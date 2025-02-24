High School

Oregon 2A/1A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets

The 2A/1A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend

René Ferrán

Illinois Valley wrestler James Conn takes an undefeated record to Memorial Coliseum next weekend to vie for a second 2A/1A state championship.
The 2A/1A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the three district meets. The top three finishers from each district meet and one fourth-place finisher determined by criteria advance to state. 

Special District 1 (at Nestucca)

Team champion: Nestucca (162.5 points)

Most qualifiers: Kennedy (5), Nestucca (5)

Individual champions

106 Jasper Watson, Fr., Clatskanie

113 Donnie VanGundy, Sr., Knappa

120 Levi Farrens, Jr., Nestucca

126 Bohden Sowa, Fr., Kennedy

132 Zak Chatelain, Sr., Nestucca

138 Ben Blackwood, Sr., Clatskanie

144 Draven Marsh, Sr., Nestucca

150 Louie Orana, Sr., Siletz Valley

157 Carson Watson, Sr., Toledo

165 Wyatt Smith, So., St. Paul

175 Cannon McLeod, Sr., Vernonia

190 Ben Imdicke, Sr., Colton

215 Steven Murphy, Sr., Siletz Valley

285 Kolby Coxen, Sr., Toledo

Summary

Willamina’s elevation to 3A opened the door for several programs that hadn’t traditionally done well, with Nestucca claiming its first district title since 2016 by 23 points over Clatskanie, with seven teams scoring more than 100 points.

Chatelain, who has reached the state final each of the past two years, won his second district title with a 21-4 technical fall of Kennedy’s Julio Reyes Hernandez.

Coxen won his fourth district title, pinning Knappa’s Camden Demase in 28 seconds, as he vies for a first state title after finishing third twice and second as a sophomore.

St. Paul started its wrestling program this season and qualified two for state, including Smith as the Buckaroos’ first district champion by knocking off top seed Lukas Lebahn of Santiam in the 165 final.

Special District 2 (at Oakridge)

Team champion: Oakridge (256 points)

Most qualifiers: Oakridge (9), Illinois Valley (8), Lowell (6)

Individual champions

106 Everett Palanuk, Fr., Oakridge

113 Cole Walters, Fr., Oakridge

120 James Conn, Jr., Illinois Valley

126 Harley Hardison, Sr., Lowell

132 Jonavin Keller, Sr., Oakridge

138 Rowdy Williams, Fr., Oakridge

144 Aaron Martin, Sr., Glendale

150 Kayden Tiller, Sr., Oakridge

157 Ethan Green, Sr., Illinois Valley

165 Nolan Timeus, Jr., Gold Beach

175 Paul Clark, Sr., Lowell

190 Lee Brainard, Jr., Oakridge

215 Jaxson Heckard, Sr., Illinois Valley

285 David Finch, Jr., Lowell

Summary

Oakridge won its first district title since 2002, defeating three-time defending champion Illinois Valley by 38 points, with Lowell another nine points back.

Tiller, who became Oakridge’s first boys titlist since 2017 last year, won a third district title, as did Clark (27-1) and Hardison, a two-time state champion and three-time finalist.

The Warriors’ championship was built on their youngsters, with three freshman champions leading the charge.

Finch, who won a district title as a freshman, made it back atop the medals podium after finishing second at district and state to Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn last year.

Conn, a two-time state finalist and champion last year, improved to 22-0 with a 16-1 technical fall of Camas Valley’s Kaden Williams in the district final.

Special District 3 (at Burns)

Team champion: Culver (397.5 points)

Most qualifiers: Culver (15), Crane (6)

Individual champions

106 Evan Burns, So., Imbler

113 Landyn Fincher, So., Elgin

120 Santos Navarro, Sr., Culver

126 Taylor Parsons, Jr., Grant Union/Prairie City

132 Cole Rahi, Sr., Culver

138 Carlos Fernandez, Sr., Culver

144 Noah Cory, So., Culver

150 Brady Otley, Sr., Crane

157 Zachary Brown, Sr., Heppner

165 Max Dickson, Fr., Culver

175 Sam Platz, Jr., Union/Cove

190 Gunnar McDowell, Sr., Enterprise/Wallowa

215 Landon McMahon, Jr., Heppner

285 Daltin Taylor, Jr., Culver

Summary

Culver had finished first or second at every 2A/1A state meet since the OSAA went to five classifications in 2007 until last year, when the Bulldogs finished 12th.

They will be among the favorites next weekend to displace Toledo atop the standings after crushing the district field, more than doubling the point total of runner-up Irrigon, with Crane and Grant Union/Prairie City close behind.

Rahi and Fernandez won their third consecutive district titles, and Fincher, Parsons, Otley, Brown (who improved to 36-0), Platz and McMahon repeated as district champions.

McDowell, who won a district title as a sophomore but was injured midway through his junior year, came back with a vengeance this weekend, beating returning district champion Jaime Cavan of Heppner 8-2 to get back atop the medals stand.

René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

