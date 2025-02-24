Oregon 2A/1A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
The 2A/1A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Here’s a look at the champions and takeaways from each of the three district meets. The top three finishers from each district meet and one fourth-place finisher determined by criteria advance to state.
Special District 1 (at Nestucca)
Team champion: Nestucca (162.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Kennedy (5), Nestucca (5)
Individual champions
106 Jasper Watson, Fr., Clatskanie
113 Donnie VanGundy, Sr., Knappa
120 Levi Farrens, Jr., Nestucca
126 Bohden Sowa, Fr., Kennedy
132 Zak Chatelain, Sr., Nestucca
138 Ben Blackwood, Sr., Clatskanie
144 Draven Marsh, Sr., Nestucca
150 Louie Orana, Sr., Siletz Valley
157 Carson Watson, Sr., Toledo
165 Wyatt Smith, So., St. Paul
175 Cannon McLeod, Sr., Vernonia
190 Ben Imdicke, Sr., Colton
215 Steven Murphy, Sr., Siletz Valley
285 Kolby Coxen, Sr., Toledo
Summary
Willamina’s elevation to 3A opened the door for several programs that hadn’t traditionally done well, with Nestucca claiming its first district title since 2016 by 23 points over Clatskanie, with seven teams scoring more than 100 points.
Chatelain, who has reached the state final each of the past two years, won his second district title with a 21-4 technical fall of Kennedy’s Julio Reyes Hernandez.
Coxen won his fourth district title, pinning Knappa’s Camden Demase in 28 seconds, as he vies for a first state title after finishing third twice and second as a sophomore.
St. Paul started its wrestling program this season and qualified two for state, including Smith as the Buckaroos’ first district champion by knocking off top seed Lukas Lebahn of Santiam in the 165 final.
Special District 2 (at Oakridge)
Team champion: Oakridge (256 points)
Most qualifiers: Oakridge (9), Illinois Valley (8), Lowell (6)
Individual champions
106 Everett Palanuk, Fr., Oakridge
113 Cole Walters, Fr., Oakridge
120 James Conn, Jr., Illinois Valley
126 Harley Hardison, Sr., Lowell
132 Jonavin Keller, Sr., Oakridge
138 Rowdy Williams, Fr., Oakridge
144 Aaron Martin, Sr., Glendale
150 Kayden Tiller, Sr., Oakridge
157 Ethan Green, Sr., Illinois Valley
165 Nolan Timeus, Jr., Gold Beach
175 Paul Clark, Sr., Lowell
190 Lee Brainard, Jr., Oakridge
215 Jaxson Heckard, Sr., Illinois Valley
285 David Finch, Jr., Lowell
Summary
Oakridge won its first district title since 2002, defeating three-time defending champion Illinois Valley by 38 points, with Lowell another nine points back.
Tiller, who became Oakridge’s first boys titlist since 2017 last year, won a third district title, as did Clark (27-1) and Hardison, a two-time state champion and three-time finalist.
The Warriors’ championship was built on their youngsters, with three freshman champions leading the charge.
Finch, who won a district title as a freshman, made it back atop the medals podium after finishing second at district and state to Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn last year.
Conn, a two-time state finalist and champion last year, improved to 22-0 with a 16-1 technical fall of Camas Valley’s Kaden Williams in the district final.
Special District 3 (at Burns)
Team champion: Culver (397.5 points)
Most qualifiers: Culver (15), Crane (6)
Individual champions
106 Evan Burns, So., Imbler
113 Landyn Fincher, So., Elgin
120 Santos Navarro, Sr., Culver
126 Taylor Parsons, Jr., Grant Union/Prairie City
132 Cole Rahi, Sr., Culver
138 Carlos Fernandez, Sr., Culver
144 Noah Cory, So., Culver
150 Brady Otley, Sr., Crane
157 Zachary Brown, Sr., Heppner
165 Max Dickson, Fr., Culver
175 Sam Platz, Jr., Union/Cove
190 Gunnar McDowell, Sr., Enterprise/Wallowa
215 Landon McMahon, Jr., Heppner
285 Daltin Taylor, Jr., Culver
Summary
Culver had finished first or second at every 2A/1A state meet since the OSAA went to five classifications in 2007 until last year, when the Bulldogs finished 12th.
They will be among the favorites next weekend to displace Toledo atop the standings after crushing the district field, more than doubling the point total of runner-up Irrigon, with Crane and Grant Union/Prairie City close behind.
Rahi and Fernandez won their third consecutive district titles, and Fincher, Parsons, Otley, Brown (who improved to 36-0), Platz and McMahon repeated as district champions.
McDowell, who won a district title as a sophomore but was injured midway through his junior year, came back with a vengeance this weekend, beating returning district champion Jaime Cavan of Heppner 8-2 to get back atop the medals stand.
