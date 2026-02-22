Iowa Commit Sean Kenny Makes a Stunning Return; Powers NJ Wrestling Giant Into State Finals
There was an extra edge of anticipation in the NJSIAA Non-Public A boys wrestling semifinal on Thursday, as Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), ranked No. 10 in the latest High School on SI National Top-40 Rankings, was locked in a fierce battle against No. 21St. Peter’s Prep. What started as a standard high-stakes state dual quickly became something legendary, thanks to the unexpected return of one wrestler.
A Season-Ending Injury, or So It Seemed
Sophomore Sean Kenny, a nationally-ranked standout committed to Iowa, had been sidelined all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. Surgery is scheduled for March, and most assumed his 2026 campaign was finished before it began. As a freshman, Kenny went 32-6, won district and region titles, placed third at states at 106-pounds, and captured a 16U Freestyle National title over the summer. His absence left a noticeable gap in CBA’s lineup.
The Bombshell at Weigh-Ins
Then, at the pre-match weigh-in, the impossible happened. Kenny stepped on the scale at 120-pounds. Whispers raced through the gym. Was this real? A psychological ploy to unsettle St. Peter’s perhaps? Coach Billy Ashnault kept details under wraps. Even Kenny wasn’t certain he’d wrestle right up until the match’s final moments when it became evident his team needed him.
St. Peter’s Builds a Lead
Naturally, the match opened at 126 pounds, perfectly setting the stage for a dramatic finish at 120. The uncertainty lingered. Would Kenny step onto the mat? The dual unfolded with immediate tension. St. Peter’s made aggressive lineup changes, shifting wrestlers up weights to create mismatches and target CBA’s key performers. Through the early bouts, the Marauders were firmly in control, building a commanding 23-11 advantage after five weights
The Comeback Ignites
CBA refused to fold. Junior two-time state medalist Brock Oizerowitz faced St. Peter’s two-time medalist Anthony Verdi at 215 pounds in a brutal, physical battled filled with near-escapes and tight calls. In the end, Oizerowitz scored a decisive reversal in the second tiebreaker period for a 3-1 victory.
Senior Rutgers commit Tyler Palumbo followed with a strong major decision at 285. Freshman Santino Edgar delivered a technical fall at 106 to tie the score at 23. Another freshman, Shiloh Joyce, gave CBA the lead with a technical fall at 113. Suddenly, the Colts were ahead by five heading into the final bout at 120 pounds.
The Hero Emerges
At the match-deciding 126-pount match, St. Peter’s sent out Robert Rodriguez. CBA answered with Kenny.
The gym exploded as his name echoed during introductions. Kenny, who had practiced only two days, learned he might wrestle just the night before, and confirmed it only minutes earlier.
“I didn’t know I was wrestling until last night,” he told NJAdvanceMedia afterwards, “or to be honest, five minutes before the bout when I saw it was coming down to me. If the match didn’t come down to me, I probably wasn’t getting sent out, but the team needed me and I stepped up to be a team player. Now we’re going to Rutgers (where he state finals will be held), baby!”
He didn’t wrestle like someone returning from major injury. Aggressive from the opening whistle, Kenny scored two takedowns and turned Rodriguez for near-fall points in the first period. He added another takedown and three back points in the second period, cruising to an 11-1 major decision. The win sealed CBA’s thrilling 32-23 victory and their ticket to the state final.
Selfless Character in Action
Coach Ashnault praised his wrestler’s elite talent and heart. “He’s a national-level, top-tier guy… That’s amazing character. He wanted to put it on the line for the team. It was selfless.”
Kenny will skip the individual postseason to protect his shoulder ahead of surgery, but he planned to weigh in and be available if needed against sixth-ranked Delbarton in the state final on Sunday at Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Green Wave handed CBA its only loss this season, 41-26.
In a sport defined by preparation and grit, the greatest stories often arise from pure selflessness, a single wrestler answering the call when his brothers needed him most. Sean Kenny’s surprise return didn’t just win a match, but it created a moment bigger than any individual trophy.