Son Of Boxing Legend Captures State Wrestling Title

Terence Crawford Jr. wins Nebraska state crown in front of his father, Terence Crawford.

Light welterweight boxing champion Terence Crawford acknowledges the crowd during a break in the game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Longwood Lancers at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Creighton defeated Longwood 113-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The son of a boxing legend earned his first Nebraska high school state wrestling championship as a freshman Saturday.

Terence Crawford, Jr., the son of Terence Crawford, captured gold at the Nebraska School Activities Association from inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Decisive Win In Finals For Terence Crawford's Son At Nebraska State Wrestling Championships

Competing for Omaha North High School, Crawford junior scored a major decision in the finals of Class A at 106 pounds over Riley Pedersen of Grand Island, 13-1. His father was in attendance throughout, cheering him on from the stands.

“It feels great,” Crawford said. “I just had to be dominant out there. I expect what I train for, so I know if I am training hard, then the results will show for themselves.”

Crawford went 4-0, earning two pins and a technical fall to reach the finals. He started his state tournament run off with a 24-second fall, as he finished his first high school season with a record of 36-6 overall.

Terence Crawford Trained In Wrestling As A Youth In Omaha

Earlier this year, Crawford finished third at the Omaha Metro Conference Tournament.

The elder Crawford recently announced his retirement after defeating Canelo Alvarez for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight championships. He went a perfect 42-0 in his professional boxing career, including 31 knockout victories.

Wrestling was part of Crawford’s youth growing up in Omaha, Nebraska. He started training at C.W. Boxing Club in North Omaha.

