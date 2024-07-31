Oregon high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially underway as the best athletes in the world gather in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
Eight athletes from Oregon will compete for Team USA at the Olympics and Paralympics.
For most of these athletes, spending time at an Oregon high school was part of their hard-fought journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here is a look at the former Oregon high school athletes in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Oregon high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics
- Taylor Averill*: (Volleyball), 2024 Olympian
- Cameron Brink**: Mountainside/Southridge (3x3 Basketball), 2024 Olympian
- Ryan Crouser: Barlow (Track and Field), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Peter Quinton: Grant (Rowing), 2024 Olympian
- Jaida Ross: North Medford (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Magda Skarbonkiewicz: Homeschool (Fencing), 2024 Olympian
*Taylor Averill was born in Beaverton but attended high school in California at Branham High School.
**Cameron Brink was a standout at Stanford and was recently selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Oregon high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 through September 8 in Paris.
Below are the two Team USA athletes representing Oregon at the Paralympics in France this summer:
- Dennis Connors*: (Para-Cycling), 2024 Olympian
- Lindsey Zurbrugg: Homeschool (Wheelchair Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
*Dennis Connors was born in Beaverton but there is no record of him attending high school in Oregon.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports