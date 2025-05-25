Oregon City boys 4x100 relay breaks state record at district meet
The OSAA track and field state championships are coming up next weekend at the University of Oregon's storied Hayward Field.
The Oregon City boys 400-meter relay team tuned up for the Class 6A meet with a record-setting performance Friday at the Three Rivers League district championships.
The quartet of Easton Hunt, Chase Borden, Colin Smith and Keaton Moore blazed around their home track at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in 41.00 seconds to break Sheldon's 11-year-old state record of 41.19, which the Irish set in winning the 6A state title in 2014.
The Pioneers head to Eugene this week as the favorites to earn their first title in the 4x100 since 2015.
