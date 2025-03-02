High School

Newberg wins record 15th OSAA (Oregon) 6A wrestling state championship

Crater (5A) and Thurston (6A/5A girls) also crowned on final day of Oregon high school wrestling season

René Ferrán

Sawyer Keinonen of Newberg celebrates after pinning top seed Nico Farinola of Lincoln in the Class 6A 126-pound final Saturday night at the OSAA wrestling state championships. / René Ferrán

PORTLAND — Go ahead and remove the asterisk from the record books.

The Newberg wrestling team had 15 big-school state championships entering this weekend’s OSAA tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but one came in 2021 at the OWA state meet held during the culminating week set up because of COVID regulations.

Thus, the Tigers officially shared the record for team championships with Lowell — that is, until Saturday night, when they staved off 2023 champion West Linn to successfully defend their Class 6A title and break the tie atop the OSAA list.

They didn’t dominate the meet like in their three most recent title runs, with their 27-point margin of victory the closest of their four championships since 2009.

“We were really good as a team this weekend,” said sophomore Sawyer Keinonen, who pinned top seed Nico Farinola of Lincoln in 65 seconds to win the 126-pound title. “A lot of people were doubting us, but as a team, we got it done. We work really hard — I think harder than any other team here — and I think that showed.”

Keinonen, who lost in the finals last year to West Linn’s Colby Cook, was one of three individual champions — joined by junior Kiah Worthington (106) and repeat winner Gus  Amerson (157) — and nine Tigers to stand on the medals podium.

“Leaving here feeling good is definitely way better than leaving here on a bad note,” Keinonen said, smiling. “Just finishing the season strong — it just feels great, honestly. I’m so excited.”

West Linn had eight wrestlers make the podium, including senior Oscar Doces winning his third title in the 144 final and freshman Darion Johnson denying Roseburg junior Drew Dawson his third with a 9-4 decision.

Roseburg finished in third place for the second consecutive season, and Sprague returned to the trophy spots for the first time since 2022 with its fourth-place finish.

South Medford senior Bridger Foss won his second title at 175, and Grants Pass senior Owen Hull concluded his comeback from an injury that cut short his junior season to win a second title at 165.

Defending 215 champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego fell in the semifinals, and Nelson senior Dominic Macon’s bid to complete a second consecutive undefeated season ended when Isandre De La Torre of South Medford escaped with 19 seconds left for a 3-2 victory in the 285 final.

Class 5A boys

Crater and Thurston turned the state meet into a reprisal of their Midwestern League district rivalry, and this time, the Comets came out on top when it mattered most.

Five of the eight Comets who reached the finals went home champions, and four others made the medals stand to help them edge the Colts by 25.5 points and win their first state title since 2017.

“Winning this team title is amazing,” said sophomore Jeremiah Oliva, who won his second gold medal with a 16-1 technical fall over Thurston’s Mason Hakki. “I don’t know if any emotions can describe that feeling.”

Brothers Lukas and Michael Salas Sanchez won back-to-back titles for the Colts at 106 and 113 pounds, leading 13 Thurston wrestlers on the podium.

Canby finished third for its first team trophy since 2009, and Redmond placed fourth.

Class 6A/5A girls

Thurston successfully defended its title and won its fourth championship in the past six seasons despite not having an individual titlist.

The Colts had two finalists and five placers to hold off Redmond by 9.5 points. The Panthers narrowly missed their first team title despite having junior Mia Pedersen (120) and senior MacKenzie Shearon (145) win their weight classes.

Dallas, led by three-time champion Polly Olliff (115), finished third, and Forest Grove’s fourth-place finish was paced by titles from seniors Kailea Takahashi (125) and Kennedy Blanton (140).

RESULTS

5A Boys

106

1st Place - Lukas Salas-Sanchez of Thurston

2nd Place - Shane Smoker of Crater

3rd Place - Alexander Nunez of Dallas

4th Place - Conner Hoyt of West Albany

5th Place - Brayden Martinez of Crater

6th Place - Jacob Smoker of Caldera

Championship Match

Lukas Salas-Sanchez (Thurston) 38-3, Fr. over Shane Smoker (Crater) 31-15, Fr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Alexander Nunez (Dallas) 21-10, Fr. over Conner Hoyt (West Albany) 41-12, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Brayden Martinez (Crater) 26-12, Fr. over Jacob Smoker (Caldera) 21-7, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

113

1st Place - Michael Salas Sanchez of Thurston

2nd Place - Aiden Welsick of Centennial

3rd Place - Sebastian Romero of McKay

4th Place - Nathan Ramirez of Dallas

5th Place - A.J. Perez of Crater

6th Place - Hunter Danks of Mountain View

Championship Match

Michael Salas Sanchez (Thurston) 46-0, So. over Aiden Welsick (Centennial) 43-10, So. (TF-1.5 5:23 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Sebastian Romero (McKay) 45-6, Jr. over Nathan Ramirez (Dallas) 31-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)

5th Place Match

A.J. Perez (Crater) 18-9, Fr. over Hunter Danks (Mountain View) 32-15, So. (Dec 5-3)

120

1st Place - Jeremiah Oliva of Crater

2nd Place - Mason Hakki of Thurston

3rd Place - Aiden Nelmes of Mountain View

4th Place - Conner Farlow of Hood River Valley

5th Place - Owen Hoyt of West Albany

6th Place - Trey Smith of Canby

Championship Match

Jeremiah Oliva (Crater) 41-1, So. over Mason Hakki (Thurston) 27-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Aiden Nelmes (Mountain View) 44-8, Jr. over Conner Farlow (Hood River Valley) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Owen Hoyt (West Albany) 43-8, Sr. over Trey Smith (Canby) 43-8, So. (Fall 3:43)

126

1st Place - Colton Hankey of Crescent Valley

2nd Place - Ryder Lee of Redmond

3rd Place - Joseph Johnson of Dallas

4th Place - Truman Winningham of Thurston

5th Place - Sawyer Greenstreet of Thurston

6th Place - Dean Williams of Canby

Championship Match

Colton Hankey (Crescent Valley) 34-4, So. over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:42)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 32-10, Sr. over Truman Winningham (Thurston) 27-11, So. (MD 15-3)

5th Place Match

Sawyer Greenstreet (Thurston) 23-11, Fr. over Dean Williams (Canby) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 5:20)

132

1st Place - Joey Hutchins of Crater

2nd Place - Sully Hill of Dallas

3rd Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond

4th Place - Sean Regas of Thurston

5th Place - Alexander V Ho of Parkrose

6th Place - Tyler Bloomfield of West Albany

Championship Match

Joey Hutchins (Crater) 43-0, Sr. over Sully Hill (Dallas) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Billy Jackson (Redmond) 47-6, Sr. over Sean Regas (Thurston) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Alexander V Ho (Parkrose) 26-6, Sr. over Tyler Bloomfield (West Albany) 39-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

138

1st Place - Jaret Hickey of Crater

2nd Place - Holton Halstead of Thurston

3rd Place - Mason Thynes of Redmond

4th Place - Jaxon Harada of Thurston

5th Place - Thomas Wippel of Eagle Point

6th Place - John Browning of Redmond

Championship Match

Jaret Hickey (Crater) 40-1, Jr. over Holton Halstead (Thurston) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 14-8)

3rd Place Match

Mason Thynes (Redmond) 41-11, Sr. over Jaxon Harada (Thurston) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

Thomas Wippel (Eagle Point) 28-12, So. over John Browning (Redmond) 38-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

144

1st Place - Aidan Godley of Crater

2nd Place - Matthew Young of Canby

3rd Place - Jaden Ellis of Thurston

4th Place - Tyler Basey of Dallas

5th Place - Denny Dean Jr of Caldera

6th Place - Flynn Brandrup of Hillsboro

Championship Match

Aidan Godley (Crater) 37-3, So. over Matthew Young (Canby) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Jaden Ellis (Thurston) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Basey (Dallas) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 12-9)

5th Place Match

Denny Dean Jr (Caldera) 36-6, Sr. over Flynn Brandrup (Hillsboro) 31-6, Sr. (M. For.)

150

1st Place - Eric Larwin of Bend

2nd Place - Jaxon Godley of Crater

3rd Place - Jesse Hernandez of Putnam

4th Place - Bill Matheus of Thurston

5th Place - William Doman of Canby

6th Place - Clayton Waldron of Mountain View

Championship Match

Eric Larwin (Bend) 32-0, Sr. over Jaxon Godley (Crater) 38-3, Jr. (MD 16-2)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Hernandez (Putnam) 36-6, Sr. over Bill Matheus (Thurston) 39-11, Jr. (MD 17-9)

5th Place Match

William Doman (Canby) 28-13, So. over Clayton Waldron (Mountain View) 29-11, Jr. (MD 20-11)

157

1st Place - Kutter Christensen of Crater

2nd Place - Gannon McNulty of Redmond

3rd Place - Arturo Echeverria of Hillsboro

4th Place - Colton Annis of Thurston

5th Place - Seth Wynn of Lebanon

6th Place - Eric Marin-Ramirez of Putnam

Championship Match

Kutter Christensen (Crater) 18-1, Jr. over Gannon McNulty (Redmond) 34-6, So. (MD 15-3)

3rd Place Match

Arturo Echeverria (Hillsboro) 22-4, So. over Colton Annis (Thurston) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Seth Wynn (Lebanon) 42-4, Jr. over Eric Marin-Ramirez (Putnam) 27-19, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

165

1st Place - Bo Zurcher of Silverton

2nd Place - Ryland Walters of Crater

3rd Place - Gavin Pogue of Eagle Point

4th Place - Zechariah Halsey of Lebanon

5th Place - James Keinonen of Canby

6th Place - Emmett Curl of Hillsboro

Championship Match

Bo Zurcher (Silverton) 43-4, Sr. over Ryland Walters (Crater) 43-5, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Pogue (Eagle Point) 36-7, Jr. over Zechariah Halsey (Lebanon) 34-8, Jr. (MD 15-7)

5th Place Match

James Keinonen (Canby) 47-7, Sr. over Emmett Curl (Hillsboro) 26-13, So. (Fall 5:28)

175

1st Place - Leif Larwin of Bend

2nd Place - Isaiah Parsons of Canby

3rd Place - Justice Edmiston of West Albany

4th Place - Grady Cox of Lebanon

5th Place - Ethan Powell of Redmond

6th Place - Bryce Johnson of Thurston

Championship Match

Leif Larwin (Bend) 44-1, So. over Isaiah Parsons (Canby) 26-3, Sr. (Fall 2:22)

3rd Place Match

Justice Edmiston (West Albany) 37-11, Fr. over Grady Cox (Lebanon) 43-10, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Ethan Powell (Redmond) 22-12, Sr. over Bryce Johnson (Thurston) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

190

1st Place - Carson Langford of Dallas

2nd Place - Orinn Hubbard of Redmond

3rd Place - Henry Samoylich of West Albany

4th Place - Efran Ybarra of South Albany

5th Place - Aiden Ojeda of McKay

6th Place - Langston Belding of Mountain View

Championship Match

Carson Langford (Dallas) 39-4, Fr. over Orinn Hubbard (Redmond) 41-10, Sr. (MD 15-1)

3rd Place Match

Henry Samoylich (West Albany) 46-10, Sr. over Efran Ybarra (South Albany) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:08 (18-2))

5th Place Match

Aiden Ojeda (McKay) 24-13, Sr. over Langston Belding (Mountain View) 14-21, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

215

1st Place - Jackson Doman of Canby

2nd Place - Brash Henderson of Silverton

3rd Place - Travis Ege of Crater

4th Place - Jarrett Kelly of Canby

5th Place - Giovanni Gonzales of Crater

6th Place - Porter Keeney of Central

Championship Match

Jackson Doman (Canby) 46-0, Sr. over Brash Henderson (Silverton) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Travis Ege (Crater) 34-7, Jr. over Jarrett Kelly (Canby) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Giovanni Gonzales (Crater) 14-10, Sr. over Porter Keeney (Central) 33-11, Sr. (M. For.)

285

1st Place - Isaac Jordan of Lebanon

2nd Place - Brian Cortez of Eagle Point

3rd Place - Peighton Rofinot of Thurston

4th Place - Alexander Maurer of Canby

5th Place - Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana of Ashland

6th Place - Lukas Quade of Bend

Championship Match

Isaac Jordan (Lebanon) 47-3, Sr. over Brian Cortez (Eagle Point) 37-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Peighton Rofinot (Thurston) 34-10, Sr. over Alexander Maurer (Canby) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana (Ashland) 20-14, Sr. over Lukas Quade (Bend) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 3:27)

Team Scores

1, Crater, 289

2, Thurston, 263.5

3, Canby, 182.5

4, Redmond, 138.5

5, Dallas, 128.5

6, West Albany, 100.5

7, Bend, 79.5

8, Lebanon, 77.5

9, Eagle Point, 67

10, Mountain View, 65.5

11, Hillsboro, 60

12, Silverton, 58.5

13, McKay, 49.5

14, Centennial, 41

15, Hood River Valley, 34

16, Crescent Valley, 32

17, Caldera, 29.5

18, Putnam, 26.5

19, South Albany, 21

20, Ashland, 17

6A Boys

106

1st Place - Kiah Worthington of Newberg

2nd Place - Jacob Jump of Newberg

3rd Place - Anthony Diaz of Oregon City

4th Place - Caden Burnett of Sherwood

5th Place - Max Bell of West Linn

6th Place - Yandel Basham of North Salem

Championship Match

Kiah Worthington (Newberg) 46-4, Jr. over Jacob Jump (Newberg) 40-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (17-0))

3rd Place Match

Anthony Diaz (Oregon City) 48-5, So. over Caden Burnett (Sherwood) 28-11, So. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Max Bell (West Linn) 25-7, So. over Yandel Basham (North Salem) 28-12, Fr. (Fall 0:35)

113

1st Place - Darion Johnson of West Linn

2nd Place - Drew Dawson of Roseburg

3rd Place - Caleb Enoch of Clackamas

4th Place - Andres Mendoza of Sprague

5th Place - Aaron Burke of Sandy

6th Place - Brandon Kojiro of Sunset

Championship Match

Darion Johnson (West Linn) 35-7, Fr. over Drew Dawson (Roseburg) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Enoch (Clackamas) 45-2, So. over Andres Mendoza (Sprague) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Aaron Burke (Sandy) 36-10, Jr. over Brandon Kojiro (Sunset) 35-9, Sr. (MD 18-4)

120

1st Place - Jorge De La Rosa of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Carter Dawson of Roseburg

3rd Place - Jack Olsen of Roseburg

4th Place - Elijah Borrayo of Lincoln

5th Place - Garrett Head of Barlow

6th Place - David Wheeler of West Linn

Championship Match

Jorge De La Rosa (Forest Grove) 48-2, So. over Carter Dawson (Roseburg) 18-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Jack Olsen (Roseburg) 29-11, So. over Elijah Borrayo (Lincoln) 36-4, So. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

Garrett Head (Barlow) 34-4, Sr. over David Wheeler (West Linn) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:05)

126

1st Place - Sawyer Keinonen of Newberg

2nd Place - Nico Farinola of Lincoln

3rd Place - Joseph Borraggine of North Medford

4th Place - Kingston Meadors of Newberg

5th Place - Olin Storlie of Barlow

6th Place - Brody Lybarger of Mountainside

Championship Match

Sawyer Keinonen (Newberg) 44-9, So. over Nico Farinola (Lincoln) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 1:05)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Borraggine (North Medford) 28-9, Sr. over Kingston Meadors (Newberg) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11)

5th Place Match

Olin Storlie (Barlow) 39-7, Fr. over Brody Lybarger (Mountainside) 48-10, Sr. (SV-1 9-6)

132

1st Place - Amir Khanjan of Westview

2nd Place - Ryder Sprague of West Linn

3rd Place - Jonas Camillo of Sprague

4th Place - Styles Simpson of Lakeridge

5th Place - Austin Wilhelm of Newberg

6th Place - Nelson Campos of McMinnville

Championship Match

Amir Khanjan (Westview) 42-4, Jr. over Ryder Sprague (West Linn) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 12-11)

3rd Place Match

Jonas Camillo (Sprague) 36-14, So. over Styles Simpson (Lakeridge) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Austin Wilhelm (Newberg) 35-14, Jr. over Nelson Campos (McMinnville) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

138

1st Place - Isaac Conner of Mountainside

2nd Place - Warren Cook of Forest Grove

3rd Place - Michael Martin of Grants Pass

4th Place - Dallas Ochoa of Liberty

5th Place - Elliot Mauck of Westview

6th Place - Owen Granberg of Gresham

Championship Match

Isaac Conner (Mountainside) 45-4, Fr. over Warren Cook (Forest Grove) 41-6, Jr. (MD 14-6)

3rd Place Match

Michael Martin (Grants Pass) 39-12, Jr. over Dallas Ochoa (Liberty) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Elliot Mauck (Westview) 5-3, Sr. over Owen Granberg (Gresham) 31-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57)

144

1st Place - Oscar Doces of West Linn

2nd Place - Jorge Rodriguez of Century

3rd Place - Ethan Stock of Mountainside

4th Place - Yuika Node of Sunset

5th Place - Izak Hutchins of Roseburg

6th Place - Artem Bikmurzin of Newberg

Championship Match

Oscar Doces (West Linn) 30-4, Sr. over Jorge Rodriguez (Century) 46-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:01 (23-7))

3rd Place Match

Ethan Stock (Mountainside) 43-7, So. over Yuika Node (Sunset) 18-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Izak Hutchins (Roseburg) 19-9, Sr. over Artem Bikmurzin (Newberg) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 11-8)

150

1st Place - Heston Likens of North Medford

2nd Place - Giovanni Silva of Westview

3rd Place - Mason Stucky of Sheldon

4th Place - Grayson Fabrycki of Sherwood

5th Place - Cody McLay of Tigard

6th Place - Deacon Odom of North Salem

Championship Match

Heston Likens (North Medford) 29-4, Jr. over Giovanni Silva (Westview) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 5:24)

3rd Place Match

Mason Stucky (Sheldon) 34-3, Jr. over Grayson Fabrycki (Sherwood) 29-11, So. (Fall 3:03)

5th Place Match

Cody McLay (Tigard) 43-9, Sr. over Deacon Odom (North Salem) 26-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:58 (19-3))

157

1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg

2nd Place - Titus Rodela of Jefferson (Portland)

3rd Place - Maclain Culp of West Linn

4th Place - Jaxon Camillo of Sprague

5th Place - Seth Hooley of Sandy

6th Place - Victor Shipley of Century

Championship Match

Gus Amerson (Newberg) 47-1, Sr. over Titus Rodela (Jefferson (Portland)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

3rd Place Match

Maclain Culp (West Linn) 29-6, Jr. over Jaxon Camillo (Sprague) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 15-13)

5th Place Match

Seth Hooley (Sandy) 30-10, Jr. over Victor Shipley (Century) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 1:46)

165

1st Place - Owen Hull of Grants Pass

2nd Place - Sullivan Puckett of Sprague

3rd Place - Michael Smith of West Linn

4th Place - Max Copus of Cleveland

5th Place - Maximus Rodriguez of North Salem

6th Place - Tyler Rietmann of Roseburg

Championship Match

Owen Hull (Grants Pass) 39-1, Sr. over Sullivan Puckett (Sprague) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match

Michael Smith (West Linn) 32-10, Sr. over Max Copus (Cleveland) 37-10, Sr. (Fall 2:50)

5th Place Match

Maximus Rodriguez (North Salem) 31-11, So. over Tyler Rietmann (Roseburg) 23-17, Sr. (MD 18-5)

175

1st Place - Bridger Foss of South Medford

2nd Place - Isaac Reynoso of Glencoe

3rd Place - Brandon Cook of Forest Grove

4th Place - Daniel Patrick of Roseburg

5th Place - Lucas Gray of West Linn

6th Place - Dane Hartmann of Franklin

Championship Match

Bridger Foss (South Medford) 39-1, Sr. over Isaac Reynoso (Glencoe) 37-7, Jr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Cook (Forest Grove) 47-6, Jr. over Daniel Patrick (Roseburg) 35-9, So. (Fall 3:25)

5th Place Match

Lucas Gray (West Linn) 27-5, Sr. over Dane Hartmann (Franklin) 30-3, Sr. (M. For.)

190

1st Place - Kenya Johnson of Sprague

2nd Place - Andres Hernandez of Sherwood

3rd Place - Corbyn Schumack of South Medford

4th Place - James Rolla Camden Roofener of Glencoe

5th Place - Preston Vandehey of Forest Grove

6th Place - Quinn Wilson of Sunset

Championship Match

Kenya Johnson (Sprague) 43-6, Sr. over Andres Hernandez (Sherwood) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Corbyn Schumack (South Medford) 41-10, Jr. over James Rolla Camden Roofener (Glencoe) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Preston Vandehey (Forest Grove) 30-12, Sr. over Quinn Wilson (Sunset) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

215

1st Place - Walter Dahme of Sherwood

2nd Place - Noah Lundy of Southridge

3rd Place - Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego

4th Place - Zadek Bowlby of Newberg

5th Place - Antonio Aguilar of Clackamas

6th Place - Kitiona Shinkle of West Salem

Championship Match

Walter Dahme (Sherwood) 35-8, Jr. over Noah Lundy (Southridge) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Lusiano Lopez (Lake Oswego) 25-1, Sr. over Zadek Bowlby (Newberg) 35-15, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

5th Place Match

Antonio Aguilar (Clackamas) 24-8, Sr. over Kitiona Shinkle (West Salem) 29-10, Jr. (MD 9-1)

285

1st Place - Isandre De La Torre of South Medford

2nd Place - Dominic Macon of Nelson

3rd Place - Noah Miner of Aloha

4th Place - Brody Sahlfeld of Glencoe

5th Place - Austin Phillips of Newberg

6th Place - Brock Sahlfeld of Glencoe

Championship Match

Isandre De La Torre (South Medford) 39-2, Jr. over Dominic Macon (Nelson) 35-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Noah Miner (Aloha) 39-3, Jr. over Brody Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 15-3, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Austin Phillips (Newberg) 44-14, Sr. over Brock Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 29-9, So. (Fall 4:50)

Team Scores

1, Newberg, 229.5

2, West Linn, 202.5

3, Roseburg, 145.5

4, Sprague, 134.5

5, Forest Grove, 130.5

tie, Sherwood, 130.5

7, South Medford, 123.5

8, Westview, 109

9, Grants Pass, 101

10, Glencoe, 88.5

tie, Sandy, 88.5

12, Mountainside, 84.5

13, Clackamas, 79

14, Sunset, 74.5

15, North Medford, 59.5

16, Tigard, 56

17, Oregon City, 48

18, Barlow, 47

19, Century, 45.5

20, Lincoln, 44

6A/5A Girls

100

1st Place - Sarahi Chavez of McKay

2nd Place - Marissa McGinnis of Dallas

3rd Place - Eily Asher of Thurston

4th Place - Chaya Palomo of Sprague

5th Place - Kiana Wedel of Century

6th Place - Madalyn Ladd of Summit

Championship Match

Sarahi Chavez (McKay) 35-0, Sr. over Marissa McGinnis (Dallas) 46-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:52 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Eily Asher (Thurston) 42-8, Sr. over Chaya Palomo (Sprague) 38-8, Jr. (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match

Kiana Wedel (Century) 38-14, So. over Madalyn Ladd (Summit) 22-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

105

1st Place - Skyler Hall of North Medford

2nd Place - Paisley Conway of Newberg

3rd Place - Aileen Paniagua of McKay

4th Place - Kaydence Jeffreys of West Albany

5th Place - Amy Carlson of Clackamas

6th Place - Gemma DeLance of Redmond

Championship Match

Skyler Hall (North Medford) 27-3, Jr. over Paisley Conway (Newberg) 29-1, So. (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match

Aileen Paniagua (McKay) 41-3, So. over Kaydence Jeffreys (West Albany) 29-10, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match

Amy Carlson (Clackamas) 27-7, Sr. over Gemma DeLance (Redmond) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-1)

110

1st Place - Marlina Martinez of McNary

2nd Place - Ah Pymm McDaniel of Dallas

3rd Place - Nevaya Gerberg of Liberty

4th Place - Mica Tonnsen of Central

5th Place - Jamie Baldwin of South Medford

6th Place - Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza of Forest Grove

Championship Match

Marlina Martinez (McNary) 32-2, So. over Ah Pymm McDaniel (Dallas) 46-5, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (19-2))

3rd Place Match

Nevaya Gerberg (Liberty) 28-8, Fr. over Mica Tonnsen (Central) 20-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)

5th Place Match

Jamie Baldwin (South Medford) 25-7, So. over Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza (Forest Grove) 28-19, Sr. (Fall 0:48)

115

1st Place - Polly Olliff of Dallas

2nd Place - Jennifer Russell of Corvallis

3rd Place - Emilia Ensrud of Canby

4th Place - Teagan Merritt of Thurston

5th Place - Valerie Bowman of Bend

6th Place - Fera Thomas of Lincoln

Championship Match

Polly Olliff (Dallas) 54-1, Sr. over Jennifer Russell (Corvallis) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Emilia Ensrud (Canby) 43-6, So. over Teagan Merritt (Thurston) 34-8, So. (Dec 13-8)

5th Place Match

Valerie Bowman (Bend) 41-12, Jr. over Fera Thomas (Lincoln) 34-11, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

120

1st Place - Mia Pedersen of Redmond

2nd Place - McKayla Bonham of Silverton

3rd Place - Valkyrie Shambry of Oregon City

4th Place - Naudia Edmiston of West Albany

5th Place - Micah Muir of Lincoln

6th Place - Abbeline Richard of Barlow

Championship Match

Mia Pedersen (Redmond) 49-3, Jr. over McKayla Bonham (Silverton) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Valkyrie Shambry (Oregon City) 38-10, Sr. over Naudia Edmiston (West Albany) 42-5, Jr. (SV-1 6-3)

5th Place Match

Micah Muir (Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. over Abbeline Richard (Barlow) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

125

1st Place - Kailea Takahashi of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Joey Dean of Caldera

3rd Place - Taylor Ward of Barlow

4th Place - Layla Morris of Mountainside

5th Place - Archer McLain of Aloha

6th Place - Yasmin Pastrana of North Salem

Championship Match

Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove) 36-2, Sr. over Joey Dean (Caldera) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:36 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Taylor Ward (Barlow) 26-5, Fr. over Layla Morris (Mountainside) 51-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Archer McLain (Aloha) 29-12, Sr. over Yasmin Pastrana (North Salem) 29-12, Fr. (Fall 0:25)

130

1st Place - Zorina Johnson of Ida B. Wells

2nd Place - Sadie Hall of North Medford

3rd Place - Renae Cook of Forest Grove

4th Place - Amarie Medina of Hillsboro

5th Place - Kyra Mitchell of Hood RIver Valley

6th Place - Isabella Quesada of Canby

Championship Match

Zorina Johnson (Ida B. Wells) 29-0, Jr. over Sadie Hall (North Medford) 32-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (22-4))

3rd Place Match

Renae Cook (Forest Grove) 33-4, Jr. over Amarie Medina (Hillsboro) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Kyra Mitchell (Hood RIver Valley) 38-14, Sr. over Isabella Quesada (Canby) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 17-15)

135

1st Place - Audrey Robinson of Crater

2nd Place - Alana Troullier of Mountain View

3rd Place - Addison Burleigh of Mountainside

4th Place - Paige Carrier of Westview

5th Place - Reina Barnes-Rubio of Redmond

6th Place - Lita Haworth of Lebanon

Championship Match

Audrey Robinson (Crater) 20-1, Fr. over Alana Troullier (Mountain View) 27-4, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

Addison Burleigh (Mountainside) 48-9, Sr. over Paige Carrier (Westview) 41-11, Sr. (SV-1 5-2)

5th Place Match

Reina Barnes-Rubio (Redmond) 37-7, Sr. over Lita Haworth (Lebanon) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

140

1st Place - Kennedy Blanton of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Kristal Zamora of Thurston

3rd Place - JaydaRae Nance of Redmond

4th Place - Makayla Dye of Tualatin

5th Place - Bianca Ballesteros of Aloha

6th Place - McKenna Unger of McNary

Championship Match

Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove) 38-1, Sr. over Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 41-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

JaydaRae Nance (Redmond) 26-14, Sr. over Makayla Dye (Tualatin) 34-7, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

5th Place Match

Bianca Ballesteros (Aloha) 30-12, Sr. over McKenna Unger (McNary) 36-5, Jr. (M. For.)

145

1st Place - MacKenzie Shearon of Redmond

2nd Place - Jenna Rogers of Dallas

3rd Place - Jasmin Lopez Hernandez of McKay

4th Place - Elsa King of Southridge

5th Place - McKenna Sanchez of West Salem

6th Place - Maya Kruger of Parkrose

Championship Match

MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 39-1, Sr. over Jenna Rogers (Dallas) 46-7, Jr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Jasmin Lopez Hernandez (McKay) 38-12, Jr. over Elsa King (Southridge) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 4:23)

5th Place Match

McKenna Sanchez (West Salem) 23-10, Sr. over Maya Kruger (Parkrose) 20-4, Sr. (M. For.)

155

1st Place - Isabel Herring of Cleveland

2nd Place - Dema Al Rubaye of Aloha

3rd Place - Ashley Pineda-Lima of Century

4th Place - Esperanza Walsh of Grant

5th Place - Emily Fitzgerald of Eagle Point

6th Place - Gabriella Dyer of Dallas

Championship Match

Isabel Herring (Cleveland) 52-2, Sr. over Dema Al Rubaye (Aloha) 34-7, So. (Fall 1:09)

3rd Place Match

Ashley Pineda-Lima (Century) 20-7, Sr. over Esperanza Walsh (Grant) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Emily Fitzgerald (Eagle Point) 28-5, Jr. over Gabriella Dyer (Dallas) 38-13, Fr. (Fall 3:07)

170

1st Place - Natalie Wilhoit of Tigard

2nd Place - Abbie Hock of North Eugene

3rd Place - Ionela Macavei of Hillsboro

4th Place - Leticia Martinez of Hillsboro

5th Place - Sage Thatcher of Ashland

6th Place - Ryann Sharp of Corvallis

Championship Match

Natalie Wilhoit (Tigard) 38-7, Sr. over Abbie Hock (North Eugene) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

Ionela Macavei (Hillsboro) 15-10, Jr. over Leticia Martinez (Hillsboro) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Sage Thatcher (Ashland) 19-6, Jr. over Ryann Sharp (Corvallis) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:02)

190

1st Place - McKenzie Mills of David Douglas

2nd Place - Izabella Castlebery of Thurston

3rd Place - Alixia Hernandez of North Medford

4th Place - Sophia Zuniga of West Salem

5th Place - Natalia Solorio of Hood RIver Valley

6th Place - Dennece LaMothe of South Salem

Championship Match

McKenzie Mills (David Douglas) 30-2, Sr. over Izabella Castlebery (Thurston) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 0:43)

3rd Place Match

Alixia Hernandez (North Medford) 22-6, Sr. over Sophia Zuniga (West Salem) 25-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Natalia Solorio (Hood RIver Valley) 37-10, Sr. over Dennece LaMothe (South Salem) 21-12, Fr. (Fall 1:29)

235

1st Place - Jennifer Soto of North Salem

2nd Place - Katelyn Klingler of Crater

3rd Place - Katiry Day of Thurston

4th Place - Evelynn Littejohn of North Salem

5th Place - Mia Nicasio of South Medford

6th Place - Brooklyn Jackson of David Douglas

Championship Match

Jennifer Soto (North Salem) 26-5, Sr. over Katelyn Klingler (Crater) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

3rd Place Match

Katiry Day (Thurston) 29-9, So. over Evelynn Littejohn (North Salem) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

Mia Nicasio (South Medford) 19-10, So. over Brooklyn Jackson (David Douglas) 15-12, So. (M. For.)

Team Scores

1, Thurston, 124

2, Redmond, 114.5

3, Dallas, 113

4, Forest Grove, 95

5, McKay, 85.5

6, North Medford, 74

7, Aloha, 71

8, Hillsboro, 67

9, North Salem, 66

10, Crater, 57.5

11, Mountainside, 49

12, McNary, 47.5

13, David Douglas, 47

14, West Albany, 41

15, Century, 40

tie, West Salem, 40

17, Corvallis, 37

18, Barlow, 35

19, Cleveland, 33

tie, Tigard, 33

