors (Newberg) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
5th Place Match
Olin Storlie (Barlow) 39-7, Fr. over Brody Lybarger (Mountainside) 48-10, Sr. (SV-1 9-6)
132
1st Place - Amir Khanjan of Westview
2nd Place - Ryder Sprague of West Linn
3rd Place - Jonas Camillo of Sprague
4th Place - Styles Simpson of Lakeridge
5th Place - Austin Wilhelm of Newberg
6th Place - Nelson Campos of McMinnville
Championship Match
Amir Khanjan (Westview) 42-4, Jr. over Ryder Sprague (West Linn) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 12-11)
3rd Place Match
Jonas Camillo (Sprague) 36-14, So. over Styles Simpson (Lakeridge) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
Austin Wilhelm (Newberg) 35-14, Jr. over Nelson Campos (McMinnville) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
138
1st Place - Isaac Conner of Mountainside
2nd Place - Warren Cook of Forest Grove
3rd Place - Michael Martin of Grants Pass
4th Place - Dallas Ochoa of Liberty
5th Place - Elliot Mauck of Westview
6th Place - Owen Granberg of Gresham
Championship Match
Isaac Conner (Mountainside) 45-4, Fr. over Warren Cook (Forest Grove) 41-6, Jr. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
Michael Martin (Grants Pass) 39-12, Jr. over Dallas Ochoa (Liberty) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Elliot Mauck (Westview) 5-3, Sr. over Owen Granberg (Gresham) 31-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
144
1st Place - Oscar Doces of West Linn
2nd Place - Jorge Rodriguez of Century
3rd Place - Ethan Stock of Mountainside
4th Place - Yuika Node of Sunset
5th Place - Izak Hutchins of Roseburg
6th Place - Artem Bikmurzin of Newberg
Championship Match
Oscar Doces (West Linn) 30-4, Sr. over Jorge Rodriguez (Century) 46-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:01 (23-7))
3rd Place Match
Ethan Stock (Mountainside) 43-7, So. over Yuika Node (Sunset) 18-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Izak Hutchins (Roseburg) 19-9, Sr. over Artem Bikmurzin (Newberg) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 11-8)
150
1st Place - Heston Likens of North Medford
2nd Place - Giovanni Silva of Westview
3rd Place - Mason Stucky of Sheldon
4th Place - Grayson Fabrycki of Sherwood
5th Place - Cody McLay of Tigard
6th Place - Deacon Odom of North Salem
Championship Match
Heston Likens (North Medford) 29-4, Jr. over Giovanni Silva (Westview) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 5:24)
3rd Place Match
Mason Stucky (Sheldon) 34-3, Jr. over Grayson Fabrycki (Sherwood) 29-11, So. (Fall 3:03)
5th Place Match
Cody McLay (Tigard) 43-9, Sr. over Deacon Odom (North Salem) 26-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:58 (19-3))
157
1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg
2nd Place - Titus Rodela of Jefferson (Portland)
3rd Place - Maclain Culp of West Linn
4th Place - Jaxon Camillo of Sprague
5th Place - Seth Hooley of Sandy
6th Place - Victor Shipley of Century
Championship Match
Gus Amerson (Newberg) 47-1, Sr. over Titus Rodela (Jefferson (Portland)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
Maclain Culp (West Linn) 29-6, Jr. over Jaxon Camillo (Sprague) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 15-13)
5th Place Match
Seth Hooley (Sandy) 30-10, Jr. over Victor Shipley (Century) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
165
1st Place - Owen Hull of Grants Pass
2nd Place - Sullivan Puckett of Sprague
3rd Place - Michael Smith of West Linn
4th Place - Max Copus of Cleveland
5th Place - Maximus Rodriguez of North Salem
6th Place - Tyler Rietmann of Roseburg
Championship Match
Owen Hull (Grants Pass) 39-1, Sr. over Sullivan Puckett (Sprague) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match
Michael Smith (West Linn) 32-10, Sr. over Max Copus (Cleveland) 37-10, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
Maximus Rodriguez (North Salem) 31-11, So. over Tyler Rietmann (Roseburg) 23-17, Sr. (MD 18-5)
175
1st Place - Bridger Foss of South Medford
2nd Place - Isaac Reynoso of Glencoe
3rd Place - Brandon Cook of Forest Grove
4th Place - Daniel Patrick of Roseburg
5th Place - Lucas Gray of West Linn
6th Place - Dane Hartmann of Franklin
Championship Match
Bridger Foss (South Medford) 39-1, Sr. over Isaac Reynoso (Glencoe) 37-7, Jr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Cook (Forest Grove) 47-6, Jr. over Daniel Patrick (Roseburg) 35-9, So. (Fall 3:25)
5th Place Match
Lucas Gray (West Linn) 27-5, Sr. over Dane Hartmann (Franklin) 30-3, Sr. (M. For.)
190
1st Place - Kenya Johnson of Sprague
2nd Place - Andres Hernandez of Sherwood
3rd Place - Corbyn Schumack of South Medford
4th Place - James Rolla Camden Roofener of Glencoe
5th Place - Preston Vandehey of Forest Grove
6th Place - Quinn Wilson of Sunset
Championship Match
Kenya Johnson (Sprague) 43-6, Sr. over Andres Hernandez (Sherwood) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Corbyn Schumack (South Medford) 41-10, Jr. over James Rolla Camden Roofener (Glencoe) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Preston Vandehey (Forest Grove) 30-12, Sr. over Quinn Wilson (Sunset) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
215
1st Place - Walter Dahme of Sherwood
2nd Place - Noah Lundy of Southridge
3rd Place - Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego
4th Place - Zadek Bowlby of Newberg
5th Place - Antonio Aguilar of Clackamas
6th Place - Kitiona Shinkle of West Salem
Championship Match
Walter Dahme (Sherwood) 35-8, Jr. over Noah Lundy (Southridge) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Lusiano Lopez (Lake Oswego) 25-1, Sr. over Zadek Bowlby (Newberg) 35-15, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
Antonio Aguilar (Clackamas) 24-8, Sr. over Kitiona Shinkle (West Salem) 29-10, Jr. (MD 9-1)
285
1st Place - Isandre De La Torre of South Medford
2nd Place - Dominic Macon of Nelson
3rd Place - Noah Miner of Aloha
4th Place - Brody Sahlfeld of Glencoe
5th Place - Austin Phillips of Newberg
6th Place - Brock Sahlfeld of Glencoe
Championship Match
Isandre De La Torre (South Medford) 39-2, Jr. over Dominic Macon (Nelson) 35-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Noah Miner (Aloha) 39-3, Jr. over Brody Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 15-3, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Austin Phillips (Newberg) 44-14, Sr. over Brock Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 29-9, So. (Fall 4:50)
Team Scores
1, Newberg, 229.5
2, West Linn, 202.5
3, Roseburg, 145.5
4, Sprague, 134.5
5, Forest Grove, 130.5
tie, Sherwood, 130.5
7, South Medford, 123.5
8, Westview, 109
9, Grants Pass, 101
10, Glencoe, 88.5
tie, Sandy, 88.5
12, Mountainside, 84.5
13, Clackamas, 79
14, Sunset, 74.5
15, North Medford, 59.5
16, Tigard, 56
17, Oregon City, 48
18, Barlow, 47
19, Century, 45.5
20, Lincoln, 44
6A/5A Girls
100
1st Place - Sarahi Chavez of McKay
2nd Place - Marissa McGinnis of Dallas
3rd Place - Eily Asher of Thurston
4th Place - Chaya Palomo of Sprague
5th Place - Kiana Wedel of Century
6th Place - Madalyn Ladd of Summit
Championship Match
Sarahi Chavez (McKay) 35-0, Sr. over Marissa McGinnis (Dallas) 46-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:52 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Eily Asher (Thurston) 42-8, Sr. over Chaya Palomo (Sprague) 38-8, Jr. (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match
Kiana Wedel (Century) 38-14, So. over Madalyn Ladd (Summit) 22-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
105
1st Place - Skyler Hall of North Medford
2nd Place - Paisley Conway of Newberg
3rd Place - Aileen Paniagua of McKay
4th Place - Kaydence Jeffreys of West Albany
5th Place - Amy Carlson of Clackamas
6th Place - Gemma DeLance of Redmond
Championship Match
Skyler Hall (North Medford) 27-3, Jr. over Paisley Conway (Newberg) 29-1, So. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
Aileen Paniagua (McKay) 41-3, So. over Kaydence Jeffreys (West Albany) 29-10, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
Amy Carlson (Clackamas) 27-7, Sr. over Gemma DeLance (Redmond) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-1)
110
1st Place - Marlina Martinez of McNary
2nd Place - Ah Pymm McDaniel of Dallas
3rd Place - Nevaya Gerberg of Liberty
4th Place - Mica Tonnsen of Central
5th Place - Jamie Baldwin of South Medford
6th Place - Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza of Forest Grove
Championship Match
Marlina Martinez (McNary) 32-2, So. over Ah Pymm McDaniel (Dallas) 46-5, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (19-2))
3rd Place Match
Nevaya Gerberg (Liberty) 28-8, Fr. over Mica Tonnsen (Central) 20-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)
5th Place Match
Jamie Baldwin (South Medford) 25-7, So. over Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza (Forest Grove) 28-19, Sr. (Fall 0:48)
115
1st Place - Polly Olliff of Dallas
2nd Place - Jennifer Russell of Corvallis
3rd Place - Emilia Ensrud of Canby
4th Place - Teagan Merritt of Thurston
5th Place - Valerie Bowman of Bend
6th Place - Fera Thomas of Lincoln
Championship Match
Polly Olliff (Dallas) 54-1, Sr. over Jennifer Russell (Corvallis) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
Emilia Ensrud (Canby) 43-6, So. over Teagan Merritt (Thurston) 34-8, So. (Dec 13-8)
5th Place Match
Valerie Bowman (Bend) 41-12, Jr. over Fera Thomas (Lincoln) 34-11, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
120
1st Place - Mia Pedersen of Redmond
2nd Place - McKayla Bonham of Silverton
3rd Place - Valkyrie Shambry of Oregon City
4th Place - Naudia Edmiston of West Albany
5th Place - Micah Muir of Lincoln
6th Place - Abbeline Richard of Barlow
Championship Match
Mia Pedersen (Redmond) 49-3, Jr. over McKayla Bonham (Silverton) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Valkyrie Shambry (Oregon City) 38-10, Sr. over Naudia Edmiston (West Albany) 42-5, Jr. (SV-1 6-3)
5th Place Match
Micah Muir (Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. over Abbeline Richard (Barlow) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
125
1st Place - Kailea Takahashi of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Joey Dean of Caldera
3rd Place - Taylor Ward of Barlow
4th Place - Layla Morris of Mountainside
5th Place - Archer McLain of Aloha
6th Place - Yasmin Pastrana of North Salem
Championship Match
Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove) 36-2, Sr. over Joey Dean (Caldera) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:36 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Taylor Ward (Barlow) 26-5, Fr. over Layla Morris (Mountainside) 51-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Archer McLain (Aloha) 29-12, Sr. over Yasmin Pastrana (North Salem) 29-12, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
130
1st Place - Zorina Johnson of Ida B. Wells
2nd Place - Sadie Hall of North Medford
3rd Place - Renae Cook of Forest Grove
4th Place - Amarie Medina of Hillsboro
5th Place - Kyra Mitchell of Hood RIver Valley
6th Place - Isabella Quesada of Canby
Championship Match
Zorina Johnson (Ida B. Wells) 29-0, Jr. over Sadie Hall (North Medford) 32-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (22-4))
3rd Place Match
Renae Cook (Forest Grove) 33-4, Jr. over Amarie Medina (Hillsboro) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match
Kyra Mitchell (Hood RIver Valley) 38-14, Sr. over Isabella Quesada (Canby) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 17-15)
135
1st Place - Audrey Robinson of Crater
2nd Place - Alana Troullier of Mountain View
3rd Place - Addison Burleigh of Mountainside
4th Place - Paige Carrier of Westview
5th Place - Reina Barnes-Rubio of Redmond
6th Place - Lita Haworth of Lebanon
Championship Match
Audrey Robinson (Crater) 20-1, Fr. over Alana Troullier (Mountain View) 27-4, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
Addison Burleigh (Mountainside) 48-9, Sr. over Paige Carrier (Westview) 41-11, Sr. (SV-1 5-2)
5th Place Match
Reina Barnes-Rubio (Redmond) 37-7, Sr. over Lita Haworth (Lebanon) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
140
1st Place - Kennedy Blanton of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Kristal Zamora of Thurston
3rd Place - JaydaRae Nance of Redmond
4th Place - Makayla Dye of Tualatin
5th Place - Bianca Ballesteros of Aloha
6th Place - McKenna Unger of McNary
Championship Match
Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove) 38-1, Sr. over Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 41-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
JaydaRae Nance (Redmond) 26-14, Sr. over Makayla Dye (Tualatin) 34-7, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
5th Place Match
Bianca Ballesteros (Aloha) 30-12, Sr. over McKenna Unger (McNary) 36-5, Jr. (M. For.)
145
1st Place - MacKenzie Shearon of Redmond
2nd Place - Jenna Rogers of Dallas
3rd Place - Jasmin Lopez Hernandez of McKay
4th Place - Elsa King of Southridge
5th Place - McKenna Sanchez of West Salem
6th Place - Maya Kruger of Parkrose
Championship Match
MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 39-1, Sr. over Jenna Rogers (Dallas) 46-7, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Jasmin Lopez Hernandez (McKay) 38-12, Jr. over Elsa King (Southridge) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 4:23)
5th Place Match
McKenna Sanchez (West Salem) 23-10, Sr. over Maya Kruger (Parkrose) 20-4, Sr. (M. For.)
155
1st Place - Isabel Herring of Cleveland
2nd Place - Dema Al Rubaye of Aloha
3rd Place - Ashley Pineda-Lima of Century
4th Place - Esperanza Walsh of Grant
5th Place - Emily Fitzgerald of Eagle Point
6th Place - Gabriella Dyer of Dallas
Championship Match
Isabel Herring (Cleveland) 52-2, Sr. over Dema Al Rubaye (Aloha) 34-7, So. (Fall 1:09)
3rd Place Match
Ashley Pineda-Lima (Century) 20-7, Sr. over Esperanza Walsh (Grant) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Emily Fitzgerald (Eagle Point) 28-5, Jr. over Gabriella Dyer (Dallas) 38-13, Fr. (Fall 3:07)
170
1st Place - Natalie Wilhoit of Tigard
2nd Place - Abbie Hock of North Eugene
3rd Place - Ionela Macavei of Hillsboro
4th Place - Leticia Martinez of Hillsboro
5th Place - Sage Thatcher of Ashland
6th Place - Ryann Sharp of Corvallis
Championship Match
Natalie Wilhoit (Tigard) 38-7, Sr. over Abbie Hock (North Eugene) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match
Ionela Macavei (Hillsboro) 15-10, Jr. over Leticia Martinez (Hillsboro) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Sage Thatcher (Ashland) 19-6, Jr. over Ryann Sharp (Corvallis) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:02)
190
1st Place - McKenzie Mills of David Douglas
2nd Place - Izabella Castlebery of Thurston
3rd Place - Alixia Hernandez of North Medford
4th Place - Sophia Zuniga of West Salem
5th Place - Natalia Solorio of Hood RIver Valley
6th Place - Dennece LaMothe of South Salem
Championship Match
McKenzie Mills (David Douglas) 30-2, Sr. over Izabella Castlebery (Thurston) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match
Alixia Hernandez (North Medford) 22-6, Sr. over Sophia Zuniga (West Salem) 25-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Natalia Solorio (Hood RIver Valley) 37-10, Sr. over Dennece LaMothe (South Salem) 21-12, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
235
1st Place - Jennifer Soto of North Salem
2nd Place - Katelyn Klingler of Crater
3rd Place - Katiry Day of Thurston
4th Place - Evelynn Littejohn of North Salem
5th Place - Mia Nicasio of South Medford
6th Place - Brooklyn Jackson of David Douglas
Championship Match
Jennifer Soto (North Salem) 26-5, Sr. over Katelyn Klingler (Crater) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match
Katiry Day (Thurston) 29-9, So. over Evelynn Littejohn (North Salem) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
Mia Nicasio (South Medford) 19-10, So. over Brooklyn Jackson (David Douglas) 15-12, So. (M. For.)
Team Scores
1, Thurston, 124
2, Redmond, 114.5
3, Dallas, 113
4, Forest Grove, 95
5, McKay, 85.5
6, North Medford, 74
7, Aloha, 71
8, Hillsboro, 67
9, North Salem, 66
10, Crater, 57.5
11, Mountainside, 49
12, McNary, 47.5
13, David Douglas, 47
14, West Albany, 41
15, Century, 40
tie, West Salem, 40
17, Corvallis, 37
18, Barlow, 35
19, Cleveland, 33
tie, Tigard, 33
