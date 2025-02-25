Oregon 2A/1A wrestling state championships preview: Culver ready to rebound to medals stand
The Oregon 2A/1A high school wrestling state championships take place Thursday and Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here's a look at what to expect.
Schedule
Thursday, Noon-9 p.m.: Round 1 and Quarterfinals
Friday, 2:45 p.m.: Semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.: Parade of Champions and Finals
Top seeds (returning champions in italics)
106 Jasper Watson, Fr., Clatskanie
113 Landyn Fincher, So., Elgin
120 James Conn, Jr., Illinois Valley
126 Taylor Parsons, Jr., Grant Union/Prairie City
132 Zak Chatelain, Sr., Nestucca
138 Carlos Fernandez, Sr., Culver
144 Draven Marsh, Sr., Nestucca
150 Kayden Tiller, Sr., Oakridge
157 Zachary Brown, Sr., Heppner
165 Nolan Timeus, Jr., Gold Beach
175 Sam Platz, Jr., Union/Cove
190 Lee Brainard, Jr., Oakridge
215 Landon McMahon, Jr., Heppner
285 David Finch, Jr., Lowell
Other state champions
126 Harley Hardison, Sr., Lowell
Most state qualifiers
1, Culver 15. 2, Oakridge 9. 3, Illinois Valley 8. 4, Crane 7. 5, (tie) Lowell and Irrigon 6. 7, (tie) Kennedy, Nestucca and Grant Union/Prairie City 5.
What to watch
Culver qualifies 15 as it looks to return to regular spot in team standings
Culver finished in the top three of every 2A/1A state meet from 2002 until last year, when the Bulldogs dropped to 12th and had just one wrestler make the medals podium.
That should be a one-year blip by the time Friday evening rolls around. The Bulldogs bring 15 wrestlers to Memorial Coliseum, including six district champions who help make them the favorite to add a 14th blue trophy to the trophy case.
Oakridge’s best finish was a runner-up showing in 1996, but the Warriors will be among a crowd of teams that should push for a podium finish — and if they play their cards right, could push Culver for the top spot. Toledo, which won its first title last year, had most of that championship group graduate and will struggle for a top-10 finish with just three qualifiers.
Defending champions Hardison, Parsons in same 126-pound bracket
Hardison won the 120-pound state title last year — his second championship and third appearance in the finals — yet still finds himself seeded second to Parsons, the two-time champion at 126.
Hardison has the more difficult side of the draw, with No. 3 seed Preston Slawson of Irrigon also moving up with him after finishing third at 120.
Five 2024 runners-up move up to No. 1 seeds
Three returning champions earned No. 1 seeds, but so did five runners-up from a year ago — Fincher, Chatelain, Platz, McMahon and Finch. A sixth, Crane senior Brady Otley, finds himself in the same bracket as Tiller for a potential showdown at 150.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App